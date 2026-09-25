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Sector-
Open-
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Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
13.73
13.73
6.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
29.34
13.53
9.01
Net Worth
43.07
27.26
15.87
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
1,933
|42.04
|4,54,175.99
|2,631
|2.12
|16,514
|209.49
ITC Ltd
ITC
267.8
|17.57
|3,35,567.25
|3,578.82
|5.41
|16,758.84
|55.8
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
1,353.15
|69.5
|2,60,929.85
|975.12
|0.89
|6,363.27
|27.53
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
432
|49.54
|1,46,123.77
|1,324.33
|0.35
|5,996.21
|55.47
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,930
|44.98
|1,18,748.07
|576.38
|1.84
|4,791.88
|192.68
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Rahat Ali Saiyed
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Shehnaj
WTD & Executive Director
Sadaf Saiyed
Independent Non Exe. Director
Aditya Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shiksha Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ruchika Gupta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ritu Jain..
308 The One A Block RNT Marg,
Near Silver Mall Tukoganj,
Madhya Pradesh - 452001
Tel: +91 88788 76796
Website: http://www.peshwawheat.com
Email: info@peshwawheat.com
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Summary
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Reports by Peshwa Wheat Limited
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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