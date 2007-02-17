Q&T Foods Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
4.8
0.1
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
2.24
2.34
0.38
Net Worth
7.04
2.44
0.48
Minority Interest
Debt
10.11
9.84
7.35
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
17.15
12.28
7.83
Fixed Assets
6.61
3.91
2.81
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.04
0.02
Networking Capital
10.23
8.07
4.83
Inventories
4.51
2.5
1.05
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
7.9
7.25
4.21
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.35
0.38
0.76
Sundry Creditors
-0.87
-0.86
-0.82
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.66
-1.2
-0.37
Cash
0.32
0.27
0.17
Total Assets
17.16
12.29
7.83
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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