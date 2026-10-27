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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
89.9
|242.97
|95,842.17
|57.68
|11.02
|1,224.24
|55.18
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
68.7
|27.37
|18,549
|150.65
|1.46
|1,823.04
|10.53
International Gemological Institute Limited
IGIL
385.25
|26.42
|16,648.95
|169.73
|0
|305.6
|64.93
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
CMPDI
183.6
|19.51
|13,109.04
|194.84
|2.29
|593.31
|34.22
Horizon Industrial Parks Ltd
HORIZONIND
44.95
|0
|12,958.65
|63.48
|0
|42.05
|33.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
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303/304/305 Simran Plaza,
Khar 4th Rd Khar (West),
Maharashtra - 400052
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
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Summary
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Reports by Party Cruisers Ltd Partly Paidup
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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