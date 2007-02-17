Purple Style Labs Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
0.04
0.03
0.03
Preference Capital
1.89
2
1.33
Reserves
331.53
164.19
122.45
Net Worth
333.46
166.22
123.81
Minority Interest
Debt
8.77
13.15
16.63
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
342.23
179.37
140.44
Fixed Assets
17.65
26.9
32.71
Intangible Assets
Investments
36.71
28.02
0.07
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
285.99
123.16
104.47
Inventories
1.92
2.85
3.57
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
21.66
24.51
27.28
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
274.05
110.99
101.76
Sundry Creditors
-6.45
-10.97
-9.56
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.19
-4.22
-18.58
Cash
1.9
1.28
3.18
Total Assets
342.25
179.36
140.43
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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