Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorTrading
Open₹9.76
Prev. Close₹9.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.16
Day's High₹9.76
Day's Low₹9.75
52 Week's High₹13.4
52 Week's Low₹8.08
Book Value₹-3.91
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.35
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
6.51
6.51
6.51
6.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.34
-8.47
-9.37
-9.89
Net Worth
-1.83
-1.96
-2.86
-3.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.27
16.47
7.63
12.65
yoy growth (%)
-98.34
115.86
-39.67
1,286.87
Raw materials
0
-15.36
-6.85
-11.66
As % of sales
0
93.25
89.75
92.14
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.08
-0.04
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.65
0.24
0.25
0.57
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.06
-0.06
-0.06
Tax paid
0
0
-0.07
-0.11
Working capital
-0.07
3.04
-4.5
-0.53
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-98.34
115.86
-39.67
1,286.87
Op profit growth
-91.99
44.67
-17.44
32.34
EBIT growth
-98.9
-20.48
-47.82
177.01
Net profit growth
-369.24
36
-61.8
-197.67
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,971.95
|335.81
|3,86,622.47
|343.56
|0.04
|6,810.08
|482.58
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
1,089.05
|345.73
|49,437.59
|51.97
|0.02
|275.17
|42.62
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.6
|28.11
|26,521.56
|524.31
|0
|1,713.16
|98.55
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
229.6
|14.43
|17,949.54
|288.55
|2.61
|19,587.44
|67.83
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
415.3
|69.45
|13,512.61
|64.47
|0
|607.65
|42.9
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ankit J Patel
Non Executive Director
Nikitaben J Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Akash D Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Krunalkumar P. Patel
12th Floor- 1201 City Center 2,
Science City Road Sola,
Gujarat - 380060
Tel: -
Website: http://www.promactplastics.com
Email: promactplastics@rediffmail.com
5th Floor 506 to 508,
ABC-1 Off C.G Road, Ellisbridge,
Ahmedabad-380006
Tel: 91-79-26465179
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: mt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Promact Plastics Limited was incorporated on March 26, 1985 as a private limited at Ahmadabad and subsequently converted into a public limited company on February 15, 1993 and a certificate to that ef...
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Reports by Promact Plastis Ltd
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