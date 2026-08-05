As on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, our Board comprises of Seven Directors including Three (3) Executive Directors, One (1) Non-Executive Director and Three (3) Independent Directors, one of whom is a woman director.

The following table sets forth the details regarding the Board of Directors of our Company as on the date of filing of this D raft Red Herring Prospectus:

Name, Fathers Name, Age, Designation, Address, Experience, Occupation, Qualification,Nationality & DIN Date & Term of Appointment No. of Equity Shares held & % of Shareholding(Pre- Issue)] Other Directorships Anil Shivajirao Kulkarni Fathers Name: Late Shivajirao Apparao Kulkarni Age: 75 years *Originally appointed as Managing Director w.e.f. September 01, 1993. 10,00,320 Equity Shares [6.84%] 1. Jayshree Pistons Private Limited Date of Birth: July 07, 1950 Designation: Chairman & Whole Time Director Address: Plot No.-523, Sector No.-28, Near Ganganagar Bus Stop Nigdi, Pradhikaran, Further change in designation as Whole Time Director w.e.f. April 01, 2022. P.C.N.T., Pune City, Pune, Maharashtra, 411044 Experience: 32 years Occupation: Business Qualification: Bachelor of Science Further change in designation as Chairman & Whole Time Director w.e.f. December 16, 2025 for a period of 3 years (Mechanical Engineering) Nationality: Indian DIN: 01040844 Sanket Anil Kulkarni Fathers Name: Anil Shivajirao Kulkarni Age: 44 years Date of Birth: January 22, 1982 Originally appointed as Additional Executive Director w.e.f. February 01, 2009. 3,01,200 Equity Shares [2.06%] 1. Jayshree Pistons Private Limited Designation: Managing Director Address: Plot No 523 Shiv Kusum, Ganganagar, Opp Ganganagar Bus Stop, Sector No 28, Akurdi, Pune City, Pune, Regularization as Executive Director w.e.f. September 30, 2009. Maharashtra, 411044 Experience: 16 years Occupation: Business Qualification: Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical Branch) and Post Diploma in Tool Design Further change in designation as Managing Director w.e.f. April 01, 2022 for a period of 5 years. Nationality: Indian DIN: 02275169 Further re-appointment as Managing Director w.e.f. December 16, 2025 for a period of 3 years Rahul Mohanlal Ranka Fathers Name: Sohanlal Ghevarchand Ranka Age: 48 years Date of Birth: November 11, 1977 Originally appointed as Additional Executive Director w.e.f. January 21, 2012. 38,74,480 Equity Shares [26.47%] 1. G. K. Alloys Private Limited Designation: Whole Time Director Address: Hulas Basti Garden, Flat No C/203, Dahanukarwadi, Mahaveer Nagar Kandiwali West, Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400067 Regularization as Executive Director w.e.f. September 27, 2012. Experience: 25 years Further change in Occupation: Business designation as Whole

Qualification: Higher secondary Time Director w.e.f. Nationality: Indian December 16, 2025 for a DIN: 01696369 period of 3 years. Vaishali Dakshendra Agrawal Fathers Name: Kamleshwar Kashiram Mittal Age: 49 years Originally appointed as Additional Director w.e.f. April 01, 2022. Nil 1. Bhavya Financial Services Private Limited Date of Birth: September 19, 1976 2. Credit Growth Designation: Non-Executive Director Address: B-2601/2602, Oberoi Woods, Mohan Gokhle Road, VTC Goregaon East, Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400063 Regularization as Director w.e.f. September 30, 2022. Advisors LLP Experience: 17 years Occupation: Business Qualification: Bachelor of Commerce Further re-designation as Non-Executive Director w.e.f. December 16, 2025. Nationality: Indian DIN: 01197922 Arvind Sadashiv Mokashi Fathers Name: Sadashiv Shivraya Mokashi Appointed as Non-Executive Nil 1. Agarwal Holdings Private Limited Age: 64 years Independent Director 2. Macleods Date of Birth: June 25, 1961 w.e.f. December 16, 2025 Pharmaceuticals Ltd Designation: Independent Director for a period of 5 years. 3. India Debt Resolution Address: 301/302 Imperia Homes, Shivaji Nagar, Vakola, Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400055 Experience: 44 years (Not liable to retire by rotation) Company Limited Occupation: Professional Qualification: Bachelor of Commerce and Indian Institute of Bankers Nationality: Indian DIN: 09305967 Viren Ajit Joshi Appointed as Nil 1. Unitherm Engineers Fathers Name: Ajit Maganlal Joshi Non-Executive Limited Age: 71 years Independent Director 2. Nvgen Automation Date of Birth: March 10, 1954 w.e.f. December 16, 2025 Private Limited Designation: Independent Director for a period of 5 years. 3. Odyssey Avenue Address: 29, Ameya, Rohan Madhuban Partners Private CHS., Paud Road, Bawdhan Khurd, Opp. (Not liable to retire by Limited Paranjpe, Athashri, Bawdhan, Pune, rotation) 4. Salus Global Hazmat Maharashtra, 411021 Technologies Private Experience: 46 years Limited Occupation: Advisor Qualification: Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Branch and Diploma in Management Studies Nationality: Indian DIN: 01331107 Gautam Pradyot Doshi Appointed as Nil Nil Fathers Name: Pradyot Amrutlal Doshi Non-Executive Age: 72 years Independent Director Date of Birth: October 11, 1953 w.e.f. December 16, 2025 Designation: Independent Director for a period of 5 years. Address: Maitri Plot No. 47, Opposite Muk Badhir School, Sector No- 25, Nigdi, Pradhikaran, P.C.N.T., Pune, Maharashtra, 411044 (Not liable to retire by rotation) Experience: 34 years Occupation: Professional Qualification: Bachelor of Technology in Mechanical Engineering Nationality: Indian DIN: 11418615

*The form filed with the RoC for the appointment of Anil Shivajirao Kulkarni as Managing Director w.e.f. September 01, 1993 is not available with the ROC and the Company. These details have been inserted here based on the information available on the MCA portal. Please refer to "Risk Factor - Our Company was incorporated in 1992 and we are unable to trace some of our historical records and certain of our corporate records relating to forms filed with the Registrar of Companies in respect of Allotment of Equity Shares, increase in authorized share capital, appointment of Statutory Auditor, change in registered office, appointment of directors (if any), filing of financial statements etc. We cannot assure you that no legal proceedings or regulatory actions will be initiated against our Company in the future in relation to the missing filings and corporate records, which may impact our financial condition and reputation." on page 21 of this Draft Red Hearing Prospectus.

Brief Profile of Directors:

1. Anil Shivajirao Kulkarni is the Chairman & Whole Time Director of our Company. He is also one of the Promoters of our Company and has been associated with our Company since 1993. He holds a degree in Bachelor of Science (Mechanical Engineering) from Ranchi University. He has an experience of over 32 years in the field of aluminium die casting, tooling and engineering manufacturing sectors. He is responsible for providing strategic direction, oversight of business strategy, capital investment, organizational growth, mentoring senior leadership and representing the company.

2. Sanket Anil Kulkarni is the Managing Director of our Company. He is also one of the Promoters of our Company and has been associated with our Company since 2009. He holds a degree in Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical Branch) from University of Pune and Post Diploma in Tool Design from Govt. Tool Room & Training Centre. He has an experience of over 16 years in the casting and engineering industry. He is responsible for overall strategic leadership, production, operations, quality, finance, business development, driving profitability through cost optimization, productivity improvement, and capacity utilization, oversight to tooling, die design, casting processed and continuous improvement initiatives.

3. Rahul Sohanlal Ranka is the Whole Time Director of our Company. He is also one of the Promoters of our Company and has been on the Board of the Company since 2012. He has completed higher secondary from Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education in 1995. He has an experience of over 25 years in the alloy manufacturing, casting, manufacturing, and engineering sectors. He is responsible for overall commercial operations, driving margin improvement through effective product costing, yield optimization, and price negotiations, leading commercial negotiations with OEMs, Tier-1 customers, and export clients, managing raw material procurement, vendor contracts, and business expansion initiatives.

4. Vaishali Dakshendra Agrawal is the Non-Executive Director of our Company. She is also one of the Promoters of our Company and has been on the Board of the Company since 2022. She holds a degree in Bachelor of Commerce from Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University, Ajmer. She has an experience of over 17 years in debt syndication and managing end-to-end syndication processes. She is responsible for overseeing administrative functions of the Company including organization and maintenance of company records and handling routine queries.

5. Arvind Sadashiv Mokashi is an Independent Director of our Company. He has been on the Board of the Company since December 16, 2025. He holds a degree of Bachelor of Commerce from Shivaji University, Kolhapur. He is also an Associate Member of the Indian Institute of Bankers. He has an experience of 44 years in the banking sector in Corporate Credit, SME Credit, Resolution of Stressed Assets, overall Business Development and Administration.

