To The Members of Powerica Limited Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of POWERICA LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at 31st March, 2025, the standalone statement of profit and loss including other comprehensive income (loss), standalone statement of changes in equity and standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2025, and its profit, other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon ("Other information")

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual report, but does not include the financial statements and auditors report thereon. The annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the annual report, if, we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central

Government of India in exercise of powers conferred by section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure

A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) the standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss including other comprehensive income (loss), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued there under;

e) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B";

g) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act as amended:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

h) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31st March, 2025, on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 39 to the standalone financial statements,

ii. the Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts,

iii. there were no amounts which are required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company,

iv.(a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company, has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in software except for software used for maintaining books of account related to payroll for the entire year and property, plant and equipment for the period 1 April 2024 to 22 July 2024. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trial feature being tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in para 1 of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report to the Members of POWERICA LIMITED of even date for the year ended 31st March, 2025)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In respect of its fixed assets:

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B)The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), as disclosed in Note 7 on Property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or Intangible Assets or both during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made there under.

ii. a) The inventory, except goods-in-transit, has been physically verified by the management during the year. For inward goods-in-transit subsequent evidence of receipts has been linked with inventory records. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

b) As disclosed in note 55 to the standalone financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs five crores in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the financial statements, the quarterly returns / statements along with subsequent revisions filed by the Company with the banks are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company for the respective period, which were not subject to audit.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided security or granted advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has not made any investments, or granted loans to firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties. The Company has made investments in and has granted guarantees and loans to Companies, in respect of which the requisite information is as below:

a) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted guarantee and loans as below:

Loans (Rs in crore) Guarantees (Rs in crore) Aggregate amount granted during the year Subsidiaries 3.15 50.00 Associate - - Others - - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date Subsidiaries 4.40 121.37 Associate - GN=RIGHT>- Others - -

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans and guarantees during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, in our opinion the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest have been regular as per stipulation.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues or existing loans given to same parties.

f) The Company has granted loans during the year to related parties which are repayable on demand as

tabulated below. No loans were granted during the year to promoter.

Particulars Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans granted during the year repayable on demand 3.15 Percentage of loan to the total loans granted during the year 100%

iv. The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Hence reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account and records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Order made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of diesel power generating sets, its components, accessories etc and windmill projects and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed records and accounts have been maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determining whether they are accurate and complete.

vii. In respect of statutory and other dues:

a) The Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added tax during the year since effective 1 July 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into Goods and Service Tax (GST).

The Company has been generally regular in depositing amounts deducted / accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities dining the year. No undisputed amounts payable in respect of aforesaid dues were in arrears, as at 31st March, 2025 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) The particulars of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) as at 31st March, 2025 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs in Crore) Period to which amounts relate (Financial Year) Forum where dispute is Pending Service Tax Act, 1994 Service Tax 0.01 2004-2005 Assistant Commissioner 0.03 2005-2006 0.28 2014-2015 Appellate Tribunal 0.05 2015-2016 Commissioner (Appeals) 0.49 2016-2017 Deputy Commissioner 0.05 2015-2016 & 2016-2017 Appellate Tribunal Andhra Pradesh General Sales Tax Act, 1957 Sales Tax 0.01 2003-2004 Deputy Commissioner, Secunderabad Division, Hyderabad The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 0.59 2011-2012 High Court of Bombay 0.10 2017-2018 Joint Commissioner (Appeals) Customs Act, 1962 Customs Duty 0.34 2003-2004 Joint Commissioner of Custom(Appeals) Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax 0.35 2018-2019 Assistant Commissioner 0.06 2018-2019 Joint Commissioner (Appeals) 5.85 2020-2021 Assistant Commissioner of Sales Tax 0.01 2016-2017 Commissioner of Central Excise (Appeals) 0.01 2017-2018 Commissioner of Central Excise (Appeals) 3.18 2017-2018 Deputy Commissioner of State Tax - Tamil Nadu

viii. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix. a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year.

b) The Company has not been declared Wilful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) The term loans have been applied, on an overall basis, for the purposes for which they were obtained.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries and associate.

f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries and associate companies.

x. a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

b) No report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the reporting under Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. The company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required under Ind AS 24 "Related Party Disclosure" specified under section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules thereunder.

xiv. a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. Accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act under Clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

b) In our opinion, there are no core investment company within the group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios (also refer Note 54 to the standalone financial statements), ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, the Company has transferred the unspent Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) amount of Rs 0.01 crores for the financial year ended 31 March 2025, as required under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013.

b) The Company has no unspent amount for ongoing projects requiring transfer to a special account under sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013.

xxi. The reporting under Clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in para 2 (f) of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report to the Members of POWERICA LIMITED of even date for the year ended 31st March, 2025)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of POWERICA LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2025 based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act").

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.