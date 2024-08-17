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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
11.6
11.6
11.6
11.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
436.91
355.87
314.25
297.62
Net Worth
448.51
367.47
325.85
309.22
Minority Interest
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
1,012.49
876.57
930.08
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,012.49
876.57
930.08
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
3.05
11
2.5
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
1,567.45
|62.08
|1,59,547.55
|829.87
|0.73
|4,249.38
|104.78
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,483
|37.32
|73,602.28
|566.3
|0.36
|3,716.14
|426.52
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,223.25
|96.69
|53,071.88
|103.03
|0.19
|694.36
|495.72
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,771.75
|74.12
|52,417.67
|201
|0.06
|1,302
|647.23
Navin Fluorine International Ltd
NAVINFLUOR
8,541.1
|76.73
|43,828.32
|190.64
|0.1
|694.68
|714.37
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / WTD
Nishith Rajnikant Shah
Executive Director & MD
Gaurang Natwarlal Parikh
Joint MD & Executive Director
Dhaval Nalin Parikh
ED / WTD - Strategy & BD
Pankil Nishit Dharia
ED / WTD - Ehs. Governance & Business Process
Rakesh Shivaji Jadhav
Independent Non Exe. Director
Lakshmi Kantam
Independent Non Exe. Director
AJAY MOTILAL JAIN
Independent Non Exe. Director
Srinivasan Subramanian
Independent Non Exe. Director
RAMAKRISHNAN GOPALKRISHNAN
Independent Non Exe. Director
Narayanan Pulukhool Nair
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
KIRAN RAMKRIPAL AGRAWAL
Plot No A-17/2/3,
TTC Indl Area Khairne MIDC,
Maharashtra - 400710
Tel: +91 22 6195 2500
Website: http://www.prasolchem.com
Email: investorservices@prasolchem.com
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Prasol Chemicals Ltd
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