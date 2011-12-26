To

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 24th Annual Report on the business of your company and the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended on 31st March 2016 thereof. The Business and operations of the company over the last fiscal year are briefly encapsulated below:

Financial Results

(Rs.In Lakhs) Particulars Year Ended 31st March 2016 Previous ended On 31st March 2015 Gross Income from Operations 2.63 3.53 Profit / (Loss) Before Tax 0.05 0.28 Profit / (Loss) after Tax 0.04 (0.91)

Out look for the current year

Your Company, to strengthen its stand in the market, had taken all the measures and Board of Directors assures you the same in the years to come.

Dividend

The Board could not recommend dividend during the year under review in absence of profits.

BUSINESS RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company, like any other enterprise, is exposed to business risk which can be internal risks as well as external risks.

DEPOSITS

The Company has not accepted deposits covered under Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013 and accordingly, the disclosure requirements stipulated under the said Chapter are not applicable.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

During the year under review, the company has not given any loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013

CONTRACTS AND ARRANGEMEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

Pursuant to clause (h) of sub-section (3)of section 134 of the Act and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, except the remuneration to managerial personnel, there is no related party transactions to be disclosed.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

The details forming part of the extract of the Annual Return in form MGT-9 is annexed herewith elsewhere in the Annual Report.

DEMAT SUSPENSE ACCOUNT UNCLAIMED SHARES

As on 31st March 2016, there were no Equity Shares of Shareholders were lying in the Escrow Account due to non-availability of the correct particulars.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Your Directors are happy to report that your Company is compliant with the Corporate Governance requirements as per the provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations. A separate section on Corporate Governance together with a certificate from the Statutory Auditors confirming compliance is set out in the Annexure forming part of this report.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSIONS AND ANALYSIS REPORT

A Management Discussion and Analysis Report, has been attached and forms part of the Annual Report.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AS REQUIRED U/ S 134(3)(m) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

(a) Conservation of Energy:

(i) details of steps taken by the company for utilising alternate sources of energy, and

(ii) the capital investment on energy conservation equipments, are -

The company is not engaged in manufacturing activities, and as such the particulars relating to conservation of energy is not applicable. The company makes every effort to conserve energy as far as possible in its editing facilities, Production Floors, Office etc.

(b) (i) Technology Absorption, adaptation and innovation:-

The company is not engaged in manufacturing activities, and as such the particulars relating to Research, Development and technology absorption are not applicable.

(ii) Research and Development (R & D): No research and Development has been carried out.

(c) Foreign exchange earnings: Nill

(d) Foreign exchange out go: Nill

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The Directors are to report that none of the employee was in receipt of remuneration exceeding the limit prescribed under rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of managerial Personnel) Rules 2014

STATUTORY AUDITORS

Pursuant to the members resolution passed at the previous Annual General Meeting, M/s. P. Murali & Co., Chartered Accountants, were appointed as Statutory Auditors for a period of three years subject to ratification at every Annual General Meeting and a resolution for the said ratification of appointment of the said Statutory Auditors of the Company from the conclusion of this Annual General meeting till the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2016 was proposed in the notice attached to this Annual report after obtaining the confirmation and eligibility certificate from the said firm.

BOARD AND COMMITTEES PERFORMANCE EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, the Board has carried out an annual performance, the Directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit and Nomination & Remuneration Committees.

NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS HELD DURING THE FINANCIAL YEAR AND THE DATES OF THE BOARD MEETINGS:

The dates on which the above Board meetings were held are as follows;

30th May 2015, 14th August 2015, 14th November 2015 and 13th February 2016.

DIRECTORS & INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

At the 22nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th September 2014, the Members of the Company had appointed Independent Directors of the Company, for a period of 5 years. All Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement.

The Company has received declarations from the Independent Directors of the Company to the effect that they are meeting the criteria of independence as provided in Sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and are available for inspection at the registered office of the Company.

