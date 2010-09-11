Reliance Natural Resources Ltd Share Price directors Report
RELIANCE NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010
DIRECTORS REPORT
Dear Shareowners,
Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the tenth Annual Report together
with the audited statement of accounts of the Company for the year ended
March 31, 2010.
Financial Results
The performance of the Company of the financial year ended March 31, 2010
is summarized below:
Particulars Financial Year ended Financial Year ended
March 31, 2010 March 31, 2009
Rs. in Lakhs US $ in Rs. in Lakhs US $ in
million* million*
Total Income 46,601.62 103.79 47,141.09 92.94
Profit before depreciation 8,985.64 20.01 7,294.22 14.18
Less: Depreciation 9.33 0.02 5.99 0.01
Profit before Tax 8,976.31 19.99 7,288.23 14.17
Less Provision for-
Current tax 1,616.25 3.60 170.06 0.34
Fringe benefit tax - - 11.54 0.02
Deferred tax 28.01 0.07 19.61 0.04
Profit after Tax 7,332.05 16.33 6,987.02 13.77
Profit available
for appropriation 16,541.29 36.84 9,554.27 18.84
Appropriations
Balance carried to
balance sheet 23,873.34 53.17 16,541.29 32.61
* Rs.44.90 = US $ 1 Exchange Rate as on March 31, 2010 (50.72 = US $ 1
Exchange Rate as on March 31, 2009)
Financial Performance:
During the year under review, your Company recorded a total income of
Rs.466.02 crore, against Rs 471.41 crore in the previous year. Net Profit
for the financial year ended March 31, 2010 rose to Rs.73.29 crore from
Rs.69.87 crore in the previous year, an increase of 4.91 per cent.
Dividend
Your Directors have not recommended any dividend on equity shares for the
year under review.
Revised Gas Supply Master Agreement
The Honble Supreme Court of India vide order and judgment pronounced on
7th May 2010, held that arrangement for supply of gas under the Scheme and
as reflected by MOU shall be suitable for the interests of shareholders of
the Company and of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and directed that the
Gas Supply Master Agreement (GSMA) shall be renegotiated keeping in mind
the terms of the PSC, Government policy, EGOM decisions and MOU
Accordingly, the Company has signed the revised Gas Supply Master Agreement
with RIL in June 2010.
Scheme of Arrangement
The Scheme of Arrangement for the demerger of the Business Undertaking of
the Company into Reliance Power Limited was approved by the Honble High
Court of Bombay vide order dated October, 15, 2010. The Scheme has become
effective from November 12, 2010 and the appointed date under the Scheme
was October 15, 2010.
Share Capital
After the year end, the Company cancelled and extinguished the entire
1,63,31,30, 422 equity share capital of the Company pursuant to the Scheme
of Arrangement (Scheme)sanctioned by the Honble High Court of Bombay vide
order dated October, 15, 2010. The Company also allotted 1,00,000 equity
shares of Rs 5 each of the Company to Reliance Power Limited during the
year pursuant to the Scheme. Consequently, the Company has become the
wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Power Limited with effect from November
12, 2010.
Subsidiary Companies
During the year under review, PT Sumukha Coal Services became wholly owned
subsidiary of Reliance Natural Resources (Singapore) Pte Ltd, a subsidiary
of the Company and consequently, in terms of Section 4(1)(c) of the
Companies Act, 1956, it also became subsidiary of the Company. Pursuant to
the Scheme, the investments of the Company in its wholly owned
subsidiaries, viz., Reliance Fuel Resources Limited, Reliance Natural
Resources (Singapore) Pte Ltd. And PT Sumukha Coal Services were
transferred to Reliance Power Limited. Consequently, Reliance Fuel
Resources Limited, Reliance Natural Resources (Singapore) Pte Ltd. And PT
Sumukha Coal Services have become subsidiaries of Reliance Power Limited.
During the year, Reliance Cementation Private Limited ceased to be
subsidiary of the Company and as a consequence, Reliance Cement Corporation
Private Limited, Reliance Cement Works Private Limited, and Reliance Cement
and Infra Private Limited, which are wholly owned subsidiary companies
subsidiaries of Reliance Cementation Private Limited also ceased to be
subsidiaries of the Company.
Fixed Deposits
The Company has not accepted any fixed deposits during the year.
