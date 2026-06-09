Rap Corp Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
5.88
5.88
5.88
5.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.94
2.17
2.95
3.8
Net Worth
10.82
8.05
8.83
9.68
Minority Interest
Debt
0.09
3.45
2.37
1.52
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.27
0.32
0
0
Total Liabilities
11.18
11.82
11.2
11.2
Fixed Assets
4.65
10.76
11.01
8.69
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.08
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.06
0.75
0
0
Networking Capital
-1.71
0.29
0.18
2.51
Inventories
9.28
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.01
0.06
0.67
0.67
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
19.84
0.92
0.96
3.24
Sundry Creditors
-0.11
-0.13
-0.24
-0.16
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-30.73
-0.56
-1.21
-1.24
Cash
0.09
0
0
0
Total Assets
11.17
11.8
11.19
11.2
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.