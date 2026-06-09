Dear Members,

Your Directors are pleased to present the 41st ANNUAL REPORT together with the Audited Financial Statements for the Financial Year 2024-25 ended 31st March, 2025.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS:

(Rs. In Lakh)

Particu lars 2024-25 2023-24 Operating Profit Before Interest & Depreciation 63.32 152.17 Less: Interest 42.20 52.73 Profit before Depreciation 21.12 99.44 Less: Depreciation 6.52 6.52 Profit Before Tax 14.6 92.92 Less: Provision for taxation 2.04 2.85 Profit for the year after Tax 12.56 90.07 (Debit) Balance brought forward from Previous year (937.47) (1027.54) (Debit) Balance carried to Balance Sheet (924.91) (937.47)

There are no material changes and commitment affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between 1st April, 2025 and date of this report.

2. DIVIDEND & DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION POLICY:

With a view to conserve the resources for the working capital requirement of the Company, your Directors have not recommended any dividend for the year under review.

Pursuant to Regulation 43A of LODR Regulation 2015, the regulations related to Dividend Distribution Policy are not applicable to the Company.

3. SALES & WORKING RESULTS:

The Company has generated revenue from operations of . 91.43 lakh during the year under review as compared to . 177.92 lakh during 2023-24. The Company has earned other income of . 0.20 lakh during the year under review as compared to . 0.5 lakh during 2023-24. The Profit before Interest and Depreciation during the year 2024-25 was . 63.32 lakh as compared to Profit before Interest and Depreciation of . 152.17 lakh during the year 2023-24. After providing for interest expenses, depreciation and tax provision, Net Profit for the year under review stood at . 12.56 lakh as against net profit of . 90.07 lakh for 2023-24.

4. FINANCE

4.1 The Company has not availed any Working Capital Facilities.

4.2 The Income tax and Sales tax Assessment of the Company have been completed up to Assessment Year 2015-16 and the Financial Year 2016-17 respectively.

5. LISTING:

The Equity Shares of the Company are listed on BSE Limited. The Company is regular in payment of Annual Listing Fees. The Company has paid Listing fees up to the year 2025-26.

6. SHARE CAPITAL:

The are no changes in the capital structure of the Company during the period under review.

The issued, subscribed and paid up Share Capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2025 was . 6,51,18,000 divided into 65,11,800 equity shares of . 10/- each. As on 31st March, 2025, the Company has not issued shares with differential voting rights nor granted stock options nor do sweat equity and none of the Directors of the Company hold any convertible instruments.

7. RESERVES:

Your Company does not propose to transfer any amount to general reserve.

8. DIRECTORS:

8.1 One of your Directors viz, Ms. Nikita J. Patel (DIN: 03092770), retires by rotation in terms of the Articles of Association of the Company. However, being eligible offers herself for re-appointment.

8.2 The second term of Mr. Miteshkumar A. Patel (DIN: 06731818) as an Independent Director of the Company had completed on 9th September, 2024 and consequently, he ceased to be an Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 9th September, 2024.

8.3 Mr. Krunalkumar P. Patel (DIN:10653840) has been appointed as Independent Director of the Company at the 40th Annual General Meeting for a term of five consecutive years w.e.f. 1st September, 2024.

8.4 Mr. Parth B. Thakkar has resigned from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 15th July, 2024.

8.5 The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 17th March, 2025, to fill up the vacancy created by resignation of Company Secretary, have appointed Ms. Khushbu H. Shah as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 17th March, 2025.

8.6 The Board of Directors duly met 7 times during the financial year under review. The details of Board Meeting convened and held, are given in the Corporate Governance Report. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and circulars and regulations issued under SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time.

8.7 The Company has received necessary declaration from each Independent Director of the Company under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) that they meet with the criteria of their independence laid down in Section 149(6) of the Act. The Independent Director shall enroll his / her name in the Databank, being maintained by Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs to qualify as an Independent Director. The enrollment of Independent Directors has been completed and they have furnished the declaration affirming their compliance to the Board with the provisions contained under sub rule 1 & 2 of Rule 6 of Companies (Appointment & Qualification of Directors) Rules.

8.8 I n terms of provisions of Section 150 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 6(4) of the Companies (Appointment & Qualification of Directors) Amendment Rules, 2019 the Independent Directors of the Company have registered themselves with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs, Manesar (IICA).

8.9 Brief profile of the Directors being appointed /re-appointed as required under Regulation 36(3) of Listing Regulations, 2015 and Secretarial Standard on General Meetings are provided in the Notice for the forthcoming AGM of the Company.

8.10 Formal Annual Evaluation:

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee adopted a formal mechanism for evaluating the performance of the Board of Directors as well as that of its Committees and individual Directors, including Chairman of the Board, Key Managerial Personnel/ Senior Management etc. The exercise was carried out through an evaluation process covering aspects such as composition of the Board, experience, competencies, governance issues etc.

