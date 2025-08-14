FINANCIAL INFORMATION The Board of Directors Prasol Chemicals Limited

Prasol House, Plot No. A - 17/2/3, T. T. C. Industrial Area Khairane, M. I. D. C. Thane Belapur Road, Navi Mumbai- 400 710, Maharashtra, India

Dear Sirs,

1. We, C N K & Associates LLP (“C N K”) (“referred to as Auditors”) have examined the Restated Financial Information of Prasol Chemicals Limited (the ‘Company or ‘Issuer) and its subsidiary (the Parent and its subsidiary together referred to as ‘the Group) (the subsidiary had applied for voluntary strike off on April 25, 2025 which has been approved by the Register of Companies, Gujarat on July 22, 2025) , comprising the Restated Consolidated Balance Sheet as at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, the Restated Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Restated Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity and the Restated Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the three months period ended June 30, 2025 and years ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, the Restated Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2023 and the Restated Standalone Statements of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Restated Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Restated Standalone Cash Flow Statement for the year ended March 31, 2023 and the Summary Statement of Material Accounting Policies and other explanatory information (“Restated Financial Information”), as approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on August 14, 2025 and annexed to this Report for the purpose of inclusion in the draft red herring prospectus (‘DRHP) prepared by the Company in connection with its proposed initial public offer of equity shares (‘IPO) prepared in terms of the requirements of:

a. Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 (the ‘Act), read with relevant rules issued thereunder, each as amended.

b. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended (‘SEBI ICDR Regulations); and

c. The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI), as amended from time to time (the ‘Guidance Note).

2. The Companys management is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Financial Information for the purpose of inclusion in the DRHP to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India (‘SEBI), National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited (collectively, the ‘Stock Exchanges) in connection with the proposed IPO. The Restated Financial Information has been prepared by the management of the Company as stated in note 2.1 to the Restated Financial Information. The responsibility of the management includes designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal controls relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial Information. The Board of Directors are also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Act, SEBI ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

3. We have examined the aforesaid Financial Information taking into consideration:

a. The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with Engagement Letter dated January 3, 2025, in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of the Issuer.

b. The Guidance Note which also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI.

c. Concept of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Information; and

d. The requirements of section 26 of the Act and the SEBI ICDR Regulations.

Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the SEBI ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.

4. These Restated Financial Information have been compiled by the management from:

a. Special Purpose Interim Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company as at and for the three months period ended June 30, 2025, prepared in accordance with Ind AS 34 ‘Interim Financial Reporting, prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. These Special Purpose Interim Financial Statements have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on August 14, 2025 on which we have expressed an unmodified opinion.

b. Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company as at and for the years ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024 and Audited Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2023 prepared in accordance with Ind AS, as prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. These Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024 and Audited Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2023 have been approved by the Board of Directors at their meetings held on June 18, 2025, July 12, 2024 and July 4, 2023, respectively, on which we have expressed an unmodified opinion.

5. For the purpose of our examination, we have relied on:

a. Our Audit Report dated August 14, 2025 on the Special Purpose Interim Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company as at and for the three months period ended June 30, 2025, as referred in Paragraph 4a above; and

b. Our Audit Reports dated June 18, 2025, July 12, 2024 and July 4, 2023 on the Financial Statements of the Company as at and for the year ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023, respectively, as referred in Paragraph 4b above.

6. Based on our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us for the respective years, we report that:

a. The Restated Financial Information has been prepared after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies, material errors and regrouping / reclassifications retrospectively in the financial years ended March 31, 2025, March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the accounting policies and grouping / classifications followed as at and for the three months period ended June 30, 2025.

b. There are no qualifications in the auditors reports which require any adjustments to the Restated Financial Information; and

c. The Restated Financial Information has been prepared in accordance with the Act, SEBI

ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note

d. As stated in note no. 51, the total managerial remuneration paid for FY 23-24 and FY 22-23 was in excess of the limits specified in section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013. The same has been approved by the members at the Annual General Meeting held on September 18, 2024.

7. We have complied with the relevant applicable requirements of the Standard on Quality Control (SQC) 1, Quality Control for Firms that Perform Audits and Reviews of Historical Financial Information, and Other Assurance and Related Services Engagements.

8. The Restated Financial Information does not reflect the effects of events that occurred subsequent to the respective dates of the reports on the audited financial statements, as mentioned in paragraph 4 above.

9. This report should not in any way be construed as a reissuance or re-dating of any of the audit reports issued by us individually or jointly nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to herein.

10. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

11. Our report is intended solely for use of the Board of Directors for inclusion in the DRHP to be filed with SEBI and the Stock Exchanges, as applicable in connection with the proposed IPO. Our report should not be used, referred to, or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care towards any other person relying on the same without our prior consent in writing.

For C N K & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 101961W/W-100036

Diwakar Sapre Partner Membership Number: 040740 UDIN: 25040740BMIGQN1873