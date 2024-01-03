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Powerica Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

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POWERICA LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,336.2

80.431,34,269.38432.850.623,495.79369.78

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

3,218.45

74.881,14,615.6208.90.373,398.5366.18

Hitachi Energy India Ltd

POWERINDIA

24,972.8

126.21,11,309.68261.420.022,021.311,028.23

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

706.4

92.221,11,252.18311.650.182,909.4448.72

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd

GVT&D

3,814.8

87.4297,677.95290.80.131,700.6481.48

Powerica Ltd: RELATED NEWS

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