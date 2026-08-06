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Poojaa Precision Engg. Ltd Share Price Live

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453.15
(-3.68%)
Aug 7, 2026|09:31:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open455
  • Day's High470
  • 52 Wk High504
  • Prev. Close470.45
  • Day's Low447
  • 52 Wk Low 451.1
  • Turnover (lac)1,680.28
  • P/E30.39
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value146.9
  • EPS15.48
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)903.81
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Poojaa Precision Engg. Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Ferro Alloys

Open

₹455

Prev. Close

₹470.45

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1,680.28

Day's High

₹470

Day's Low

₹447

52 Week's High

₹504

52 Week's Low

₹451.1

Book Value

₹146.9

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

903.81

P/E

30.39

EPS

15.48

Divi. Yield

0

Poojaa Precision Engg. Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Poojaa Precision Engg. Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Poojaa Precision Engg. Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

07 Aug, 2026|09:03 PM
Aug-2026Jul-2026Jul-2026Mar-2026
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.63%

Non-Promoter- 12.53%

Institutions: 12.53%

Non-Institutions: 26.83%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Poojaa Precision Engg. Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

14.64

8.56

8.56

8.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

118.53

77.64

56.28

42.32

Net Worth

133.17

86.2

64.84

50.88

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Poojaa Precision Engg. Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd

IMFA

1,470.9

15.137,936.11191.490.85960.45498.89

Maithan Alloys Ltd

MAITHANALL

970.65

6.62,825.71-881.75577.071,399.88

VISA Chrome Ltd

VISACHROME

38.15

0556.191,082.580170.98-10.55

Nagpur Power & Industries Ltd

179

0234.49-2.5606.6160.22

Indsil Hydro Power & Manganese Ltd

40.79

7.55113.361.091.4737.7971.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Poojaa Precision Engg. Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

ANIL SHIVAJIRAO KULKARNI

Director

RAHUL SOHANLAL RANKA

Director

SANKET ANIL KULKARNI

Company Secretary

LATIKA DHARAMPAL RAWLANI

Registered Office

Gat # 253/1A Village-Kharabwad,

Chakan,

Maharashtra - 410501

Tel: +91 86001 08448

Website: http://www.poojacastings.in

Email: info@poojaaprecisionengg.in

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

Poojaa Precision Engg. Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company, in the name and style of Pooja Castings Pvt. Ltd., dated August 12, 1992, with the Asstt. Registrar of Compani...
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Reports by Poojaa Precision Engg. Ltd

Company FAQs

The Poojaa Precision Engg. Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹453.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Poojaa Precision Engg. Ltd is ₹903.81 Cr. as of 07 Aug ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Poojaa Precision Engg. Ltd is 30.39 and 3.20 as of 07 Aug ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Poojaa Precision Engg. Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Poojaa Precision Engg. Ltd is ₹451.1 and ₹504 as of 07 Aug ‘26
Poojaa Precision Engg. Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of Poojaa Precision Engg. Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.63 %
Institutions - 12.53 %
Public - 26.83 %

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