Poojaa Precision Engg. Ltd Summary

Poojaa Precision Engg. Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company, in the name and style of Pooja Castings Pvt. Ltd., dated August 12, 1992, with the Asstt.



Registrar of Companies, Pune. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Poojaa Precision Engg. Private Limited and a fresh certificate of incorporation was issued dated December 06, 2025.



Further, Company was converted from a Private limited company to Public limited company and the name was changed to Poojaa Precision Engg. Limited, dated December 12, 2025 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre.Poojaa Precision Engg. Limited is a precision engineering company engaged in the manufacturing of aluminium die casting and machining components for use in the automotive sector, including electric vehicle applications and the non-automotive sector.



The manufacturing facilities include melting units, casting lines that support gravity casting, low-pressure die casting (LPDC), high-pressure die casting (HPDC) and machining capabilities for component finishing processes. The Company was engaged in the business of aluminium castings in 1992. In 2007, it commenced operations at the manufacturing unit located at Chakan, Pune, Maharashtra.



To address increasing demand, it established a second manufacturing facility at Kharabwadi, Chakan, Pune, which started operations during year 2021.The Company currently operate abovementioned two manufacturing facilities with a combined melting capacity of 13800 MT (annual) and casting and finishing capacity of approx. 6000MT (annual), supporting melting, casting, cleaning, engineering and machining operations.The Company produces various products including certain safety-critical components used in automotive, electric vehicle and non-automotive applications. It supply components such as bracket, compressor, intake manifold, cylinder head cover, assembly air intake manifold, camshaft carrier, clutch housing, cover front, oil filter holder (NA), elbow assembly etc.



for the automotive sector. For the electric vehicle mobility sector, the supplies include transmission housings, brackets and housing bearing sleeve assembly. For the non-automotive sector, it supply drive box housing FA5, cast flange, elbow, turbo outlet, external conductor, contact carrier (fertigteil), upper bracket, conductor, carrier, drive box housing (FA1) etc.



The Company issued 53,10,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10 each through IPO and raised a fresh issue of Rs 159.83 crore on July 30, 2026.