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Promact Plastis Ltd Balance Sheet

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9.72
(-0.41%)
Jun 9, 2026|08:00:00 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

6.51

6.51

6.51

6.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.34

-8.47

-9.37

-9.89

Net Worth

-1.83

-1.96

-2.86

-3.38

Minority Interest

Debt

4.11

4.16

5.26

5.97

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.28

2.2

2.4

2.59

Fixed Assets

0.48

0.54

0.62

0.69

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

1.79

1.65

1.69

1.9

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

4.56

4.56

4.57

4.57

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2

2.05

2.03

2.13

Sundry Creditors

-0.1

-0.15

-0.16

-0.02

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-4.67

-4.81

-4.75

-4.78

Cash

0

0.01

0.09

0.01

Total Assets

2.28

2.21

2.41

2.61

Promact Impex : related Articles

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