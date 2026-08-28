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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
0.04
0.03
0.03
Preference Capital
1.89
2
1.33
Reserves
331.53
164.19
122.45
Net Worth
333.46
166.22
123.81
Minority Interest
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
557.84
489.91
504.37
369.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
557.84
489.91
504.37
369.19
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.23
4.09
5.66
12.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
3,166
|128.36
|4,27,007.04
|-890.34
|0.04
|5,953.89
|574.68
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
1,289.6
|35.94
|45,586.13
|394.15
|0.67
|1,068.73
|98.55
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
1,014
|307
|45,572.19
|28.69
|0.02
|176.36
|42.62
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
365.85
|20.52
|28,014.89
|321.01
|1.67
|20,753.2
|67.83
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
470.75
|66.04
|15,782.83
|84.31
|0.62
|696.32
|42.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Hrishikesh Parandekar
ED / WTD / CEO / Promoter
Abhishek Agarwal
ED / WTD / CBO
Abhinav Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Rahul Garg
Non Executive Director
Harminder Sahni
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shefali Shyam
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Gulshan Mumtaz Khan
CTS No.1081 Plot No.110 TPS(V),
Service Rd Western Exp H.Ways,
Maharashtra - 400057
Tel: +91 22 5033 3600
Website: http://www.purplestylelabs.com
Email: investor.relations@purplestyles.com
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Summary
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Reports by Purple Style Labs Ltd
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