Directors
Shri Anil D Ambani, Shri Anil Singhvi, Shri S L Rao, Shri J L Bajaj and Dr
Bakul Dholakia resigned as Directors of the Company. The Board recorded
with appreciation the contribution made by them during their tenure on the
Board.
Shri Suresh Nagarajan, Shri Arunachalam Venkatachalam, and Shri Paresh
Rathod were appointed as Additional Directors in terms of Section 260 of
the Companies Act, 1956. They shall hold office up to the date of the
ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Company has received notice in writing
from a member proposing the candidatures of Shri Suresh Nagarajan, Shri
Arunachalam Venkatachalam, and Shri Paresh Rathod for the office of
Director.
Directors Responsibility Statement
Pursuant to the requirement under Section 217 (2AA) of the Companies Act,
1956 with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement, it is hereby
confirmed that:
(i) in the preparation of the accounts for the financial year ended March
31, 2010, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and that
there are no material departures from the same;
(ii) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them
consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and
prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the
Company as at March 31, 2010 and of the profit of the Company for the said
period;
(iii) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care to the best of
their knowledge and ability for the maintenance of adequate accounting
records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 for
safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting
fraud and other irregularities; and
(iv) the Directors have prepared the accounts for the financial year ended
March 31, 2010 on a going concern basis.
The above statements have been noted by the audit committee at its meeting
held on May 14, 2010.
Consolidated Financial Statements
The Audited Consolidated Financial Statements, based on the Financial
Statements received from subsidiary companies as approved by their
respective Board of Directors, and prepared in accordance with the
Accounting Standard - 21 (AS-21) - Consolidated Financial Statements and
Accounting Standard - 23 (AS-23) - Accounting for Investments in
Associates in Consolidated Financial Statements notified under Section 211
(3C) of the Companies Act, 1956 read with the Companies (Accounting
Standards) Rules, 2006, as applicable are provided in the Annual Report.
Auditors
Pathak H D & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the
Company hold office until the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General
Meeting. The Notes to Accounts forming part of the financial statements are
self-explanatory and need no further explanation. There are no
qualifications or adverse remarks in the Auditors Report which require any
clarification or explanation.
Pathak H D & Associates, Chartered Accountants have been statutory auditors
of the Company for a period of 5 years. In line with the best Governance
Practices and as recommended in the Corporate Governance - Voluntary
Guidelines, 2009 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, it is now
proposed to rotate the audit firms. Accordingly, it is proposed that T. R.
Chadha & Co., Chartered Accountants be appointed as Statutory Auditors of
the Company for the financial year 2010-11. The Company has received a
letter from them to the effect that their appointment, if made, would be
within the prescribed limits under Section 224 (1B) of the Companies Act,
1956, and that they are not disqualified for such appointment within the
meaning of Section 226 of the Companies Act, 1956.
Particulars of Employees
In terms of the provisions of Section 217 (2A) of the Companies Act, 1956,
read with the Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975, the names
and other particulars of employees are set out in the Annexure to the
Directors Report. However, having regard to the provisions of Section
219(1)(b)(iv) of the Companies Act, 1956, the Annual Report is being sent
to all members of the Company, excluding the aforesaid information. Any
member interested in obtaining such particulars may write to the Company
Secretary at the registered office of the Company.
Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings
and Outgo
The particulars as required under Section 217(1)(e) of the Companies Act,
1956, read with the Companies (Disclosures of Particulars in the Report of
Board of Directors) Rules, 1988 are set out in Annexure A included in this
report.
Acknowledgements
Your Directors wish to place on record their appreciation for the continued
support and cooperation of the shareholders, bankers, various regulatory
and government authorities and employees of the Company.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Arunachalam Venkatachalam Paresh Rathod
Director Director
Mumbai
November 12, 2010.
Annexure to the Directors Report
Information pursuant to Section 217(1)(e) of the Companies Act, 1956, read
with the Companies (Disclosures of Particulars in the Report of Board of
Directors) Rules, 1988 as amended and forming part of the Directors Report
for the year ended March 31, 2010
1. Conservation of Energy and Technology Absorption
Since the Company is not engaged in any manufacturing activity, the
particulars are not applicable. However, the Company takes active steps for
conservation of energy in the office premises and other facilities owned by
the Company.
2. Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo
(i) Foreign Exchange Earnings Rs. 3.98 crore (previous year Rs. 1.61 crore)
(ii) Foreign Exchange Outgo Rs. 272.14 crore (previous year Rs.235.98
crore)