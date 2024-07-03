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Promact Plastis Ltd Share Price Live

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9.76
(4.95%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Option

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  • Open9.76
  • Day's High9.76
  • 52 Wk High13.4
  • Prev. Close9.3
  • Day's Low9.75
  • 52 Wk Low 8.08
  • Turnover (lac)0.16
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-3.91
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.35
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Promact Plastis Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

₹9.76

Prev. Close

₹9.3

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.16

Day's High

₹9.76

Day's Low

₹9.75

52 Week's High

₹13.4

52 Week's Low

₹8.08

Book Value

₹-3.91

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.35

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Promact Plastis Ltd Corporate Action

23 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Jul, 2025

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11 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Promact Plastis Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Promact Plastis Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:53 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 39.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 39.43%

Non-Promoter- 60.56%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 60.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Promact Plastis Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

6.51

6.51

6.51

6.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.34

-8.47

-9.37

-9.89

Net Worth

-1.83

-1.96

-2.86

-3.38

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.27

16.47

7.63

12.65

yoy growth (%)

-98.34

115.86

-39.67

1,286.87

Raw materials

0

-15.36

-6.85

-11.66

As % of sales

0

93.25

89.75

92.14

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.08

-0.04

-0.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.65

0.24

0.25

0.57

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.06

-0.06

-0.06

Tax paid

0

0

-0.07

-0.11

Working capital

-0.07

3.04

-4.5

-0.53

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-98.34

115.86

-39.67

1,286.87

Op profit growth

-91.99

44.67

-17.44

32.34

EBIT growth

-98.9

-20.48

-47.82

177.01

Net profit growth

-369.24

36

-61.8

-197.67

View Ratios

No Record Found

Promact Plastis Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,971.95

335.813,86,622.47343.560.046,810.08482.58

Premier Energies Ltd

PREMIERENE

1,089.05

345.7349,437.5951.970.02275.1742.62

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

755.6

28.1126,521.56524.3101,713.1698.55

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

229.6

14.4317,949.54288.552.6119,587.4467.83

Honasa Consumer Ltd

HONASA

415.3

69.4513,512.6164.470607.6542.9

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Promact Plastis Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ankit J Patel

Non Executive Director

Nikitaben J Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Akash D Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Krunalkumar P. Patel

Registered Office

12th Floor- 1201 City Center 2,

Science City Road Sola,

Gujarat - 380060

Tel: -

Website: http://www.promactplastics.com

Email: promactplastics@rediffmail.com

Registrar Office

5th Floor 506 to 508,

ABC-1 Off C.G Road, Ellisbridge,

Ahmedabad-380006

Tel: 91-79-26465179

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: mt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Promact Plastics Limited was incorporated on March 26, 1985 as a private limited at Ahmadabad and subsequently converted into a public limited company on February 15, 1993 and a certificate to that ef...
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Reports by Promact Plastis Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Promact Plastis Ltd share price today?

The Promact Plastis Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.76 today.

What is the Market Cap of Promact Plastis Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Promact Plastis Ltd is ₹6.35 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Promact Plastis Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Promact Plastis Ltd is 0 and -2.49 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Promact Plastis Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Promact Plastis Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Promact Plastis Ltd is ₹8.08 and ₹13.4 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Promact Plastis Ltd?

Promact Plastis Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.47%, 3 Years at 36.71%, 1 Year at -8.87%, 6 Month at -10.13%, 3 Month at -2.40% and 1 Month at 8.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Promact Plastis Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Promact Plastis Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 39.43 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 60.57 %

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