Prabha Energy Ltd Partly Paidup Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
ONGC
286.55
|11.03
|3,60,487.9
|8,371.85
|4.28
|31,546.51
|267.17
Oil India Ltd
OIL
470.95
|18
|76,605.09
|808.31
|2.44
|4,916.01
|298.15
Deep Industries Ltd
DEEPINDS
456.45
|15.78
|2,921.28
|50.72
|0.67
|179.36
|226.33
Prabha Energy Ltd
PRABHA
158.55
|0
|2,323.91
|0.89
|0
|1.35
|39.09
Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd
ANTELOPUS
599.8
|31.8
|2,109.04
|28.5
|0
|71.11
|167.11
No Record Found
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