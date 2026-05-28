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Rap Corp Ltd Board Meeting

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37.11
(-1.98%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Rap Media CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 May 202622 May 2026
Rap Corp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve standalone & consolidated Audited Financial Results of the company for quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2026 alongwith other matters.
Board Meeting11 May 202611 May 2026
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 11, 2026
Board Meeting4 Feb 202630 Jan 2026
Rap Corp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine months ended on 31st December 2025 alongwith other matters. Outcome of Board Meeting Held On February 04, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 04.02.2026)
Board Meeting3 Dec 20253 Dec 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 03, 2025 pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting14 Nov 202510 Nov 2025
Rap Corp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results of The Company for the Quarter ended September 30 2025 alongwith other matters Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On November 14, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2025)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20257 Aug 2025
Rap Corp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2025 alongwith other matters Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On August 13, 2025 along with Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025)

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