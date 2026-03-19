No Record Found
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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
No Record Found
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Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
13.6
13.6
-79.84
-79.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,032.23
891.57
880.64
769.04
Net Worth
1,045.83
905.17
800.8
689.2
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
2,653.27
2,210
2,378.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,653.27
2,210
2,378.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
66.69
146.77
44.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,336.2
|80.43
|1,34,269.38
|432.85
|0.62
|3,495.79
|369.78
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
3,218.45
|74.88
|1,14,615.6
|208.9
|0.37
|3,398.5
|366.18
Hitachi Energy India Ltd
POWERINDIA
24,972.8
|126.2
|1,11,309.68
|261.42
|0.02
|2,021.31
|1,028.23
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
706.4
|92.22
|1,11,252.18
|311.65
|0.18
|2,909.44
|48.72
GE Vernova T&D India Ltd
GVT&D
3,814.8
|87.42
|97,677.95
|290.8
|0.13
|1,700.64
|81.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Krishen Dev
Director
Shailesh Shankarlal Vaidya
Managing Director
Naresh Oberoi Chander
Whole-time Director
Pradeep Omprakash Gupta
Director
Kharatiram Kharak Puri
Director
Maheswar Sahu
Whole-time Director
Bharat Naresh Oberoi
Whole-time Director
Renu Naresh Oberoi
Alternate Director
Vibhav Niren Parikh
Director
Dinesh Kumar
Director
Ghanshyam Dass
Director
Prakash Yashwant Gurav
Nominee Director
Udai Dhawan
Company Secretary
Komal Manoj Nagdev
Chief Financial Officer
Dilip Karanmal Jain
9th Floor Bakhtawar Nariman,
Point,
Maharashtra - 400021
Tel: 91-22-4315 2525
Website: http://www.powericaltd.com
Email: secretary@powericaltd.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Powerica Ltd
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1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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