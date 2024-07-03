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PNC Media and Entertainment Ltd Share Price Live

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16.86
(1.38%)
Sep 18, 2026|03:53:55 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open16.02
  • Day's High17.89
  • 52 Wk High37.99
  • Prev. Close16.63
  • Day's Low16.02
  • 52 Wk Low 15.72
  • Turnover (lac)20.68
  • P/E6.68
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value42.19
  • EPS2.47
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)24.39
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

PNC Media and Entertainment Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

₹16.02

Prev. Close

₹16.63

Turnover(Lac.)

₹20.68

Day's High

₹17.89

Day's Low

₹16.02

52 Week's High

₹37.99

52 Week's Low

₹15.72

Book Value

₹42.19

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

24.39

P/E

6.68

EPS

2.47

Divi. Yield

0

PNC Media and Entertainment Ltd Corporate Action

27 May 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 May, 2025

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24 Jul 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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PNC Media and Entertainment Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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PNC Media and Entertainment Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

18 Sep, 2026|01:02 AM
Jun-2026Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.71%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.71%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

PNC Media and Entertainment Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

14.47

14.47

14.47

14.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

47.35

60.07

61.05

58.91

Net Worth

61.82

74.54

75.52

73.38

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

44.66

7.74

27.28

19.55

yoy growth (%)

476.39

-71.59

39.51

781.7

Raw materials

-0.48

-0.76

0

-1.63

As % of sales

1.08

9.85

0

8.33

Employee costs

-2.46

-1.35

-1.94

-1.11

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.34

-5.7

0.66

1.57

Depreciation

-0.26

-0.27

-0.27

-0.17

Tax paid

0.14

0.35

0.22

0.52

Working capital

-0.03

-4.31

-1.17

-1.53

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

476.39

-71.59

39.51

781.7

Op profit growth

-95.92

-864.48

-59.5

-158.19

EBIT growth

-97.87

-547.86

-46.43

-341.36

Net profit growth

-96.29

-706.83

-58.11

-253.11

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

37.66

33.6

57.72

18.28

44.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

37.66

33.6

57.72

18.28

44.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.66

0.68

0.64

0.55

0.39

PNC Media and Entertainment Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

451.7

11.9118,433.31611.972.671,423.39312.6

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,324.7

41.4612,488.0951.601,582.5747.13

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

499.9

40.379,434.1752.60.92208.2581.99

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

657.7

39.058,381.2843.71.98106.5120.33

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

78.62

118.427,507.4247.32.561,780.9109.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT PNC Media and Entertainment Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CEO

Pallab Bhattacharya

Non Executive Director

Rina Pritish Nandy

Independent Non Exe. Director

Raghu R Palat

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sunil Alagh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Karan Ahluwalia

Independent Non Exe. Director

Neerja Shah

ED / WTD / President / Creative Director

Rangita Pritish Nandy

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyanka Mukesh Shah

Registered Office

87/88 Mittal Chambers,

Nariman Point,

Maharashtra - 400021

Tel: 91-022-42130000

Website: http://www.pritishnandycom.com

Email: investorgrievance@pritishnandycom.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

Incorporated in September, 1993 by Pritish Nandy, author, journalist, editor and TV host, in the name of Pritish Nandy Communications Pvt Ltd was converted into a Public company from March, 2000 and w...
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Reports by PNC Media and Entertainment Ltd

Company FAQs

The PNC Media and Entertainment Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹16.86 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of PNC Media and Entertainment Ltd is ₹24.39 Cr. as of 18 Sep ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of PNC Media and Entertainment Ltd is 6.68 and 0.39 as of 18 Sep ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a PNC Media and Entertainment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of PNC Media and Entertainment Ltd is ₹15.72 and ₹37.99 as of 18 Sep ‘26
PNC Media and Entertainment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -15.91%, 3 Years at -25.80%, 1 Year at -53.66%, 6 Month at -17.92%, 3 Month at -21.96% and 1 Month at -8.12%.
The shareholding pattern of PNC Media and Entertainment Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.72 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 40.28 %

QUICKLINKS FOR PNC Media and Entertainment Ltd

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