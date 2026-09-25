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Peshwa Wheat Limited Share Price Live

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Peshwa Wheat Limited KEY RATIOS

Sector

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52 Week's Low

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Peshwa Wheat Limited Corporate Action

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NEWS AND UPDATE

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SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

25 Sep, 2026|02:50 PM
Dec-2025Aug-2024Jul-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.60%

Non-Promoter- 27.39%

Institutions: 27.39%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Peshwa Wheat Limited FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024

Equity Capital

13.73

13.73

6.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

29.34

13.53

9.01

Net Worth

43.07

27.26

15.87

Minority Interest

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Peshwa Wheat Limited Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

1,933

42.044,54,175.992,6312.1216,514209.49

ITC Ltd

ITC

267.8

17.573,35,567.253,578.825.4116,758.8455.8

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

1,353.15

69.52,60,929.85975.120.896,363.2727.53

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

432

49.541,46,123.771,324.330.355,996.2155.47

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,930

44.981,18,748.07576.381.844,791.88192.68

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Peshwa Wheat Limited

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter

Rahat Ali Saiyed

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Shehnaj

WTD & Executive Director

Sadaf Saiyed

Independent Non Exe. Director

Aditya Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shiksha Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ruchika Gupta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ritu Jain..

Registered Office

308 The One A Block RNT Marg,

Near Silver Mall Tukoganj,

Madhya Pradesh - 452001

Tel: +91 88788 76796

Website: http://www.peshwawheat.com

Email: info@peshwawheat.com

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Peshwa Wheat Limited

Company FAQs

The Peshwa Wheat Limited shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Peshwa Wheat Limited is ₹undefined Cr. as of 25 Sep ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Peshwa Wheat Limited is undefined and undefined as of 25 Sep ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Peshwa Wheat Limited stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Peshwa Wheat Limited is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 25 Sep ‘26
Peshwa Wheat Limited's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of Peshwa Wheat Limited is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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