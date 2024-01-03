Powerica Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
13.6
13.6
-79.84
-79.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,032.23
891.57
880.64
769.04
Net Worth
1,045.83
905.17
800.8
689.2
Minority Interest
Debt
307.59
182.25
278.88
386.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
204.63
170.18
114.33
68.47
Total Liabilities
1,558.05
1,257.6
1,194.01
1,144
Fixed Assets
1,206.8
969.3
1,091.19
1,178.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
364.67
335.5
412.8
243.7
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-31.89
-69.78
-330.74
-318.41
Inventories
202.72
260.43
189.4
147.71
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
389.25
315.6
260.26
256.51
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
134.75
159.74
142.29
278.18
Sundry Creditors
-337.13
-308.37
-233.52
-269.25
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-421.48
-497.18
-689.17
-731.56
Cash
18.47
22.58
20.76
40.19
Total Assets
1,558.05
1,257.6
1,194.01
1,143.99
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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