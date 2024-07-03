Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
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SectorEntertainment
Open₹16.02
Prev. Close₹16.63
Turnover(Lac.)₹20.68
Day's High₹17.89
Day's Low₹16.02
52 Week's High₹37.99
52 Week's Low₹15.72
Book Value₹42.19
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)24.39
P/E6.68
EPS2.47
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
14.47
14.47
14.47
14.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
47.35
60.07
61.05
58.91
Net Worth
61.82
74.54
75.52
73.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
44.66
7.74
27.28
19.55
yoy growth (%)
476.39
-71.59
39.51
781.7
Raw materials
-0.48
-0.76
0
-1.63
As % of sales
1.08
9.85
0
8.33
Employee costs
-2.46
-1.35
-1.94
-1.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.34
-5.7
0.66
1.57
Depreciation
-0.26
-0.27
-0.27
-0.17
Tax paid
0.14
0.35
0.22
0.52
Working capital
-0.03
-4.31
-1.17
-1.53
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
476.39
-71.59
39.51
781.7
Op profit growth
-95.92
-864.48
-59.5
-158.19
EBIT growth
-97.87
-547.86
-46.43
-341.36
Net profit growth
-96.29
-706.83
-58.11
-253.11
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
37.66
33.6
57.72
18.28
44.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
37.66
33.6
57.72
18.28
44.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.66
0.68
0.64
0.55
0.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
451.7
|11.91
|18,433.31
|611.97
|2.67
|1,423.39
|312.6
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,324.7
|41.46
|12,488.09
|51.6
|0
|1,582.5
|747.13
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
499.9
|40.37
|9,434.17
|52.6
|0.92
|208.25
|81.99
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
657.7
|39.05
|8,381.28
|43.7
|1.98
|106.51
|20.33
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
78.62
|118.42
|7,507.42
|47.3
|2.56
|1,780.9
|109.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CEO
Pallab Bhattacharya
Non Executive Director
Rina Pritish Nandy
Independent Non Exe. Director
Raghu R Palat
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sunil Alagh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Karan Ahluwalia
Independent Non Exe. Director
Neerja Shah
ED / WTD / President / Creative Director
Rangita Pritish Nandy
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyanka Mukesh Shah
87/88 Mittal Chambers,
Nariman Point,
Maharashtra - 400021
Tel: 91-022-42130000
Website: http://www.pritishnandycom.com
Email: investorgrievance@pritishnandycom.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
Incorporated in September, 1993 by Pritish Nandy, author, journalist, editor and TV host, in the name of Pritish Nandy Communications Pvt Ltd was converted into a Public company from March, 2000 and w...
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Reports by PNC Media and Entertainment Ltd
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