6. Viren Ajit Joshi is an Independent Director of our Company. He has been on the Board of the Company since December 16, 2025. He holds a degree of Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Branch form the University of Bombay and Diploma in Management Studies from the University of Bombay. He has an experience of 46 years in managing engineering manufacturing business, with focus on Lean, Quality, Cost Competitiveness, Profitable Growth, Transformation, Global and Indian markets and excellent CRM.

7. Gautam Pradyot Doshi is an Independent Director of our Company. He has been on the Board of the Company since December 16, 2025. He holds a degree of Bachelor of Technology in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. He has an experience of 34 years in consultancy and advisory in systems and management. He has also served as a member of the Governing Council of CMTI, Bangalore.

Confirmations:

As on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus:

a) None of our Directors have held or currently hold directorship in any listed company whose shares have been or were suspended from being traded on any of the stock exchanges in the five years preceding the date of filing of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus with the SEBI, during the term of his/ her directorship in such company.

b) Further, none of our Directors of our Company are or were associated in the capacity of a director with any listed company which has been delisted from any stock exchange(s) at any time in the past.

c) None of our Directors have been identified as a willful defaulter, as defined in the SEBI Regulations and there are no violations of securities laws committed by them in the past and no prosecution or other proceedings for any such alleged violation are pending against them.

d) Neither Company nor our Directors are declared as fugitive economic offenders as defined in Regulation 2(1) (p) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, and have not been declared as a fugitive economic offender under Section 12 of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018.

e) None of our Directors have been debarred from accessing capital markets by the Securities and Exchange Board of India. Additionally, none of our directors are or were, associated with any other company which is debarred from accessing the capital market by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Nature of any family relationship between our directors

The following Directors of the Company are related to each other within the meaning of Section 2 (77) of the Companies Act, 2013. Details of which are as follows:

S. No. Name of the Director/KMP Relationship with other Directors/KMPs 1. Anil Shivajirao Kulkarni Father of Sanket Anil Kulkarni 2. Sanket Anil Kulkarni Son of Anil Shivajirao Kulkarni 3. Vaishali Dakshendra Agrawal Mother of Bhavya Dakshendra Agrawal 4. Bhavya Dakshendra Agrawal Son of Vaishali Dakshendra Agrawal

Arrangements with major Shareholders, Customers, Suppliers or Others:

Except for the Share Purchase Agreement and Share Subscription Agreement mentioned under "History and Corporate Structure" on page 148, we have not entered into any arrangement or understanding with our major shareholders, customers, suppliers or others, pursuant to which any of our directors were selected as Directors or members of the senior management.

Service Contracts:

The Directors of our Company have not entered into any service contracts with our Company which provides for benefits upon termination of their employment.

Details of Borrowing Powers of Directors

Pursuant to a special resolution passed at an Extra-ordinary General Meeting of our Company held on December 16, 2025 and pursuant to provisions of Section 180(1)(c) and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, the Board of Directors of the Company be and are hereby authorized to borrow monies from time to time, any sum or sums of money on such security and on such terms and conditions as the Board may deemed fit, notwithstanding that the money to be borrowed together with the money already borrowed by our Company may exceed in the aggregate, its paid up capital and free reserves and security premium (apart from temporary loans obtained / to be obtained from bankers in the ordinary course of business), provided that the outstanding principal amount of such borrowing at any pointof time shall not exceed in the aggregate of 1,00,00,00,000 (Rupees One Hundred Crores Only).

Compensation of our Managing Director & Whole-Time Director

The compensation payable to our Managing Director and Whole-time Directors will be governed as per the terms of their appointment and shall be subject to the provisions of Sections 2(54), 2(94), 188,196,197,198 and 203 and any other applicable provisions, if any of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made there under (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof or any of the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, for the time being in force).

Terms of Appointment of our Managing Director and Whole Time Directors

Particulars Anil Shivajirao Kulkarni Sanket Anil Kulkarni Rahul Sohanlal Ranka Originally appointed as Managing Director w.e.f. September 01, 1993. Originally appointed as Additional Executive Director w.e.f. February 01, 2009. Originally appointed as Additional Executive Director w.e.f. January 21, 2012. Appointment/Change in Designation Further change in designation as Whole Time Director w.e.f. Regularization as Executive Director w.e.f. September 30, Regularization as Executive Director w.e.f. September 27, April 01, 2022. 2009. 2012. Further change in designation as Chairman & Whole Time Director w.e.f. December 16, 2025 for a period of 3 years Further change in designation as Managing Director w.e.f. April 01, 2022 for a period of 5 years. Further re-appointment as Managing Director w.e.f. December 16, 2025 for a period of 3 years Further change in designation as Whole Time Director w.e.f. December 16, 2025 for a period of 3 years. Current Designation Chairman & Whole Time Director Managing Director Whole Time Director Terms of Appointment Remuneration & Perquisites 3 years Liable to retire by rotation Upto 12,00,000 p.m. plus incentives/variable remuneration of 24,00,000 p.m. and other benefits as per policy of the Company. 3 years Liable to retire by rotation Upto 20,00,000 p.m. plus incentives/variable remuneration of 30,00,000 p.m. and other benefits as per policy of the Company. 3 years Liable to retire by rotation Upto 6,00,000 p.m. plus incentives/variable remuneration of 15,00,000 p.m. and other benefits as per policy of the Company. Compensation paid in the year 2024-25 Rs. 362.40 lakhs Rs. 125.20 lakhs Rs. 218.40 lakhs

Further, pursuant to the provisions of Section 197, 198 and Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013, our Non-Executive Director is entitled to a remuneration by way of commission/ fixed remuneration of upto Rs. 1,00,00,000 per annum and Independent Directors are entitled to a remuneration by way of commission of Rs. 17,00,000 per annum in addition to the sitting fees.

Bonus or Profit-Sharing Plan for our Directors:

We have no bonus or profit-sharing plan for our directors.

Contingent or deferred compensation payable to our directors.

There is no contingent or deferred compensation payable to our directors.

Sitting Fees:

As per Articles of Association of our Company and pursuant to Board Resolution dated December 17, 2025 the remuneration payable in terms of sitting fees to the Directors (other than Managing Director & Whole-time Directors) for attending the Meetings of the Board and Committee thereof shall not exceed the limits prescribed under Section 197(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 and has approved an amount of Rs. 10,000/- for Board Meeting & Rs. 10,000/- for Committee Meeting.

Shareholding of our Directors as on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus: -

Sr. No. Name of the Directors No. of Shares Held Holding in % 1. Anil Shivajirao Kulkarni 10,00,320 6.84 2. Sanket Anil Kulkarni 3,01,200 2.06 3. Rahul Sohanlal Ranka 38,74,480 26.47 Total 51,76,000 35.37

None of the Independent Directors of the Company holds any Equity Shares of Company as on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Our Articles of Association do not require our directors to hold any qualification Equity Shares in the Company.

Remuneration from Subsidiaries or Associate

As on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, our company doesnt have any associate or subsidiary Company.

INTEREST OF DIRECTORS

All the Directors may be deemed to be interested to the extent of remuneration and reimbursement of expenses payable to them under the Articles, and to the extent of remuneration paid to them for services rendered as an officer or employee of the Company. Further our director may also be deemed interested to the extent of rent given by our Company for the property

158 taken on leave and license. For further details, please refer to Chapter titled "Our Management" beginning on page 154 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Our directors may also be regarded as interested to the extent of their shareholding and dividend payable thereon, if any, an d to the extent of Equity Shares, if any held by them in our Company or held by their relatives. Further our directors are also interested to the extent of unsecured loans, if any, given by them to our Company. Further our directors are also interested to the extent of Personal Guarantee given by Directors towards Financial facilities of our Company. For further details, please refer to "Statement of Financial Indebtedness" on page 237 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Further, our directors may be deemed to be interested to the extent of the position held by them on the board of directors of Group Companies, or any consideration for services, managerial remuneration/ sitting fees received in accordance with the provisions of the applicable law. Also, our directors may be deemed to be interested in the contracts, agreements/arrangements to be entered into by our Company with any company which is promoted by them or in which they hold directorships or any partnership firm in which they are partners as declared in their respective capacity.

Except as stated otherwise in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, our Company has not entered into any contract, agreements or arrangements during the preceding two years from the date of the Draft Red Herring Prospectus in which the Directors are interested directly or indirectly and no payments have been made to them in respect of the contracts, agreements or arrangements which are proposed to be entered into with them.