Smt. S. Rohini Kumari, Director of the Company retires at this Annual General Meeting and eligible offers herself for re-appointment. Directors re-commend her re-appointment

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the requirement under Section 134(3)(c)of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to Directors responsibilities Statement it is hereby confirmed:

a. That in preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures ;

b. That the directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year ended 31st March, 2016 and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

c. That the directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d. That the directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

e. that proper internal financial controls were in place and that the financial controls were adequate and were operating effectively;

f. that systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws were in place and were adequate and operating effectively.

POLICIES

Material Subsidiary

During the year ended March 31, 2016, the Company does not have any material listed/unlisted subsidiary companies as defined under the provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. The policy on determining material unlisted subsidiary of the Company is approved by the Board of Directors of the company.

Vigil Mechanism

The Board of Directors of the company are committed to maintain the highest standard of honesty, openness and accountability and recognize that employees have important role to play in achieving the goal. As a public company the integrity of the financial matters of the Company and the accuracy of financial information is paramount. The stakeholders of the Company and the financial markets rely on this information to make decisions. For these reasons, the Company must maintain workplace where it can retain and treat all complaints concerning questionable accounting practices, internal accounting controls or auditing matters or concerning the reporting of fraudulent financial information to our shareholders, the Government or the financial markets. The employees should be able to raise these free of any discrimination, retaliation or harassment. Pursuant to the policy, employees are encouraged to report questionable accounting practices to Sri. S Nagendra Varma Chairman of Audit Committee through email or by correspondence through post.

Familiarisation programme for Independent Directors

Pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, the Company has formulated a programme for familiarising the Independent Directors with the company, their roles, rights, responsibilities in the company, nature of the industry in which the company operates, business model of the company etc through various initiatives.

Key Managerial Personnel

Sri. S Ramakrishnam Raju, is the Chairman & Managing Director of the Company and the company is under process to appoint Chief Financial Officer and also Company Secretary who comes under Key Managerial Personnel category in accordance with the Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Related Party Transaction

Policy on dealing with Related Party Transactions is approved by the Board. No related party transactions were entered into during the financial year under review, except remuneration to managerial personnel, there are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. The same was discussed by the Audit Committee as also the Board. The policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board. None of the Directors has any pecuniary relationships or transactions vis-a-vis the Company.

Internal Financial Controls

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Periodic audits are undertaken on a continuous basis covering all the operations i.e., manufacturing, sales & distribution, marketing, finance, etc. Reports of internal audits are reviewed by management from time to time and desired actions are initiated to strengthen the control and effectiveness of the system.

Secretarial Audit

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies(Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Secretarial Audit Report is obtained by the company from C.S. Mr. Y Ravi Prasada Reddy Practising Company Secretaries, Hyderabad and forms part of this Annual report.

Disclosures pursuant to The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014

The details of remuneration paid to the Managerial Personnel are as under -

1. The Disclosures pursuant to sub-rule (1) of Rule 5 of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are forms part of the Boards Report.

2. The Disclosures pursuant to sub-rule (2) of Rule 5 of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, in respect of employees of the Company forms part of the Boards Report.

Remuneration Policy

The Board has, on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management and their remuneration. The details pertaining to criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a Director and remuneration policy have been provided in Section of the attached Corporate Governance Report.

Significant and Material Orders Passed by the Regulators or Courts

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators/Courts which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations

Disclosure Under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

The Company has in place an Anti Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act 2013. An Internal committee has been set up to redress the complaints received regarding sexual harassment at workplace. All employees including trainees are covered under this policy.

PERSONNEL

The relationship between the management and the staff was very cordial throughout the year under review. Your Directors take this opportunity to record their appreciation for the cooperation and loyal services rendered by the employees.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors place on record their appreciation of the continuous assistance and co-operation extended to your Company by the valued customers, bankers, Reserve Bank India, SEBI, Bombay Stock Exchange Limited & National Stock Exchange of India Limited and all other regulatory Authorities. The Directors also sincerely acknowledge the significant contributions made by all the employees for their dedicated services to the Company.