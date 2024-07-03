Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorFinance
Open₹17.52
Prev. Close₹17.87
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.07
Day's High₹17.52
Day's Low₹17.52
52 Week's High₹20.14
52 Week's Low₹3.18
Book Value₹3.61
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)142.2
P/E44.68
EPS0.4
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
5.12
5.12
5.12
5.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.5
0.4
0.39
0.37
Net Worth
5.62
5.52
5.51
5.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.17
-3.42
0.89
-0.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
1,042.25
|37.8
|6,40,619.57
|4,839.5
|0.58
|18,309.62
|165.63
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,885.65
|209.06
|2,99,470.91
|16.01
|0.08
|46.73
|63.61
Shriram Finance Ltd
SHRIRAMFIN
1,066.4
|25.03
|2,50,350.17
|3,013.57
|0.81
|12,302.04
|447.62
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd
ICICIAMC
3,200.9
|49.36
|1,62,813.7
|763.42
|3.1
|1,517.01
|84.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
243.05
|233.16
|1,58,574.45
|80.04
|0.24
|134.79
|56.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Pradip Saremal Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Harsha Bhanshali
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Pramod Gadiya
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nitin Parmar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dhiraj Kumar Jha
201/1 Rudra Plaza,
Dandia Bazar Main Road,
Gujarat - 390001
Tel: 91-0265-3268100
Website: http://www.ramchandrafinance.in
Email: rlandfl@gmail.com; investors@ramchandrafinance.com
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301
Website: www.purvashare.com
Email: support@purvashare.com
Summary
Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Limited (RLFL), was incorporated on February 2 , 1993 as Ramchandra Leasing and Finance Private Limited at Gujarat. On January 3, 1996, the Company was converted into Pu...
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Reports by Raama Finance Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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