Except as stated in this section "Our Management" or the section titled "Financial information of the Company Annexure AC- Restated Summary Statement of Related Party Transaction" beginning on page 154 and 224 respectively of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, and except to the extent of shareholding in our Company, our Directors do not have any other interest in our business.

Interest in promotion or formation of our Company and its Subsidiaries

Except for Anil Shivajirao Kulkarni, Sanket Anil Kulkarni, Rahul Sohanlal Ranka and Vaishali Dakshendra Agrawal who are among the Promoters of our Company, none of our Directors have any interest in the promotion or formation of our Company as of the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Interest of Directors in the property of Our Company:

Our directors do not have any other interest in any property acquired by our Company in a period of two years before filing of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus or proposed to be acquired by us as on date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Changes in Board of Directors in Last 3 Years

Sr. No. Name of Director Date of Appointment / Re - Appointment Reasons for Change 1. Anil Shivajirao Kulkarni Re-appointment as Whole-time Director w.e.f. July 01, 2025 for a period of 5 years. Due to completion of previous tenure 2. Anil Shivajirao Kulkarni Change in designation as Chairman & Whole Time Director w.e.f. December 16, 2025 for a period of 3 years. 3. Sanket Anil Kulkarni Re-appointment as Managing Director w.e.f. December 16, 2025 for a period of 3 years. 4. Rahul Sohanlal Ranka Change in designation as Whole Time Director w.e.f. December 16, 2025 for a period of 3 years. 5. Vaishali Dakshendra Agrawal Re-designation as Non-Executive Director w.e.f. December 16, 2025. To ensure better Corporate Governance and compliance with 6. Arvind Sadashiv Mokashi Appointment as Non-Executive Independent Director w.e.f. December 16, 2025 for a period of 5 years. Companies Act, 2013 Appointment as Non-Executive Independent 7. Viren Ajit Joshi Director w.e.f. December 16, 2025 for a period of 5 years. 8. Gautam Pradyot Doshi Appointment as Non-Executive Independent Director w.e.f. December 16, 2025 for a period of 5 years.

COMPLIANCE WITH CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

In addition to the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI (ICDR) Regulations will be applicable to our Company immediately upon the listing of our Companys Equity Shares on the SME Platform of BSE Limited (BSE SME). The requirements pertaining to the composition of the Board of Directors and the constitution of the committees such as the Audit Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee as applicable on us, have been complied with.

Our Board has been constituted in compliance with the Companies Act, 2013 and in accordance with the best practices in corporate governance. Our Board functions either as a full board or through various committees constituted to oversee specific operational areas. The executive management provides our Board detailed reports on its performance periodically.

Our Board of Directors consist of Seven (7) directors of which Three (3) are Independent Directors, and we have One (1) woman director on the Board. The constitution of our Board is in compliance with Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Our Company has constituted the following committees:

1. Audit Committee

Our Company has formed an Audit Committee ("Audit Committee"), vide Board Resolution dated December 17, 2025, as per the applicable provisions of the Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 18 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The constituted Audit Committee comprises following members:

Name of the Director Status in Committee Nature of Directorship Arvind Sadashiv Mokashi Chairman Independent Director Viren Ajit Joshi Member Independent Director Vaishali Dakshendra Agrawal Member Non-Executive Director

The Company Secretary of our Company shall act as a Secretary to the Audit Committee. The Chairman of the Audit Committee shall attend the Annual General Meeting of our Company to answer shareholder queries. The scope and function of the Audit Committee and its terms of reference shall include the following:

A. Tenure: The Audit Committee shall continue to be in function as a committee of the Board until otherwise resolved by the Board, to carry out the functions of the Audit Committee as approved by the Board.

B. Meetings of the Committee: The committee shall meet at least four times in a year and not more than one hundred and twenty days shall elapse between any two meetings. The quorum for the meeting shall be either two members or one third of the members of the committee, whichever is higher.

C. Role and Powers: The Role of Audit Committee together with its powers as Part C of Schedule II of SEBI Listing Regulation, 2015 and Companies Act, 2013 shall be as under:

The Audit Committee shall have powers, including the following:

a) to investigate any activity within its terms of reference; b) to seek information from any employee; c) to obtain outside legal or other professional advice; d) to secure attendance of outsiders with relevant expertise, if it considers necessary as may be prescribed under theCompanies Act, 2013 (together with the rules thereunder) and SEBI Listing Regulations; and e) to have full access to information contained in records of Company.

The role of the Audit Committee shall include the following:

1) Overseeing the Companys financial reporting process and disclosure of its financial information to ensure thatits financial statements are correct, sufficient and credible;

2) Recommending to the Board for the appointment, re-appointment, replacement, remuneration and terms ofappointment of the statutory auditors of the Company;

3) Reviewing and monitoring the statutory auditors independence and performance, and effectiveness of auditprocess;

4) Approving payments to the statutory auditors for any other services rendered by the statutory auditors;

5) Reviewing, with the management, the annual financial statements and auditors report thereon before submissionto the Board for approval, with particular reference to: 160 a. Matters required to be included in the Directors Responsibility Statement to be included in the Boardsreport in terms of clause (c) of sub-section 3 of Section 134 of the Companies Act; b. Changes, if any, in accounting policies and practices and reasons for the same; c. Major accounting entries involving estimates based on the exercise of judgment by management; d. Significant adjustments made in the financial statements arising out of audit findings; e. Compliance with listing and other legal requirements relating to financial statements; f. Disclosure of any related party transactions; and g. Qualifications and modified opinions in the draft audit report.

6) Reviewing, with the management, the quarterly, half-yearly and annual financial statements before submission to the Board for approval;

7) Reviewing, with the management, the statement of uses/ application of funds raised through an offer (public issue, rights issue, preferential issue, etc.), the statement of funds utilized for purposes other than those stated in the offer document/ prospectus/ notice and the report submitted by the monitoring agency monitoring the utilization of proceeds of a public or rights issue, and making appropriate recommendations to the Board to take up steps in this matter. This also includes monitoring the use/application of the funds raised through the proposed initial public offer by the Company;

8) Approval or any subsequent modifications of transactions of the Company with related parties and omnibus approval for related party transactions proposed to be entered into by the Company subject to such conditions as may be prescribed;

9) Scrutiny of inter-corporate loans and investments;

10) Valuation of undertakings or assets of the Company, wherever it is necessary; 11) Evaluation of internal financial controls and risk management systems; a. Establishing a vigil mechanism for directors and employees to report their genuine concerns or grievances;

12) Reviewing, with the management, the performance of statutory and internal auditors, and adequacy of the internal control systems; 13) Reviewing the adequacy of internal audit function if any, including the structure of the internal audit department, staffing and seniority of the official heading the department, reporting structure coverage and frequency of internal audit; 14) Discussing with internal auditors on any significant findings and follow up thereon; 15) Reviewing the findings of any internal investigations by the internal auditors into matters where there is suspected fraud or irregularity or a failure of internal control systems of a material nature and reporting the matter to the Board; 16) Discussing with statutory auditors before the audit commences, about the nature and scope of audit as well as post-audit discussion to ascertain any area of concern; 17) Looking into the reasons for substantial defaults in the payment to the depositors, debenture holders, shareholders (in case of non-payment of declared dividends) and creditors; 18) Reviewing the functioning of the whistle blower mechanism; 19) Approving the appointment of the chief financial officer or any other person heading the finance function or discharging that function after assessing the qualifications, experience and background, etc. of the candidate; 20) Reviewing the utilization of loans and/ or advances from/investment by the holding company in any subsidiary exceeding 1,000 million or 10% of the asset size of the subsidiary, whichever is lower including existing loans / advances / investments; 21) Considering and commenting on the rationale, cost-benefits and impact of schemes involving merger, demerger, amalgamation etc., on the Company and its shareholders; 22) Such roles as may be delegated by the Board and/or prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations or other applicable law; and 23) Carrying out any other functions as is mentioned in the terms of reference of the audit committee or containing into SEBI

(LODR) Regulations 2015.

Further, the Audit Committee shall mandatorily review the following information:

1) management discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations;

2) statement of significant related party transactions (as defined by the audit committee), submitted by management; 3) management letters / letters of internal control weaknesses issued by the statutory auditors; 4) internal audit reports relating to internal control weaknesses;

5) the appointment, removal and terms of remuneration of the chief internal auditor shall be subject to review by theaudit committee; and 6) statement of deviations: a. quaretrly statement of deviation(s) including report of monitoring agency, if applicable, submitted to stock exchange(s) in terms of Regulation 32(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations; b. annual statement of funds utilized for purposes other than those stated in the offerdocument/prospectus/notice in terms of Regulation 32(7) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations.

2. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

Our Company has formed the Stakeholders Relationship Committee as per the applicable provisions of the Section 178(5)and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 20 of SEBI Listing Regulation, 2015 vide Resolution dated December 17, 2025. The constituted Stakeholders Relationship Committee comprises the following:

Name of the Director Status in Committee Nature of Directorship Arvind Sadashiv Mokashi Chairman Independent Director Anil Shivajirao Kulkarni Member Whole Time Director Rahul Sohanlal Ranka Member Whole Time Director

The Company Secretary of our Company shall act as a Secretary to the Stakeholders Relationship Committee. The scopeand function of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee and its terms of reference shall include the following:

A. Tenure: The Stakeholders Relationship Committee shall continue to be in function as a committee of the Board until otherwise resolved by the Board, to carry out the functions of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee asapproved by the Board.

B. Meetings: The Stakeholder Relationship Committee shall meet at least once in a year, and shall report to the Board on a quarterly basis regarding the status of redressal of the complaints received from the shareholders ofthe Company. The quorum for the meeting shall be one third of the total strength of the committee or two members, whichever is higher.

C. Scope and Term of Reference: The terms of reference of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee as perRegulation 20 and Part D of Schedule II of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015 and Companies Act, 2013 shall be asunder:

1) Consider and resolve grievances of security holders of the Company, including complaints related to transfer/transmission of shares, non-receipt of annual report, non-receipt of declared dividends, issue of new/duplicate certificates, general meetings, etc.;

2) Review of measures taken for effective exercise of voting rights by shareholders;

3) Review of adherence to the service standards adopted by the Company in respect of various services being rendered by the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent;

4) Review of the various measures and initiatives taken by the Company for reducing the quantum of unclaimed dividends and ensuring timely receipt of dividend warrants/annual reports/statutory notices by the shareholders of the Company;

5) Formulation of procedures in line with the statutory guidelines to ensure speedy disposal of various requests received from shareholders from time to time;

6) To handle the grievances of the stakeholders in connection with the allotment and listing of shares;

7) Ensure proper and timely attendance and redressal of investor queries and grievances;

8) Carrying out any other functions contained in the Companies Act, 2013 and/or other documents (if applicable), as and when amended from time to time; and

9) To perform such functions as may be delegated by the Board and to further delegate all or any of its power to any other employee(s), officer(s), representative(s), consultant(s), professional(s), or agent(s); and 10) Such terms of reference as may be prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations or other applicable law.

3. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

Our Company has formed the Nomination and Remuneration Committee pursuant to Section 178, Schedule V and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 19 of SEBI Listing Regulation, 2015 vide Resolution dated December 17, 2025. The Nomination andRemuneration Committee comprise the following:

Name of the Director Status in Committee Nature of Directorship Arvind Sadashiv Mokashi Chairman Independent Director Gautam Pradyot Doshi Member Independent Director Vaishali Dakshendra Agrawal Member Non-Executive Director

The Company Secretary of our Company shall act as a Secretary to the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The scope and function of the Committee and its terms of reference shall include the following:

A. Tenure: The Nomination and Remuneration Committee shall continue to be in function as a committee of the Board until otherwise resolved by the Board.

B. Meetings: The committee shall meet as and when the need arises for review of Managerial Remuneration, subject to atleast one meeting in a year. The quorum for the meeting shall be one third of the total strength of the committee or two members, whichever is higher.

C. Score and Terms of Reference:

The terms of reference of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee as per Regulation 19 and Part D of Schedule II ofSEBI Listing Regulations and Companies Act, 2013 shall be as under

1) formulating the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director and recommend to the Board a policy relating to the remuneration of the directors, key managerial personnel and other employees; 2) for the appointment of an independent director, the committee shall evaluate the balance of skills, knowledge andexperience on the Board and on the basis of such evaluation, prepare a description of the role and capabilities required of an independent director. The person recommended to the board of directors of the Company for appointment as an independent director shall have the capabilities identified in such description. For the purpose of identifying suitable candidates, the Committee may: 1. use the services of external agencies, if required; 2. consider candidates from a wide range of backgrounds, having due regard to diversity; and 3. consider the time commitments of the candidates.

3) formulation of criteria for evaluation of the performance of independent directors and the Board; 4) devising a policy on diversity of our Board;

5) identifying persons, who are qualified to become directors or who may be appointed in senior management in accordance with the criteria laid down, recommending to the Board their appointment and removal and carrying out evaluation of every directors performance; 6) determining whether to extend or continue the term of appointment of the independent director, on the basis of the report of performance evaluation of independent directors; 7) recommending remuneration of executive directors and any increase therein from time to time within the limit approved by the members of our Company; 8) recommending remuneration to non-executive directors in the form of sitting fees for attending meetings of the Board and its committees, remuneration for other services, commission on profits; 9) recommending to the Board, all remuneration, in whatever form, payable to senior management; 10) performing such functions as are required to be performed by the compensation committee under the SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021, as amended; 11) engaging the services of any consultant/professional or other agency for the purpose of recommending compensation structure/policy; 12) analysing, monitoring and reviewing various human resource and compensation matters; 13) reviewing and approving compensation strategy from time to time in the context of the then current Indian market in accordance with applicable laws; 14) framing suitable policies and systems to ensure that there is no violation, by an employee of any applicable laws in India or overseas, including:

1. The SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, as amended; or

2. The SEBI (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices relating to the Securities Market) Regulations, 2003, as amended; and 15) performing such other functions as may be delegated by the Board and/or prescribed under the SEBI Listing Regulations, Companies Act, each as amended or other applicable law.

4. Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

Our Company has constituted the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee as per the applicable provisions of the Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 (as amended or re-enacted from time to time) read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 vide Resolution dated December 17, 2025. The Corporate Social Responsibility Committee comprises the following:

Name of the Director Status in Committee Nature of Directorship Arvind Sadashiv Mokashi Chairman Independent Director Anil Shivajirao Kulkarni Member Whole Time Director Vaishali Dakshendra Agrawal Member Non-Executive Director

The Company Secretary of our Company shall act as a Secretary to the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee. The terms of reference of the CSR Committee include the following:

1) To formulate and recommend to the Board, a CSR policy which shall indicate the activities to be undertaken by the Company as specified in schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013;

2) To review and recommend the amount of expenditure to be incurred on activities referred to in clause (a) of sub- section

(3) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013;

3) To institute a transparent monitoring mechanism for the implementation of the CSR projects, programs and activities undertaken the Company from time to time;

4) To Monitor the Corporate Social Responsibility policy of the Company from time to time;

5) Any other matter as the CSR Committee may deem appropriate after approval of the Board of Directors or as may be directed by the Board of Directors from time to time.

Management Organization Structure

The following chart depicts our Management Organization Structure: -

Policy on Disclosures & Internal procedure for prevention of Insider Trading:

The provisions of Regulation 8 and 9 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 will be applicable to our Company immediately upon the listing of its Equity Shares on the Stock Exchange. We shall comply with the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 on listing of our Equity Shares on stock exchange. Further, Board of Directors have approved and adopted the policy on insider trading in view of the proposed public issue. Our Board is responsible for setting forth policies, procedures, monitoring and adherence to the rules for the preservation of price sensitive information and the implementation of the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading conduct under the overall supervision of the Board.

KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL & SENIOR MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL

Our Company is supported by a team of professionals having exposure to various operational aspects of our business. A brief detail about the Key Managerial Personnel & Senior Management Personnel of our Company is provided below:

