Board Meeting 29 May 2026 25 May 2026

Ramchandra Leasing & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been Scheduled on Friday May 29 2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Statement alongwith audit report thereon of the Company for the Financial year ended March 31 2026 Change of Corporate Office constitution of Risk Management Committee and other agenda items. Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. Friday, May 29, 2026, has inter-alia considered and approved the Financial Statement for the Quarter ended March 31, 2026 alongwith other agenda Items.: (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 29.05.2026)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2026 8 Feb 2026

Ramchandra Leasing & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, February 14, 2026 inter alia: a. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2025 b. To take note of the Limited Review Report for the quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2025 c. To take note of the resignation/appointment of Directors. d. Other matters as may deem fit by the Board Kindly take the same on record. The Board has Considered and Approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor for the quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2025 and other agenda items. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2026)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2026 13 Feb 2026

1. The Board has approved the appointment of Mr. Rohan Mehrotra as Independent Director 2. The Board has approved re-constitution of Committees of the Board of Directors of the Company.

Board Meeting 3 Jan 2026 31 Dec 2025

Ramchandra Leasing & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve a. to consider and approve the appointment of Mr. Akhil Mittal as an additional director (Non-Executive) b. to consider and approve the appointment of Ms. Pratika Sharma as an additional director (Non-Executive) c. to take note of the resignation of Mr. Pramod Kumar Gadiya from the directorship of the Company d. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. The Board of Directors has considered and approved the following: 1. Appointed Mr. Akhil Mittal as an Additional Director (Non-Executive) w.e.f. 03.01.2026 2. Appointed Ms. Pratika Sharma as an Additional Director (Non-Executive) w.e.f. 03.01.2026 3. Took Note of the Resignation of Mr. Pramod Kumar Gadiya, Non-Executive Director w.e.f. 05.01.2026 . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.01.2026)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 6 Nov 2025

Ramchandra Leasing & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday November 14 2025 inter alia: a. to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2025 b. Take note of the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th September 2025. c. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on today i.e. Friday, November 14, 2025, has inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. Approval of Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025. 2. Approval of Shifting of Corporate Office of the Company from Mumbai, Maharashtra to Noida, Uttar Pradesh. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 29 Oct 2025 18 Oct 2025

Ramchandra Leasing & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Approval of Related Party Transaction 2. Appointment of Rajesh Singh Kaira as Additional Director cum MD 3. To consider the change of name of the Company. 4. To consider shifting of the Registered Office of the Company. 5. To consider shifting of the Corporate Office of the Company 6. To Consider and approve Issue of securities 7. To consider and approve increase of Authorised Capital 8. To consider and approve changes in object clause of the Memorandum of Association 9. To fix the day date time and venue for conducting the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) 10. Any other Item Ramchandra Leasing & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/10/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve As per the intimation date October 18, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:24.10.2025) Board Meeting has been adjourned for tomorrow at 06:00 p.m. for consideration of other agenda items (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 27/10/2025) The Board has considered all agendas as per notice and deferred one agenda for tomorrow 29/10/2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2025) The Board discussed the pending agenda item for appointment of Mr. Vimal Dwivedi as Independent Director. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 29/10/2025)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2025 28 Aug 2025

Ramchandra Leasing & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2025 inter alia to consider and approve allotment of 30000000 equity shares on preferential basis as approved by the shareholders of the Company in the EGM dated December 23 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., September 2,2025 have, inter alia considered and approved the following: In compliance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e., September 2,2025 have, inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Allotment of 3,00,00,000 Equity Shares of face value of Re. 1/- each at an issue price of Rs. 2.26/- per equity share (including a premium of Rs. 1.26 per equity share) aggregating to Rs. 6,78,00,000/- (Rupees Six Crore Seventy-Eight Lakhs Only) on preferential basis, to promoters in accordance with the provisions of SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:02.09.2025)

Board Meeting 1 Sep 2025 23 Aug 2025

Ramchandra Leasing & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/09/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To decide the day date time and venue of the 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company and thereby approve the draft Notice for calling the 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company and Directors Report for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2025. 2. Approval of Annual Report for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2025. 3. To appoint M/s. Goyal Nagpal & Co. as Statutory Auditor to fill the Casual Vacancy till the Annual General Meeting. 4. To appoint M/s. Goyal Nagpal & Co. as Statutory Auditor for FY 2025-26 to FY 2027-28. 5. To appoint M/s. Chandan J. & Associates as Secretarial Auditor for FY 2025-26 to FY 2029-30. 6. Appointment of M/s. Harsh M Jain & Associates Practicing Company Secretary as the Scrutinizer for E-Voting at the Annual General Meeting. 7. Closure of Share Transfer Book and Register of Members for the purpose of 32nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. 8. Any other matter with the Permission of the Chairman. Board Meeting Outcome for the meeting held on 01st September 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:01.09.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2025 5 Aug 2025

Ramchandra Leasing & Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Standalone Un-audited Financial Statement of the Company for the quarter ended June 30th 2025. 2.Any other matter with the Permission of the Chairman. Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday, 14th August, 2025 has inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditor of the company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2025. 2. Noting of Resignation of M/s. J. Singh & Associates from the office of Statutory Auditor of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2025

Board Meeting 4 Aug 2025 4 Aug 2025