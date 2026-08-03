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PNC Media and Entertainment Ltd Board Meeting

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16.86
(1.38%)
Sep 18, 2026|03:53:55 PM

Prit Nandy Comm. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/09/2025calendar-icon
18/09/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting3 Aug 202624 Jul 2026
Pritish Nandy Communications Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended June 30 2026 Please find enclosed herewith outcome of the Board Meeting held on Monday, August 03, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/08/2026)
Board Meeting3 Jul 202625 Jun 2026
Pritish Nandy Communications Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/07/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1) change of name of the Company 2) Alteration the Name clause in Memorandum of Association 3) Alteration of Name in Article of Association 4) Postal Ballot Notice along with the explanatory Statement 5) Appointment of Mr Vinayak N Deodhar of V.N. Deodhar & Co. Practicing Company Secretaries as Scrutinizer for the Postal Ballot and 6) Any other matters Attached is Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Friday, July 03, 2026 in accordance with the SEBI (LODR), 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:03.07.2026)
Board Meeting26 May 202615 May 2026
Pritish Nandy Communications Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pritish Nandy Communications Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the annual audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the last quarter and year ended March 31, 2026 Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.05.2026)
Board Meeting23 Apr 202623 Apr 2026
Attached is Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, April 23, 2026 in accordance with the SEBI (LODR), 2015.
Board Meeting13 Mar 202613 Mar 2026
Board Meeting Outcome for Re-Appointment Of Mr Sunil Kumar Alagh And Mr Karan Ravi Ahluwalia, Both Independent Directors Under Reg. 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Outcome Of Circular Resolutions Passed By The Board Of Directors On March 13, 2026.
Board Meeting12 Feb 20262 Feb 2026
Pritish Nandy Communications Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2025 Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, February 12, 2026, has inter alia considered and approved: 1. Unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) prepared in accordance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025. The said financial results include disclosure of a material exceptional item relating to write-down of value of content (inventory), details of which are provided in the annexure forming part of this outcome, and 2. Limited Review reports (Standalone and Consolidated) on the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 in the format prescribed under the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 with the unmodified opinion of the Statutory Auditors. Attached is revised Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, February 12, 2026 in accordance with the SEBI (LODR), 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.02.2026)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20254 Nov 2025
Pritish Nandy Communications Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2025 Pursuant to Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, in the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on November 14, 2025, which commenced at 4.00 PM and concluded at 6.00 PM has inter-alia approved the following matters: 1. Unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) prepared in accordance with Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 and 2. Review reports (Standalone and Consolidated) on the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 in the format prescribed under the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 with the unmodified opinion of the Statutory Auditors. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)

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