Name, Designation, Educational Qualification & Term of office Age (Years) Year of joining Compensation paid for F.Y. ended 2024-25 Overall experience (in years) Previous employment Anil Shivajirao Kulkarni Designation: Chairman & Whole Time Director Educational Qualification: Bachelor of Science (Mechanical Engineering) 75 1993 362.40 lakhs 32 years N.A. Term of office: For a period of three years, with effect from December 16, 2025, liable to retire by rotation Sanket Anil Kulkarni Designation: Managing Director Educational Qualification: Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical Branch) and Post Diploma in Tool Design 44 2009 125.20 lakhs 16 years N.A. Term of office: For a period of three years, with effect from December 16, 2025, liable to retire by rotation Rahul Sohanlal Ranka Designation: Whole Time Director Educational Qualification: Higher secondary 48 2012 218.40 lakhs 25 years G. K. Founders Private Limited Term of office: For a period of three years, with effect from December 16, 2025, liable to retire by rotation Bhavya Dakshendra Agrawal Designation: Chief Financial Officer Daksh Corporate Advisors Limited Educational Qualification: Bachelor of Commerce 23 2025 N.A. 5 years (formerly Daksh Financial Services Private Limited) Bhavana Phoolchand Tak Designation: Company Secretary & Compliance Officer 34 2025 N.A. 2 years Bacil Pharma Limited Educational Qualification: Company Secretary and Bachelor of Commerce Amol Ramesh Sakhare Designation: HOD-Maintenance & Projects 47 2002 19.30 lakhs 23 years N.A. Educational Qualification: Diploma in Mechanical Engineering Dattatray Dnyandeo Kumbhar Poojaa Precision Designation: Technical Director-Foundry Manufacturing Department Engg.Limited (formerly Pooja Educational Qualification: Doctor of 60 2025 N.A. 25 years Castings Pvt. Ltd.) Philosophy in Effective Practices & Metallurgy in Production of Aluminium Alloys & Critical Die Castings (As a consultant) Deepak Pandurang Survase Designation: Plant Head-Foundry Educational Qualification: Bachelor of 48 2011 16.46 lakhs 25 years Enkei Castalloy Ltd. Science (Chemistry) and Certificate Course in Office Automation Ravi Agrawal Poojaa Precision Designation: Head- Business Engg.Limited Development 64 2025 N.A. 40 years (formerly Pooja Educational Qualification: Bachelor of Castings Pvt. Ltd.) Engineering, Master of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering and Post 165 (As a consultant) Graduate Diploma in Business Management Ravindrakumar Ghogare Designation: Sr. GM-Head HR & Admin Educational Qualification: Bachelor of Commerce, Diploma in Human Resources 56 2021 22.33 lakhs 34 years Kinetic Engineering Ltd. Development and Post Graduate Diploma in Personnel Management and Industrial Relations Ravindra Rameshrao Hivarekar Designation: Manager-Costing & Audit 48 2007 13.75 lakhs 18 years N.A. Educational Qualification: Bachelor of Commerce Shashikant Anandrao Dalavi Designation: Plant Head - Machine Shop Educational Qualification: National 50 2008 22.46 lakhs 17 years N.A. Trade Certificate and Course of Apprenticeship Training Shekhar Sharadchandra Dravid Poojaa Precision Designation: Head Business Engg.Limited Transformation 63 2025 N.A. 23 years (formerly Pooja Educational Qualification: Bachelor of Engineering in Metallurgy Castings Pvt. Ltd.) (As a consultant) Subha Charan Nukathoti Designation: Business Head-Business Development Magferrs Engineering Educational Qualification: Bachelor of 45 2024 0.40 lakhs 22 years Pvt. Ltd. Technology in Electronics & Communication Engineering and Post Graduate Diploma in Management

BRIEF PROFILE OF KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT

Key Managerial Personnel

- Anil Shivajirao Kulkarni- Please refer to section "Brief Profile of our Directors" beginning on page 156 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus for details.

- Sanket Anil Kulkarni- Please refer to section "Brief Profile of our Directors" beginning on page 156 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus for details.

- Rahul Sohanlal Ranka- Please refer to section "Brief Profile of our Directors" beginning on page 156 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus for details.

- Bhavya Dakshendra Agrawal is the Chief Financial Officer of our Company. He holds Bachelor of Commerce Degree from the Thakur College of Science & Commerce. He has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of our Company with effect from December 15, 2025. He has an experience of 5 years conducting financial analysis, monitoring portfolio companies and preparing periodic performance updates, conducting industry research, market analysis, and risk assessment. He is responsible for managing the companys entire financial health, overseeing financial planning, risk management, reporting, and strategy.

- Bhavana Phoolchand Tak is the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of our Company. She has completed Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Mumbai. She is a qualified Company Secretary and an associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India since year 2023 and has been appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of our Company with effect from December 15, 2025. She has an experience of 2 years in corporate compliance and secretarial work. She is responsible for the overall corporate governance, regulatory compliance and secretarial matters of our Company.

Senior Management Personnel

The brief details of our senior management personnel are as follows:

- Amol Ramesh Sakhare is the HOD-Maintenance & Projects of our Company. He holds a Diploma in Mechanical Engineering from Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education. He has been associated with the company since 2002 and has over 23 years of experience in strategic procurement, project execution, maintenance in electrical, mechanical, electronics, hydraulic, vendor development, and supply chain optimization for the casting and engineering industry. His responsibilities include leading end-to-end purchasing of raw materials, consumables, tools, and capex equipment, managing procurement for GDC, PDC, LPDC, HPDC machines, melting furnaces, and other foundry equipment, development and maintenance of vendor network.

- Dattatray Dnyandeo Kumbhar is the Technical Director-Foundry Manufacturing Department of our Company. He holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Effective Practices & Metallurgy in Production of Aluminium Alloys & Critical Die Castings from the Commonwealth Vocational University, Kingdom of Tonga. He has been associated with the company since 2000. In 2023, he was engaged as a consultant in the company. Further, he was appointed as Technical Director-Foundry Manufacturing Department on payroll of the Company in 2025. He has over 25 years of experience in casting and foundry industry, specializing in non-ferrous castings. He is responsible for heading technical and engineering functions of foundry operations, improving yield, productivity and quality through process optimization and leading new product development.

- Deepak Pandurang Survase is the Plant Head-Foundry of our Company. He holds a degree of Bachelor of Science (Chemistry) from Shivaji University, Kolhapur and Certificate Course in Office Automation from Computer Training Institute, Kolhapur. He has been associated with the company since 2011 and has over 25 years of experience in aluminium gravity die casting (GDC) and foundry. He is responsible for plant operations, meeting the sales targets, supply chain, foundry setup, quality assurance, planning and administration.

- Ravi Agrawal is the Head- Business Development of our Company. He holds a degree of Bachelor of Engineering from Nagpur University, Master of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering from Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore and Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management from Birla Institute of Management Technology. He has been associated with the company since 2001 as a consultant. Further, he was appointed as Head- Business Development on payroll of the Company in 2025. He has over 40 years of experience in product development, alloy development, manufacturing and commercial activities. He is responsible for entire functions of marketing, development and projects.

- Ravindrakumar Ghogare is the Sr. GM-Head HR & Admin of our Company. He holds a degree of Bachelor of Commerce from Marathwada University, Diploma in Human Resources Development from All India Institute of Management Studies and Post Graduate Diploma in Personnel Management and Industrial Relations from Management Studies Promotion Institute. He has been associated with the company since 2021 and has over 34 years of experience in Human Resource Management, Industrial Relations, Legal compliance and organizational development across diverse manufacturing industries. He is responsible for leading Human Resource, Industrial Relations, Legal and Admin, implementing HR strategies aligned to business plans, talent acquisition and leadership hiring.

- Ravindra Rameshrao Hivarekar is the Manager-Costing & Audit of our Company. He holds a degree of Bachelor of Commerce from Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. He has been associated with the company since 2007 and has over 18 years of experience in casting industry costing systems to support profitability, operational control, and strategic decision-making. He is responsible for leading product costing, batch costing, process costing, machine-hour costing, and budget planning, finalisation of job rates, analysis of material consumption variances, production losses, and cost improvement opportunities.

- Shashikant Anandrao Dalavi is the Plant Head - Machine Shop of our Company. He holds National Trade Certificate issued by the National Council for Vocational Training having completed the course of training at Industrial Training Institute, Satara. He has also done Course of Apprenticeship Training under Apprenticeship Act, 1961 under National Apprenticeship Scheme, Department of Vocational Education & Training. He has been associated with the company since 2008 and has over 17 years of experience in machine shop operations, production planning, manpower handling, and process improvement, preventive maintenance and tooling control. He is responsible for overall machine shop operations, production planning, supervision and allocation of work, ensuring adherence to quality standards, tooling selection, and training of machine operators.

- Shekhar Sharadchandra Dravid is the Head Business Transformation of our Company. He holds a degree of Bachelor of Engineering in Metallurgy from University of Poona. He has been associated with the company since 2023 as a consultant. Further, he was appointed as Head Business Transformation on payroll of the Company in 2025. He has an experience of over 23 years in chemical lab, sand testing, moulding, melting, marketing and business development, LPDC and GDC aluminium components. He is responsible for improving the companys performance, efficiency, and long-term competitiveness.

- Subha Charan Nukathoti is the Business Head-Business Development of our Company. He holds a degree of Bachelor of Technology in Electronics & Communication Engineering from Kakatiya University, Warangal and Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta. He has been associated with the company since 2024 and has an experience of over 22 years in strategic and operational leadership across Automotive, Aerospace, Defence, Consumer Durables and Manufacturing sectors. He is responsible for P&L, strategy, and capacity planning for the light weight Magnesium

Castings Division, development and production of cutting-edge alloys of Magnesium, development of Manufacturing technology and enhancing long-term growth visibility.

