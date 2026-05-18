|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|18 May 2026
|11 May 2026
|Promact Plastics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year 2025-26 ended on 31st March, 2026 is scheduled to be held on 18th May, 2026 and other matters. Results-Audited Financials Result for the Financial Year ended March 31st, 2026 along with Auditors Report thereon. (As Per BSE Annoncement Dated on:18.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2026
|4 Feb 2026
|Promact Plastics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2025. The Board of Directors of the Company. Please note that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today, have taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2025. We are enclosing herewith copy of the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2025 along with Limited Review Report thereon. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2025
|4 Nov 2025
|Promact Impex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th September 2025 and to consider other matters. The Board of Directors in their meeting held today, have taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2025 and others matters. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:12.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|4 Sep 2025
|4 Sep 2025
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 4th September, 2025
|Board Meeting
|11 Aug 2025
|5 Aug 2025
|Promact Impex Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2025. Please note that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today, have taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2025. We are enclosing herewith copy of the said Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2025 along with Limited Review Report thereon. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/08/2025)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jul 2025
|23 Jul 2025
|The Board of Directors in their Meeting held today has decided Date of Annual General Meeting, E-voting and other matters.
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