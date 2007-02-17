To

The Members of Peshwa Wheat Limited

Report on the Audit of the financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Peshwa Wheat Limited (the Company), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2025 and the-Statement of Profit and Loss and Statement of Cash Flows for the period then ended from 1st April, 2024 to 31st March,2025 and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act,2013,("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view inconformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2025 its profit and its cash flows for the period ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report there on

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexure to the Boards Report. Business Responsibility Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including accounting standards specified under Section 133of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Sas will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override or internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or if such disclosures are inadequate to modify our opinion. Our Conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our Auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3and 4of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the accounting standards specified under Section 133of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2021;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March31, 2025 and taken on record by the Board of Directors none of the directors is disqualified as on March31, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Sectionl64 (2) of the Act and;

f) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the provisions of section 143 (3) (i) for reporting on the adequacy of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls of the Company, are not applicable; and;

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule ll of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and According to the explanation given to us.

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2025 on its financial position in its financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contract for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at March 31,2025

iii. (a) The Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

iv. Based on our examination, carried out in accordance with the Implementation Guidance on Reporting on Audit Trail under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (Revised 2024Edition) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility.

3. As required by The Companies (Amendment) Act, 2017, in our opinion, according to information, explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors is within the limits laid prescribed under Section 197 of the Act and the rules there under.

For Bakliwal & Co. CA. Ankit Kumar Jain Chartered Accountants Partner Firm Registration No: 130381W Membership No.:449058 Place: Indore UDIN 25449058BMIPEL2998 Date:10th June 2025

ANNEXURE A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITOR S REPORT- 31 MARCH 2025

Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the members of Peshwa Wheat Limited for the period ended March 31, 2025.

i. In respect of the Companys property, plant and equipment.

(a) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(b) The property, plant and equipment are physically verified in full by the Management during the period, which in our opinion reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) included in property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment or intangible assets or both during the period. Accordingly, provisions of the clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) In accordance with the representations made to us by the management, there have not been any proceedings initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition)Act, 1988 (section 45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the Management during the period. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable. According to information and explanations given to us and as examined by us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits from Canara Bank Limited and Axis Bank Limited on the basis of security of current assets. However, copy of Monthly statements filed with Canara Bank Limited and Axis Bank Limited are misplaced and hence the reporting and comparison with books of accounts have not been reported in the Financial Statements.

iii. As informed, Company has not given any loans, secured or unsecured to firms or other parties listed in register maintained under section 189 of the Act. Hence reporting under clause (iii) (a) to (f) of the order is not applicable.

iv. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of the loans and investments made, and guarantees and security provided by it, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73,74,75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. The Central Government of India has not prescribed the maintenance of cost record under section 148(1) of the Act for or the business activities carried out by the Company. Thus, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues amount deducted / accrued in the books relating to goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, Income-tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, cess and other material statutory dues, to the extent applicable to the Company, with the appropriate authorities.

According to information and explanation given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, Income-tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, cess and other material statutory dues, were in arrears as at March 31, 2025 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of the income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax outstanding on account of any dispute

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the period.

ix. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans have been applied, on an overall basis, for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

x. (a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public Offer (including debt instruments).

(b) The company has issues bonus shares during the year. We have verified that the same issue was made in accordance with the provisions of Section 63 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the companys article of association. The bonus shares were issued out of free reserves and security premium, and the company has not defaulted in the payment of statutory dues. The accounting treatment for the bonus issue has been properly reflected in the financial statements, and the necessary disclosure have been made.

xi. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under subsection (12) of Sectionl43 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rulel3 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2021 with the Central Government.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the whistleblower mechanism under section 177(9) of the Act is not applicable to the Company.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules,2014 are not applicable to it the provisions of Clause3(xii)of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has entered into transactions with related parties. Incompliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. In our opinion and based on our examination, the company does not have an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business and is not required to have an internal audit system as per the provisions of sectionl38 of the Companies Act,2013.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered in to any non-cash transactions with its director or persons connected with its directors. Hence the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, the reporting under Clause 3 (xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the period covered by audit. Hence the reporting under Clause 3 (xvii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the period, hence this clause is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans ,we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The Company was not having net worth of rupees five hundred crore or more or turnover of rupees one thousand crore or more however the company have a net profit of rupees five crore or more during the immediately preceding financial period and hence, provisions of Section 135 of the Act are applicable to the Company during the period. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is applicable for the period.

xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi)of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of the Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in the report.