We confirm that:

a) All the persons named as our Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management above are the permanent employees of our Company. b) There is no understanding with major shareholders, customers, suppliers or any others pursuant to which any of theabove-mentioned Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management have been recruited. c) In respect of all above mentioned Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management there has been no contingent or deferred compensation accrued for the period ended September 30, 2025. d) Except for the terms set forth in the appointment letters, the Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management have not entered into any other contractual arrangements or service contracts (including retirement and termination benefits) with the issuer. e) Our Company does not have any bonus/profit sharing plan for any of the Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management. f) None of the Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management in our Company hold any shares of our Company as on the date of filing of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus except as under: -

Sr. No. Name of KMPs/ SMPs No. of Shares Held Holding in % 1. Anil Shivajirao Kulkarni 10,00,320 6.84 2. Sanket Anil Kulkarni 3,01,200 2.06 3. Rahul Sohanlal Ranka 38,74,480 26.47 Total 51,76,000 35.37

Turnover of KMPs/ Attrition of Employees

The turnover of KMPs/ attrition of employees is not high, compared to the industry to which our company belongs.

Nature of any Family relationship between Directors, Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) and Senior Management

Except as detailed below, none of our Key Management Personnel, Senior Management or Directors are related to each other, within the meaning of section 2(77) of the Companies Act, 2013:

S. No. Name of the Director/ KMP/ Relationship with other Directors/KMP/ SMP SMP 1. Anil Shivajirao Kulkarni Father of Sanket Anil Kulkarni 2. Sanket Anil Kulkarni Son of Anil Shivajirao Kulkarni 3. Vaishali Dakshendra Agrawal Mother of Bhavya Dakshendra Agrawal 4. Bhavya Dakshendra Agrawal Son of Vaishali Dakshendra Agrawal

Payment of benefits to officers of Our Company (non-salary related)

Except as disclosed in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus and any statutory payments made by our Company to its officers,our Company has not paid any sum, any non-salary related amount or benefit to any of its officers or to its employees including amounts towards super-annuation, ex-gratia/rewards.

Except statutory benefits upon termination of employment in our Company or superannuation, no officer of our Company is entitled to any benefit upon termination of such officers employment in our Company or superannuation. Contributions are made by our Company towards provident fund, gratuity fund and employee state insurance.

Changes in the Key Managerial Personnel or Senior Management Personnel in last three years:

There have been no changes in the Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel of our Company during the last 3 (three) year except as stated below:

Sr. No. Name of KMP/ SMP Designation and period Appointment/ Cessation/Re- designation Reasons Appointment as Business 1. Subha Charan Nukathoti Shekhar Appointment as Business Head-Business Development w.e.f. December 16, 2024 Appointment Head-Business Development 2. Sharadchandra Dravid Appointment as Head Business Transformation w.e.f. October 01, 2025 Appointment Appointment as Head Business Transformation 3. Dattatray Dnyandeo Kumbhar Appointment as Technical Director-Foundry Manufacturing Department w.e.f. October 01, 2025 Appointment Appointment as Technical Director-Foundry Manufacturing Department 4. Ravi Agrawal Appointment as Head- Business Development w.e.f. October 01, 2025 Appointment Appointment as Head- Business Development 5. Anil Shivajirao Kulkarni Re-appointment as Whole-time Director w.e.f. July 01, 2025 for a period of 5 years. Re-appointment Due to completion of previous tenure 6. Anil Shivajirao Kulkarni Change in designation as Chairman & Whole Time Director w.e.f. December 16, 2025 for a period of 3 years. 7. Sanket Anil Kulkarni Re-appointment as Managing Director w.e.f. December 16, 2025 for a period of 3 years. Re-designation 8. Rahul Sohanlal Ranka Change in designation as Whole Time Director w.e.f. December 16, 2025 for a period of 3 years. To ensure better Corporate Governance and compliance with 9. Bhavana Phoolchand Tak Bhavya Appointment as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f. December 15, 2025 Appointment as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Appointment Companies Act, 2013 10. Dakshendra Agrawal w.e.f. December 15, 2025

Interest of Our Key Managerial Persons or Senior Management Personnel

Apart from the shares held in the Company by Anil Shivajirao Kulkarni, Sanket Anil Kulkarni and Rahul Sohanlal Ranka to extent of remuneration allowed and reimbursement of expenses incurred by them for or on behalf of the Company and to the extent of loans and advances made to the Company, none of our Key Managerial Personnel or Senior Management Personnel are interested in our Company. For details, please refer section titled "Financial information of the Company Annexure AC- Restated Summary Statement of Related Party Transaction" beginning on page 224 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Interest of Directors in the property of our Company

Except as disclosed in chapter titled "Our Management" beginning on page 154 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, our KMPs or SMPs do not have any interest in any property acquired by our Company in a period of two years before filing of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus or proposed to be acquired by us as on date of filing the Draft Red Herring Prospectus with ROC.

Details of Service Contracts of the Key Managerial Personnel or Senior Management Personnel

Except for the terms set forth in the appointment letters, the Key Managerial Personnel or Senior Management Personnel have not entered into any other contractual arrangements with our Company for provision of benefits or payments of any amount upon termination of employment.

Loans given/availed by Directors / Key Managerial Personnel/ or Senior Management Personnel of Our Company

For details of unsecured loan taken from or given to our Directors/KMPs/ SMPs and for details of transaction entered by them inthe past please refer to "Financial information of the Company Annexure AC- Restated Summary Statement of Related Party Transaction" page 224 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

ESOP/ESPS SCHEME TO EMPLOYEES

For details of the employee stock option scheme implemented by our Company, see "Capital Structure Employee Stock Options Scheme of our Company" on page 68 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

OUR PROMOTERS AND PROMOTER GROUP

Our Promoters:

The Promoters of our Company are:

1. Anil Shivajirao Kulkarni

2. Jayshree Anil Kulkarni

3. Sanket Anil Kulkarni

4. Rahul Sohanlal Ranka

5. Vaishali Dakshendra Agrawal

6. Dakshendra Brijballabh Agrawal

7. Bhavya Dakshendra Agrawal

8. Bhavya Financial Services Private Limited

As on date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, the Promoters, in aggregate, hold 1,30,08,160 Equity shares of our Company, representing 88.88% of the pre-Issue paid-up Equity Share capital of our Company. For details of the build-up of the Promoters shareholding in our Company, see "Capital Structure Capital Buildup in respect of Shareholding of our Promoters", on page 68 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Details of our Promoters:

(a) Individual Promoters:

Anil Shivajirao Kulkarni Chairman & Whole Time Director Anil Shivajirao Kulkarni, aged 75 years, is one of our Promoters and is also the Chairman & Whole Time Director on our Board. For further details, i.e., his date of birth, residential address, educational qualifications, experience in business or employment, business and financial activities, special achievements, positions / posts held in the past and other directorships, see "Our Management Brief profile of our Directors" on page 156. Other ventures of our Promoters - Except as set out in this chapter under heading "Other ventures of our Promoters" and the chapter titled Our Management, our Promoters are not involved with any other venture, as a shareholder/stakeholder, proprietor, partner, promoter or director. His permanent account number is ABIPK5787F. For details of his shareholding, please see "Capital Structure" on page 68. Jayshree Anil Kulkarni Promoter Jayshree Anil Kulkarni, born on October 10, 1955, aged 70 years, is one of our Promoters. She resides at Plot No-523, Sector No-28, Ganganagar, Opp. Ganganagar Bus Stop Nigdi, Pradhikaran, Pune, Maharashtra, 411044. She holds a degree in Bachelor of Arts from Ranchi University. She has an experience of 17 years in die casting industry. Other ventures of our Promoters - Except as set out in this chapter under heading "Other ventures of our Promoters", she is not involved with any other venture, as a shareholder/stakeholder, proprietor, partner, promoter or director. Her permanent account number is AGVPK4987F. For details of her shareholding, please see "Capital Structure" on page 68. Sanket Anil Kulkarni Managing Director Sanket Anil Kulkarni, aged 44 years, is one of our Promoters and is also the Managing Director on our Board. For further details, i.e., his date of birth, residential address, educational qualifications, experience in business or employment, business and financial activities, special achievements, positions / posts held in the past, other directorships, see "Our Management Brief profile of our Directors" on page 156. Other ventures of our Promoters - Except as set out in this chapter under heading "Other ventures of our Promoters" and the chapter titled Our Management, our Promoters are not involved with any other venture, as a shareholder/stakeholder, proprietor, partner, promoter or director. His permanent account number is AGXPK5110G. For details of his shareholding, please see "Capital Structure" on page 68. Rahul Sohanlal Ranka Whole Time Director Rahul Sohanlal Ranka, aged 48 years, is one of our Promoters and is also the Whole Time Director on our Board. For further details, i.e., his date of birth, residential address, educational qualifications, experience in business or employment, business and financial activities, special achievements, positions / posts held in the past, other directorships, see "Our Management Brief profile of our Directors" on page 156. Other ventures of our Promoters - Except as set out in this chapter under heading "Other ventures of our Promoters" and the chapter titled Our Management, our Promoters are not involved with any other venture, as a shareholder/stakeholder, proprietor, partner, promoter or director. His permanent account number is ADXPR2918N. For details of his shareholding, please see "Capital Structure" on page 68. Vaishali Dakshendra Agrawal Non-Executive Director Vaishali Dakshendra Agrawal, aged 49 years, is one of our Promoters and is also the Non-Executive Director on our Board. For further details, i.e., her date of birth, residential address, educational qualifications, experience in business or employment, business and financial activities, special achievements, positions / posts held in the past, other directorships, see "Our Management Brief profile of our Directors" on page 156. Other ventures of our Promoters - Except as set out in this chapter under heading "Other ventures of our Promoters" and the chapter titled Our Management, our Promoters are not involved with any other venture, as a shareholder/stakeholder, proprietor, partner, promoter or director. Her permanent account number is AEIPA8640L. For details of her shareholding, please see "Capital Structure" on page 68. Dakshendra Brijballabh Agrawal - Promoter Dakshendra Brijballabh Agrawal, born on July 21, 1973, aged 52 years, is one of our Promoters. He resides at B- 2601/2602, Oberoi Woods, Mohan Gokhale Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400063. He is an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He has an experience of 24 years in the field of finance. Other ventures of our Promoters - Except as set out in this chapter under heading "Other ventures of our Promoters", he is not involved with any other venture, as a shareholder/stakeholder, proprietor, partner, promoter or director. His permanent account number is AESPA8895D. For details of his shareholding, please see "Capital Structure" on page 68. Bhavya Dakshendra Agrawal Promoter & Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Bhavya Dakshendra Agrawal, born on May 30, 2002, aged 23 years, is one of our Promoters. He is also the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of our Company. He resides at B- 2601/2602, Oberoi Woods, Mohan Gokhale Road, Goregaon East, Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400063. For further details, i.e., educational qualifications, experience in business or employment, business and financial activities, special achievements, positions / posts held in the past, other directorships, see "Our Management Brief profile of Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management" on page 166. Other ventures of our Promoters - Except as set out in this chapter under heading "Other ventures of our Promoters", he is not involved with any other venture, as a shareholder/stakeholder, proprietor, partner, promoter or director. His permanent account number is DSYPA6775B. For details of his shareholding, please see "Capital Structure" on page 68.