8.11 DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the requirement of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013, it is hereby confirmed:

(i) that in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(ii) that the Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at 31st March, 2025 being end of the financial year 2024-25 and of the profit of the Company for the year;

(iii) that the Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(iv) that the Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

(v) the Directors, had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

(vi) the Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

9. IN TERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL AND ITS ADEQUACY:

The Board has adopted policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, safeguarding of assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures.

10. MANAGERIAL REMUNERATION:

REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS:

Sr. No. Name of the Director & Designation Remuneration for the year 2024-25 % increase over last year Parameters Median of Employees Remun-eration Ratio Commi-ssion received from Holding/ Subsidiary 1 Ankit J. Patel NIL N.A. - . 2,10,000/- N.A. N.A.

The Board of Directors has framed a Remuneration Policy that assures the level and composition of remuneration is reasonable and sufficient to attract, retain and motivate Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management to enhance the quality required to run the Company successfully. All the Board Members and Senior Management personnel have affirmed time to time implementation of the said Remuneration policy.

The Nomination and Remuneration Policy are available on the Companys website www.promactimpex.com.

11. KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

% INCREASE IN REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS & KMP:

Sr. No. Name of the Director &KMP Designation Percentage Increase (If any) 1. Mr. Ankit J. Patel Managing Director NIL 2. Mr. Vipul F. Bhavsar CFO NIL 3 Mr. Parth B. Thakkar$ CS & Compliance Officer NIL 4. Ms. Khushbu H. Shah * CS & Compliance Officer NIL

$ Resigned w.e.f. 15th July, 2024 *Appointed w.e.f. 17th March, 2025.

12. PERSONNEL AND H. R. D.:

12.1 INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

The industrial relations continued to remain cordial and peaceful.

The relationship between average increase in remuneration and Companys performance is as per the appropriate performance benchmarks and reflects short and long term performance objectives appropriate to the working of the Company and its goals.

12.2 PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

There is no Employee drawing remuneration requiring disclosure under Rule 5(2) of Companies Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial personnel) Rules, 2014.

13. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION AND DETAILS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES, INVESTMENT & SECURITIES PROVIDED:

Details of Related Party Transactions and Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 188 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 respectively are given in the notes to the Financial Statements attached to the Directors Report.

All transactions entered by the Company during the financial year with related parties were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis. During the year, the Company had not entered into any transactions with related parties which could be considered as material in accordance with the policy of the Company on materiality of related party transactions.

The Policy on materiality of related party transactions and dealing with related party transactions as approved by the Board may be accessed on the Companys website at www.promactimpex.com.

14. DEMATERIALISATION OF EQUITY SHARES:

Shareholders have an option to dematerialise their shares with either of the depositories viz NSDL and CDSL. The ISIN No. allotted is INE818D01011.

15. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The information required under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 8(3) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, relating to the conservation of Energy and Technology Absorption are not applicable as there are no manufacturing activities during the year under review. The Company has not earned or spent any foreign exchange during the year under review.

16. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND MDA:

As per Regulation 34 (3) read with Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Report on Corporate Governance (on a voluntary basis), Management Discussion and Analysis (MDA) and a certificate regarding compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance are appended to the Annual Report as Annexure - A.

17. SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT:

A Secretarial Audit was conducted during the year by the Secretarial Auditor M/s. Nishant Pandya & Associates., Company Secretaries, Ahmedabad. The Secretarial Auditors Report is attached as "Annexure-B”.

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS OBSERVATIONS & COMMENTS FROM BOARD:

(a) The Company has not complied the provision of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation-6 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 regarding Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer as the said posts falls vacant since 15th July, 2024 and appointment on the said posts was made on 17th March, 2025 there had been an delay of more than Six Months.

Based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, in terms of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 and Regulation 24A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations”), the Board of Directors has recommended the appointment of M/s. Nishant Pandya & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries (Firm Registration No. S2019GJ700100) as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for a term of five (5) consecutive years to conduct the Secretarial Audit of five consecutive financial years commencing from financial year 2025-26 to 2029-30, for approval of shareholders/members of the Company.

The Company has obtained consent from M/s. Nishant Pandya & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries to the effect that their appointment as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for period of 5 years i.e. for the Financial Years 2025-26 to 2029-30, if made, will be in accordance with the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013.

18. WEB ADDRESS OF ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, the draft Annual Return as on 31st March, 2025 is available on the Companys website www.promactimpex.com.

19. AUDIT COMMITTEE/ NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE/ STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE:

The details of various committees and their functions are part of Corporate Governance Report.

