Day, date and time of the 31 Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held through video conferencing and the Notice convening the AGM of the Company Intimation - Cut-off date for 31st Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:15.09.2025) Outcome of the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30.09.2025)