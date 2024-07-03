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Raama Finance Ltd Share Price Live

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17.52
(-1.96%)
Jul 7, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open17.52
  • Day's High17.52
  • 52 Wk High20.14
  • Prev. Close17.87
  • Day's Low17.52
  • 52 Wk Low 3.18
  • Turnover (lac)2.07
  • P/E44.68
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value3.61
  • EPS0.4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)142.2
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Raama Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

₹17.52

Prev. Close

₹17.87

Turnover(Lac.)

₹2.07

Day's High

₹17.52

Day's Low

₹17.52

52 Week's High

₹20.14

52 Week's Low

₹3.18

Book Value

₹3.61

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

142.2

P/E

44.68

EPS

0.4

Divi. Yield

0

Raama Finance Ltd Corporate Action

1 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Sep, 2025

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25 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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28 Oct 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Raama Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Raama Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

08 Jul, 2026|05:32 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.92%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 45.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Raama Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

5.12

5.12

5.12

5.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.5

0.4

0.39

0.37

Net Worth

5.62

5.52

5.51

5.49

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.17

-3.42

0.89

-0.08

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

Raama Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

1,042.25

37.86,40,619.574,839.50.5818,309.62165.63

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,885.65

209.062,99,470.9116.010.0846.7363.61

Shriram Finance Ltd

SHRIRAMFIN

1,066.4

25.032,50,350.173,013.570.8112,302.04447.62

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICIAMC

3,200.9

49.361,62,813.7763.423.11,517.0184.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

243.05

233.161,58,574.4580.040.24134.7956.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Raama Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Pradip Saremal Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Harsha Bhanshali

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Pramod Gadiya

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nitin Parmar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dhiraj Kumar Jha

Registered Office

201/1 Rudra Plaza,

Dandia Bazar Main Road,

Gujarat - 390001

Tel: 91-0265-3268100

Website: http://www.ramchandrafinance.in

Email: rlandfl@gmail.com; investors@ramchandrafinance.com

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301

Website: www.purvashare.com

Email: support@purvashare.com

Summary

Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Limited (RLFL), was incorporated on February 2 , 1993 as Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Private Limited at Gujarat. On January 3, 1996, the Company was converted into Pu...
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Reports by Raama Finance Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Raama Finance Ltd share price today?

The Raama Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.52 today.

What is the Market Cap of Raama Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Raama Finance Ltd is ₹142.20 Cr. as of 07 Jul ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Raama Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Raama Finance Ltd is 44.68 and 4.94 as of 07 Jul ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Raama Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Raama Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Raama Finance Ltd is ₹3.18 and ₹20.14 as of 07 Jul ‘26

What is the CAGR of Raama Finance Ltd?

Raama Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 106.15%, 3 Years at 185.24%, 1 Year at 414.99%, 6 Month at 64.25%, 3 Month at 81.24% and 1 Month at 22.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Raama Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Raama Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.93 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 45.07 %

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