Further, the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 20th July, 2024:

- Reconstituted the Audit Committee of the Company w.e.f. 1st September, 2024 comprising of Mr. Akash D. Patel, Mr. Krunalkumar P. Patel$ & Mr. Ankit J. Patel as members.

- Reconstituted the Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Company w.e.f. 1st September, 2024 comprising of Mr. Akash D. Patel, Mr. Krunalkumar P. Patel$ & Ms. Nikita J. Patel as members.

- Reconstituted the Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company w.e.f. 1st September, 2024 comprising of Mr. Akash D. Patel, Mr. Krunalkumar P. Patel$ & Ms. Nikita J. Patel as members.

$Appointed as Independent Director of Company w.e.f. 1st September, 2024

20. GENERAL:

20.1. AUDITORS:

STATUTORY AUDITORS:

At the 38th Annual General Meeting held on 19th September, 2022 M/s. Fenil P. Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office for the period of 5 years i.e. for the financial years 2022-23 to 2026-27.

The remarks of Auditors are self-explanatory and have been explained in Notes on Accounts.

20.2 INSURANCE:

The movable and immovable properties of the Company wherever necessary and to the extent required have been adequately insured against the risks of fire, riot, strike, malicious damage etc. as per the consistent policy of the Company.

20.3 DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted during the year under review any Deposits and there were no overdue deposits.

20.4 RISKS MANAGEMENT POLICY:

The Company has a risk management policy, which from time to time, is reviewed by the Audit Committee of Directors as well as by the Board of Directors. The Policy is reviewed quarterly by assessing the threats and opportunities that will impact the objectives set for the Company as a whole.

The Policy is designed to provide the categorization of risk into threat and its cause, impact, treatment and control measures. As part of the Risk Management policy, the relevant parameters for protection of environment, safety of operations and health of people at work are monitored regularly with reference to statutory regulations and guidelines defined by the Company.

20.5 SUBSIDIARIES/ ASSOCIATES/ JVS:

The Company does not have any Subsidiaries/ Associates Companies / JVs.

20.6 CODE OF CONDUCT:

The Board of Directors has laid down a Code of Conduct applicable to the Board of Directors and Senior Management. All the Board Members and Senior Management personnel have affirmed compliance with the code of conduct.

20.7 SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS:

There have been no significant and material orders passed by any regulators or courts or tribunals, impacting the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

20.8 ENVIRONMENT AND SAFETY:

The Company is conscious of the importance of environmentally clean and safe operations. The Companys policy requires conduct of operations in such a manner, so as to ensure safety of all concerned, compliances of environmental regulations and preservation of natural resources.

20.9 DISCLOSURES UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has in place an Anti Sexual Harassment Policy, in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. During the year under review, the Company did not receive any complaint as under:

a. Number of complaints received during the year Nil b. Number of complaints disposed off during the year Nil c. Number of cases pending for more than 90 days Nil

20.10 INSTANCES OF FRAUD, IF ANY REPORTED BY THE AUDITORS:

There have been no instances of fraud reported by the Auditors under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

20.11 SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Company complies with the Secretarial Standards, issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, which are mandatorily applicable to the Company.

20.12 DETAILS OF PROCEEDINGS UNDER IBC & OTS, IF ANY:

There is no proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. Further, there was no instance of one time settlement with any Bank or Financial Institution.

20.13.With respect to the loans advanced by the Directors to the Company, the Company has received necessary declarations from Directors that the said loan is not given out of funds acquired by them by borrowing or accepting loans or deposits from others.

20.14 No agreements have been entered / executed by the parties as mentioned under clause 5A of paragraph A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 which, either directly or indirectly effect / impact the Management or Control of the Company or impose any restriction or create any liability upon the Company.

20.15 DISCLOSURE UNDER MATERNITY BENEFIT ACT, 1961:

The Company is in compliance of the provision of Maternity Benefit Act, 1961 to the extent applicable.

21. DISCLOSURE OF ACCOUNTING TREATMENT:

In the preparation of the financial statements, the Company has followed the Accounting Standards referred to in Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013. The significant accounting policies which are consistently applied are set out in the Notes to the Financial Statements.

22. DISCLOSURE OF MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS:

Maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, is not applicable to the Company.

23. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES:

During this period under the provisions under section 135 in respect of CSR is not applicable to the Company. Hence, your Directors have not constituted the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee.

24. INSIDER TRADING POLICY:

As required under the Insider Trading Policy Regulations of SEBI, your Directors have framed and approved Insider Trading Policy for the Company i.e.Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information and Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons/Insiders. The Policy is available on the companys website.

25. ACKNOWLEDGMENT:

Your Directors express their sincere thanks and appreciation to Promoters and Shareholders for their constant support and cooperation. Your Directors also place on record their grateful appreciation and cooperation received from Bankers, Financial Institutions, Government Agencies and employees of the Company.