The Company hereby submitting the outcome of Board Meeting held on May 27, 2025 in which the Company approved and adopted the Annual Audited Financial Results For the last quarter and Year Ended March 31, 2025 Pursuant to Regulation 36 (1)(b) of SEBI LODR Regulations, enclosed is the intimation regarding the letter dispatched to the Members of the Company, providing them link and the path to follow accessing the Annual Report F Y 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:03.09.2025) Proceeding of 32nd Annual General Meeting of Pritish Nandy Communications Limited held on Thursday, September 25, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.09.2025) Submission of Scrutinizers Report and voting results of the 32nd AGM of the Company pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI (Listing obligation and disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2025)