(b) Corporate Promoter:

Bhavya Financial Services Private Limited

Corporate Information:

Bhavya Financial Services Private Limited ("BFSPL") was incorporated as Private Company under Companies Act, 1956 pursuant to the certificate of incorporation dated March 30, 2005 issued by the Asstt. Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. The Table below sets forth more information of the company.

CIN U74100MH2005PTC152287 Date of Incorporation March 30, 2005 PAN AACCB8934H Registered Office B-805, Express Zone, Opp. Oberoi Mall Westrn Express Highway, Goregaon East, Mumbai City, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, 400063

Nature of Business

BFSPL is authorized to act as consultants and advisers in India or abroad on a wide range of technical, commercial, financial, legal, and business matters, including taxation, audits, valuation, documentation, and compliance with various central, state, and local laws and regulations. It may also function as consultants and civil contractors for individuals, firms, and government or semi-government authorities for the construction of buildings, roads, bridges, tunnels, ports, and other infrastructure works. BFSPL is also permitted to deal in all types of immovable properties, whether freehold or leasehold, act as agents for buyers and sellers of land and buildings, and collect related rent and income.

The company has changed its business activities by including functioning as consultants and civil contractors and to deal in all types of immovable properties.

Board of Directors

The Directors of BFSPL are as follows:

Sr. No. Name of the Director Designation DIN 1. Dakshendra Brijballabh Agrawal Director 01010363 2. Vaishali Dakshendra Agrawal Director 01197922

Shareholding Pattern

As on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, the paid up, subscribed and issued equity share capital of BFSPL is Rs. 58,90,000 divided into 5,89,000 equity shares of the face value of 10 each. The Shareholding pattern of BFSPL as on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus is as provided below:

Sr. No. Name of the Shareholder No. of Shares held % of total equity shareholding 1. Dakshendra Brijballabh Agrawal 4,30,000 73.00% 2. Vaishali Dakshendra Agrawal 5,000 0.85% 3. Bhavya Dakshendra Agrawal 1,06,000 18.00% 4. RKG Capital Advisors Private Limited 48,000 8.15% Total 5,89,000 100%

Financial Performance

The brief financial details of BFSPL derived from its audited financial statements for Fiscals 2025, 2024 and 2023 (on standalone basis) are set forth below:

(in Rs. Lakhs, except per share data)

Audited Financial Information March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Equity Share Capital (Face value Rs. 10 each) 58.90 58.90 58.90 Reserves and Surplus 1,172.92 1,069.71 1,052.55 Net-worth 1,231.82 1,128.61 1,111.45 Total Revenue (including other income) 405.55 204.67 307.58 Profit/(Loss) after tax 103.21 17.16 41.08 Basic Earnings per share (face value of 10 each) 17.52 2.91 6.97 Diluted Earnings per share (face value of 10 each) 17.52 2.91 6.97 Net asset value per share ( ) 209.13 191.61 188.70

Change in control

There has been no change in the control (as defined under Regulation 2(1)(i) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations) of BFSPL in the last three years immediately preceding the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Confirmations/Declarations:

In relation to our Promoters, Anil Shivajirao Kulkarni, Jayshree Anil Kulkarni, Sanket Anil Kulkarni, Rahul Sohanlal Ranka and Vaishali Dakshendra Agrawal, our Company confirms that the PAN, Bank Account Numbers, Passport Number, Aadhaar Card Number and Driving License number shall be submitted to stock exchange at the time of filing of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

In relation to our Corporate Promoter i.e., Bhavya Financial Services Private Limited, our Company confirms that the PAN, Bank Account Number, Corporate Identification Number, Address of the registrar of companies where our Corporate Promoter is Registered shall be submitted to stock exchange at the time of filing of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Undertaking/ Confirmations

None of our Promoters or Promoter Group or Group Company or person in control of our Company has been:

a) Prohibited or debarred from accessing or operating in the capital market or restrained from buying, selling or dealing in securities under any order or direction passed by SEBI or any other authority or b) Refused listing of any of the securities issued by such entity by any stock exchange, in India or abroad. c) No material regulatory or disciplinary action is taken by any stock exchange or regulatory authority in the past one year in respect of our Promoters, Group Company and Company promoted by the promoters of our company. d) There are no defaults in respect of payment of interest and principal to the debenture/ bond/ fixed deposit holders, banks, FIs by our Company, our Promoters, Group Company and Company promoted by the promoters during the past three years. e) Our Company or any of our Promoters or Group Companies or Directors are not declared as Wilful Defaulter or Fraudulent Borrower by the lending banks or financial institution or consortium, in terms of RBI master circular dated July 01, 2016. f) The litigation record, the nature of litigation, and status of litigation of our Company, Promoters, Group company and Company promoted by the Promoters are disclosed in chapter titled "Outstanding Litigations and Material Developments" beginning on page 255 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus. g) None of our Promoters, person in control of our Company is or have ever been a promoter, director or person in control of any other company which is debarred from accessing the capital markets under any order or direction passed by the SEBI or any other authority.

Change in the control of our Company

There has not been any change in the control of our Company in the five years immediately preceding the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Interest of our Promoters:

Interest in promotion and shareholding of Our Company:

Our Promoters are interested in the promotion of our Company and also to the extent of their shareholding and shareholding of their relatives, from time to time, for which they are entitled to receive dividend payable, if any, and other distribution in respect of the Equity Shares held by them and their relatives. As on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, our Promoters, Anil Shivajirao Kulkarni, Jayshree Anil Kulkarni, Sanket Anil Kulkarni, Rahul Sohanlal Ranka and Bhavya Financial Services Private Limited, collectively hold 1,30,08,160 Equity Shares in our Company i.e. 88.88% of the pre-Issue paid up Equity Share Capital of our Company. For details regarding the shareholding of our Promoters in our Company, please see "Capital Structure" on page 68 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Our Promoters may also be deemed to be interested to the extent of the remuneration, as per the terms of their appointment and reimbursement of expenses payable to them for the rent, purchase and sale transactions. For details, please refer to "Financial information of the Company Annexure AC- Restated Summary Statement of Related Party Transaction" beginning on page 224 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Interest in the property of Our Company:

Our Promoters do not have any other interest in any property acquired by our Company in a period of two years before filing of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus or proposed to be acquired by us as on date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

In transactions for acquisition of land, construction of building and supply of machinery

None of our promoters or directors is interested in any transaction for the acquisition of land, construction of building or supply of machinery.

