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Rap Corp Ltd Share Price Live

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37.11
(-1.98%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open36.05
  • Day's High39.75
  • 52 Wk High49.1
  • Prev. Close37.86
  • Day's Low36.05
  • 52 Wk Low 21.48
  • Turnover (lac)2.24
  • P/E0.5
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value87.07
  • EPS74.55
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)21.82
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Rap Corp Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

₹36.05

Prev. Close

₹37.86

Turnover(Lac.)

₹2.24

Day's High

₹39.75

Day's Low

₹36.05

52 Week's High

₹49.1

52 Week's Low

₹21.48

Book Value

₹87.07

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

21.82

P/E

0.5

EPS

74.55

Divi. Yield

0

Rap Corp Ltd Corporate Action

13 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Aug, 2025

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22 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Rap Corp Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Trading Account

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Rap Corp Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:54 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 39.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 39.65%

Non-Promoter- 60.34%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 60.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Rap Corp Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

5.88

5.88

5.88

5.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.94

2.17

2.95

3.8

Net Worth

10.82

8.05

8.83

9.68

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

1.09

4.71

0.22

yoy growth (%)

-100

-76.78

2,042.56

-94.97

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.5

-0.52

-0.66

-0.34

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.25

-0.31

0.8

-1.85

Depreciation

-0.26

-0.26

-0.28

-0.34

Tax paid

0.32

0.46

0.01

0

Working capital

-0.17

0.57

-8.71

4.02

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-76.78

2,042.56

-94.97

Op profit growth

71.87

-157.07

-166.09

-94.05

EBIT growth

327.18

-134.99

-143.61

-92.85

Net profit growth

-703.12

-81.1

-143.84

-92.84

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024

Gross Sales

67.83

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

67.83

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

1.61

0.35

0.01

Rap Corp Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

561.95

38.971,39,100.142,400.641.422,307.22127.61

Lodha Developers Ltd

LODHA

870.85

29.7986,998.1794.30.493,901.7217.93

Phoenix Mills Ltd

PHOENIXLTD

1,741.95

211.1562,299.1854.80.14135.45153.89

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

1,599.1

30.458,143.63569.690.51,414.78442.6

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,326.75

312.1857,147.13104.20.151,696.8277.78

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Rap Corp Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director

Rupinder Singh Arora

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ritika Arora

Independent Non Exe. Director

Deepa Jayramdas Lakhwani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kapil Bagla

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Irshad Mansuri

Registered Office

Arora House No 16,

Golf Link Union Park Khar (W),

Maharashtra - 400052

Tel: -

Website: http://www.rapmedialtd.co.in

Email: grievances@rapmalls.com

Registrar Office

Unit No 1 Luthra Ind,

Andheri Kurla Road, Safed Pool Andheri(E,

Mumbai - 400 072

Tel: 91-22-2851 5606

Website: www.sharexindia.com

Email: sharexndia@vsnl.com

Summary

Rap Corp Limited was initially incorporated in 1994 under the name Rap Media Limited. The name of the Company has changed from Rap Media Limited to Rap Corp Limited with statutory approval from the Mi...
Read More

Reports by Rap Corp Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Rap Corp Ltd share price today?

The Rap Corp Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹37.11 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rap Corp Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rap Corp Ltd is ₹21.82 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rap Corp Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rap Corp Ltd is 0.5 and 0.43 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rap Corp Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rap Corp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rap Corp Ltd is ₹21.48 and ₹49.1 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Rap Corp Ltd?

Rap Corp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.54%, 3 Years at 6.82%, 1 Year at -2.32%, 6 Month at -17.24%, 3 Month at 1.45% and 1 Month at -4.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rap Corp Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rap Corp Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 39.66 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 60.34 %

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