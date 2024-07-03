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SectorRealty
Open₹36.05
Prev. Close₹37.86
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.24
Day's High₹39.75
Day's Low₹36.05
52 Week's High₹49.1
52 Week's Low₹21.48
Book Value₹87.07
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)21.82
P/E0.5
EPS74.55
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
5.88
5.88
5.88
5.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.94
2.17
2.95
3.8
Net Worth
10.82
8.05
8.83
9.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
1.09
4.71
0.22
yoy growth (%)
-100
-76.78
2,042.56
-94.97
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.5
-0.52
-0.66
-0.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.25
-0.31
0.8
-1.85
Depreciation
-0.26
-0.26
-0.28
-0.34
Tax paid
0.32
0.46
0.01
0
Working capital
-0.17
0.57
-8.71
4.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-76.78
2,042.56
-94.97
Op profit growth
71.87
-157.07
-166.09
-94.05
EBIT growth
327.18
-134.99
-143.61
-92.85
Net profit growth
-703.12
-81.1
-143.84
-92.84
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
67.83
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
67.83
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
1.61
0.35
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
561.95
|38.97
|1,39,100.14
|2,400.64
|1.42
|2,307.22
|127.61
Lodha Developers Ltd
LODHA
870.85
|29.79
|86,998.1
|794.3
|0.49
|3,901.7
|217.93
Phoenix Mills Ltd
PHOENIXLTD
1,741.95
|211.15
|62,299.18
|54.8
|0.14
|135.45
|153.89
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,599.1
|30.4
|58,143.63
|569.69
|0.5
|1,414.78
|442.6
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,326.75
|312.18
|57,147.13
|104.2
|0.15
|1,696.8
|277.78
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director
Rupinder Singh Arora
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ritika Arora
Independent Non Exe. Director
Deepa Jayramdas Lakhwani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kapil Bagla
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Irshad Mansuri
Arora House No 16,
Golf Link Union Park Khar (W),
Maharashtra - 400052
Tel: -
Website: http://www.rapmedialtd.co.in
Email: grievances@rapmalls.com
Unit No 1 Luthra Ind,
Andheri Kurla Road, Safed Pool Andheri(E,
Mumbai - 400 072
Tel: 91-22-2851 5606
Website: www.sharexindia.com
Email: sharexndia@vsnl.com
Summary
Rap Corp Limited was initially incorporated in 1994 under the name Rap Media Limited. The name of the Company has changed from Rap Media Limited to Rap Corp Limited with statutory approval from the Mi...
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Reports by Rap Corp Ltd
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