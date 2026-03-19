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Powerica Ltd Share Price Live

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Equities

Futures

Option

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Powerica Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

-

Open

-

Prev. Close

-

Turnover(Lac.)

-

Day's High

-

Day's Low

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52 Week's High

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52 Week's Low

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Book Value

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Face Value

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Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

-

P/E

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EPS

-

Divi. Yield

-

Powerica Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

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SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

19 Mar, 2026|12:28 PM

No Record Found

Share PriceShare Price

Powerica Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

13.6

13.6

-79.84

-79.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,032.23

891.57

880.64

769.04

Net Worth

1,045.83

905.17

800.8

689.2

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

2,653.27

2,210

2,378.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,653.27

2,210

2,378.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

66.69

146.77

44.16

Powerica Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,336.2

80.431,34,269.38432.850.623,495.79369.78

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

3,218.45

74.881,14,615.6208.90.373,398.5366.18

Hitachi Energy India Ltd

POWERINDIA

24,972.8

126.21,11,309.68261.420.022,021.311,028.23

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

706.4

92.221,11,252.18311.650.182,909.4448.72

GE Vernova T&D India Ltd

GVT&D

3,814.8

87.4297,677.95290.80.131,700.6481.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Powerica Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Krishen Dev

Director

Shailesh Shankarlal Vaidya

Managing Director

Naresh Oberoi Chander

Whole-time Director

Pradeep Omprakash Gupta

Director

Kharatiram Kharak Puri

Director

Maheswar Sahu

Whole-time Director

Bharat Naresh Oberoi

Whole-time Director

Renu Naresh Oberoi

Alternate Director

Vibhav Niren Parikh

Director

Dinesh Kumar

Director

Ghanshyam Dass

Director

Prakash Yashwant Gurav

Nominee Director

Udai Dhawan

Company Secretary

Komal Manoj Nagdev

Chief Financial Officer

Dilip Karanmal Jain

Registered Office

9th Floor Bakhtawar Nariman,

Point,

Maharashtra - 400021

Tel: 91-22-4315 2525

Website: http://www.powericaltd.com

Email: secretary@powericaltd.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Powerica Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Powerica Ltd share price today?

The Powerica Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Powerica Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Powerica Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 19 Mar ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Powerica Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Powerica Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 19 Mar ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Powerica Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Powerica Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Powerica Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 19 Mar ‘26

What is the CAGR of Powerica Ltd?

Powerica Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Powerica Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Powerica Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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