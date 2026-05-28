|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2026
|22 May 2026
|Rap Corp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve standalone & consolidated Audited Financial Results of the company for quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2026 alongwith other matters.
|Board Meeting
|11 May 2026
|11 May 2026
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 11, 2026
|Board Meeting
|4 Feb 2026
|30 Jan 2026
|Rap Corp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine months ended on 31st December 2025 alongwith other matters. Outcome of Board Meeting Held On February 04, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 04.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|3 Dec 2025
|3 Dec 2025
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 03, 2025 pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2025
|10 Nov 2025
|Rap Corp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results of The Company for the Quarter ended September 30 2025 alongwith other matters Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On November 14, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2025)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2025
|7 Aug 2025
|Rap Corp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2025 alongwith other matters Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On August 13, 2025 along with Financial Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13.08.2025)
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