Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorFerro Alloys
Open₹455
Prev. Close₹470.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,680.28
Day's High₹470
Day's Low₹447
52 Week's High₹504
52 Week's Low₹451.1
Book Value₹146.9
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)903.81
P/E30.39
EPS15.48
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
14.64
8.56
8.56
8.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
118.53
77.64
56.28
42.32
Net Worth
133.17
86.2
64.84
50.88
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd
IMFA
1,470.9
|15.13
|7,936.11
|191.49
|0.85
|960.45
|498.89
Maithan Alloys Ltd
MAITHANALL
970.65
|6.6
|2,825.71
|-88
|1.75
|577.07
|1,399.88
VISA Chrome Ltd
VISACHROME
38.15
|0
|556.19
|1,082.58
|0
|170.98
|-10.55
Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd
179
|0
|234.49
|-2.56
|0
|6.61
|60.22
Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd
40.79
|7.55
|113.36
|1.09
|1.47
|37.79
|71.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
ANIL SHIVAJIRAO KULKARNI
Director
RAHUL SOHANLAL RANKA
Director
SANKET ANIL KULKARNI
Company Secretary
LATIKA DHARAMPAL RAWLANI
Gat # 253/1A Village-Kharabwad,
Chakan,
Maharashtra - 410501
Tel: +91 86001 08448
Website: http://www.poojacastings.in
Email: info@poojaaprecisionengg.in
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
Poojaa Precision Engg. Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company, in the name and style of Pooja Castings Pvt. Ltd., dated August 12, 1992, with the Asstt. Registrar of Compani...
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Reports by Poojaa Precision Engg. Ltd
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