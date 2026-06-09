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Rap Corp Ltd Balance Sheet

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38.8
(4.55%)
Jun 9, 2026|08:39:00 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

5.88

5.88

5.88

5.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.94

2.17

2.95

3.8

Net Worth

10.82

8.05

8.83

9.68

Minority Interest

Debt

0.09

3.45

2.37

1.52

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.27

0.32

0

0

Total Liabilities

11.18

11.82

11.2

11.2

Fixed Assets

4.65

10.76

11.01

8.69

Intangible Assets

Investments

7.08

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.06

0.75

0

0

Networking Capital

-1.71

0.29

0.18

2.51

Inventories

9.28

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.01

0.06

0.67

0.67

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

19.84

0.92

0.96

3.24

Sundry Creditors

-0.11

-0.13

-0.24

-0.16

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-30.73

-0.56

-1.21

-1.24

Cash

0.09

0

0

0

Total Assets

11.17

11.8

11.19

11.2

Rap Media : related Articles

No Record Found

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