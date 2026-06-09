Promact Plastis Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
6.51
6.51
6.51
6.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.34
-8.47
-9.37
-9.89
Net Worth
-1.83
-1.96
-2.86
-3.38
Minority Interest
Debt
4.11
4.16
5.26
5.97
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.28
2.2
2.4
2.59
Fixed Assets
0.48
0.54
0.62
0.69
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.79
1.65
1.69
1.9
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
4.56
4.56
4.57
4.57
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2
2.05
2.03
2.13
Sundry Creditors
-0.1
-0.15
-0.16
-0.02
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.67
-4.81
-4.75
-4.78
Cash
0
0.01
0.09
0.01
Total Assets
2.28
2.21
2.41
2.61
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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