Praj Industries Ltd Book Closer

767.7
(3.83%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Praj Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser2 Jul 202419 Jul 202425 Jul 2024
The Company has fixed the Book Closure and Record Date for the purpose of 38th Annual General Meeting and Final Dividend for the financial year 2023-24

Praj Industries: Related News

Praj Industries Q2 Profit Drops 14% Amid Revenue Dip

Praj Industries Q2 Profit Drops 14% Amid Revenue Dip

27 Oct 2024|04:45 PM

Revenue in Q1 FY25 had also dropped by 5.10% to ₹699.14 Crore, compared to ₹736.72 Crore in the same quarter last year.