Other Interests in our Company

For transactions in respect of loans and other monetary transactions entered in past please refer on "Annexure AC- Restated Summary Statement of Related Party Transaction" on page 224 forming part of "Restated Financial Statements" of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Further, our promoters may be interested to the extent of personal guarantees given by them in favour of the Company, for the details of Personal Guarantee given by Promoters towards Financial facilities of our Company please refer to "Financial Indebtedness" and "Restated Financial Statements" on page 237 and 179 respectively of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

No sum has been paid or agreed to be paid to our Promoters or to a firm or company in cash or shares or otherwise by any person either to induce such person to become, or qualify them as a director or Promoter, or otherwise for services rendered by them or by such firm or company in connection with the promotion or formation of our Company, in respect of a firm or a company in which our Promoters are interested as a member.

For the transactions with our Promoter Group entities please refer to section titled "Financial information of the Company

Annexure AC- Restated Summary Statement of Related Party Transaction" on page 224 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Except as stated in "Financial information of the Company Annexure AC- Restated Summary Statement of Related Party Transaction" beginning on page 224 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, and as stated therein, our Promoters or any of the Promoter Group Entities do not have any other interest in our business.

Payment or Benefits to our Promoters and Promoter Group during the last 2 years:

For details of payments or benefits paid to our Promoters and promoter group, please refer to the paragraph "Compensation of our Whole- Time Director and Managing Director" in the chapter titled "Our Management" beginning on page 154 also refer

"Annexure AC- Restated Summary Statement of Related Party Transaction" on page 224 forming part of "Restated Financial Statements" and the paragraph titled "Interest of Promoters" under the chapter titled "Our Promoters and Promoter Group" on page 170 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Material Guarantees

Our Promoters have not given any material guarantee to any third party, in respect of the Equity Shares, as of the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Companies/Firms with which our Promoters have disassociated in the last (3) three years

Our Promoters have not disassociated themselves from any company, firms or other entities during the last three years preceding the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus except disassociation of Anil Shivajirao Kulkarni and Rahul Sohanlal Ranka from Jayshree Die Castings Private Limited pursuant to its voluntary strike-off in 2025.

Other ventures of our Promoters

Save and except as disclosed in this section titled "Corporate Entities or Firms forming part of the Promoter Group" under the chapter titled "Our Promoters & Promoter Group" and the chapter titled "Our Management", beginning on page 170 and 154 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, there are no ventures promoted by our Promoters in which they have any business interests/ other interests.

Litigation details pertaining to our Promoter

For details on litigations and disputes pending against the Promoters and defaults made by the Promoters please refer to the section titled "Outstanding Litigations and Material Developments" beginning on page 255 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Experience of Promoters in the line of business

Our Promoters, Anil Shivajirao Kulkarni, Jayshree Anil Kulkarni, Sanket Anil Kulkarni, Rahul Sohanlal Ranka have an experience of around 32 years, 17 years, 16 years, 25 years respectively in die casting industry and Vaishali Dakshendra Agrawal, Dakshendra Brijballabh Agrawal and Bhavya Dakshendra Agrawal have an experience of 17 years, 24 years and 5 years respectively in the field of finance.

Related Party Transactions

Except as stated in "Annexure AC- Restated Summary Statement of Related Party Transaction" beginning on page 224 forming part of "Restated Financial Statements" of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, and as stated therein, our Promoter or any of the Promoter Group Entities do not have any other interest in our business.

OUR PROMOTER GROUP:

In addition to the Promoters named above, the following persons are part of our Promoter Group:

1. Natural Persons who are part of the Promoter Group

As per Regulation 2(1) (pp) (ii) of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, the Natural persons who are part of the Promoter Group (due to their relationship with the Promoters) are as follows:

Relationship Father Mother Spouse Anil Shivajirao Kulkarni Late Shivajirao Apparao Kulkarni Late Kusum Shivajirao Kulkarni Jayshree Anil Kulkarni Late Sanjay Shivajirao Kulkarni Jayshree Anil Kulkarni Late K V Ramchandran Late H V Indira Anil Shivajirao Kulkarni Kalpathy Ramchandran Sanket Anil Kulkarni Anil Shivajirao Kulkarni Jayshree Anil Kulkarni Kulkarni Namrata Sanket Rahul Sohanlal Ranka Sohanlal Ghevarchand Ranka Shantidevi S Ranka Anjana Rahul Ranka Maheshkumar Sohanlal Ranka Vaishali Dakshendra Agrawal Kamleshwar Mittal Meera Mittal Dakshendra Brijballabh Agrawal Vishal Mittal Dakshendra Brijballabh Agrawal Late Brijballabh Agrawal Dan Agrawal Vaishali Dakshendra Agrawal Devendra Kumar Agrawal Bhavya Dakshendra Agrawal Dakshendra Brijballabh Agrawal Vaishali Dakshendra Agrawal - Brother - - Sister Daughter Pramod Shivajirao Kulkarni Late Mangal Madhukarrao Chikshe Lata Balkrushna Kulkarni Pooja Rahul Sapre Rajan R Rajshree Pooja Rahul Sapre Pooja Rahul Sapre Aahana Sanket Kulkarni Parvesh Sohanlal Ranka Varsha Bharat Mehta Diya Rahul Ranka Dhriti Rahul Ranka Rajat Mittal - Kavyaa Dakshendra Agrawal Pushpendra Agrawal Rekha Rajendra Goyal Surekha Ghanshyam Mittal Kavyaa Dakshendra Agrawal Kavyaa Dakshendra Agrawal - Son Spouses Father Spouses Mother Spouses Brother Spouses Sister Sanket Anil Kulkarni Late K V Ramchandran Late H V Indira Kalpathy Ramchandran Rajan R Rajshree Sanket Anil Kulkarni Late Shivajirao Apparao Kulkarni Late Kusum Shivajirao Kulkarni Late Sanjay Shivajirao Kulkarni Pramod Shivajirao Kulkarni Late Mangal Madhukarrao Chikshe Lata Balkrushna Kulkarni Aarush Sanket Kulkarni Late Narendra Ananda Sarode Shobha Narendra Sarode Vikram Narendra Sarode - - Kewalchand Hastimal Jain Surajdevi Kewalchand Jain Avish Kewalchand Jain Ankush Kewalchand Jain - Bhavya Dakshendra Agrawal Late Brijballabh Agrawal Dan Agrawal Devendra Kumar Agrawal Pushpendra Agrawal Rekha Rajendra Goyal Surekha Ghanshyam Mittal Bhavya Dakshendra Agrawal Kamleshwar Mittal Meera Mittal Vishal Mittal Rajat Mittal - - - - - -

2. In case promoter is a Body Corporate:

S. No. Nature of Relationship Entities 1. Subsidiary or holding company of Promoter Company N.A. 2. Any Body Corporate in which the Promoter (Body Corporate) holds 20% or more of the Equity Share Capital; and/or any Body Corporate which holds 20% or more of the Equity Share Capital of the Promoter (Body Corporate) - RKG Capital Advisors Private Limited

3. Corporate Entities or Firms forming part of the Promoter Group

As per Regulation 2(1) (pp) (iv) of the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, the following entities would form part of our Promoter Group:

S. No. Nature of Relationship Entities 1. Any Body Corporate in which 20% or more of the share capital is held by the Promoters or an immediate relative of the Promoters or a firm or HUF in which the Promoters or any one or more of his immediate relatives is a member - G. K. Alloys Private Limited - G K Founders Private Limited - G. K. Casting Private Limited - Jayshree Die Castings Private Limited* - Jayshree Pistons Private Limited - Ankush Clothing Private Limited - Daksh Holdings Private Limited - Daksh Corporate Advisors Limited - Truevalue Capitals Limited - Kavish Investment and Finance Limited 2. Any Body Corporate in which a body corporate as provided in (1) above holds twenty per cent or more, of the equity share capital; and - Rudua Realty Private Limited - Rachit Investments Limited - Sanmati Daksh Realty LLP 3. Any Hindu Undivided Family or firm in which the aggregate share of the promoters and their relatives is equal to or more than twenty per cent. of the total capital; HUFs - Anil Shivajirao Kulkarni HUF Firm - Credit Growth Advisors LLP Proprietorship - Dakshendra & Associates (Proprietor Dakshendra Brijballabh Agrawal) - Manjari Financial Services (Proprietor Vaishali Dakshendra Agrawal)

*The company has been voluntarily struck off.

4. Other persons included in Promoter Group:

No other persons form part of promoter group for the purpose of shareholding of the Promoter Group under Regulation 2(1) (pp)(v) of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations 2018.