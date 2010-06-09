Religare Technova Global Solutions Ltd merged Share Price Auditors Report
RELIGARE TECHNOVA GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LIMITED
(FORMERLY ASIAN CERC INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED)
ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009
AUDITORS REPORT
TO
THE MEMBERS OF
RELIGARE TECHNOVA GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LIMITED
(FORMERLY ASIAN CERC INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED)
1. We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of Religare Technova Global
Solutions Limited (formerly Asian CERC Information Technology Limited), as
at March 31, 2009, and the related Profit and Loss Account and Cash Flow
Statement for the year ended on that date annexed thereto, which we have
signed under reference to this report. These financial statements are the
responsibility of the companys management. Our responsibility is to
express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.
2. We conducted our audit in accordance with the auditing standards
generally accepted in India. Those Standards require that we plan and
perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the
financial statements are free ofmaterial misstatement. An audit includes
examining, on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures
in the financial statements. An audit also includes assessing the
accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as
well as evaluating the overall financial statement presentation. We believe
that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion.
3. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2003, as amended
by the Companies (Auditors Report) (Amendment) Order, 2004, issued by the
Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A) of Section 227 of
The Companies Act, 1956 of India (the Act) and on the basis of such
checks of the books and records of the company as we considered appropriate
and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in
the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of
the said Order.
4. Attention is drawn to Note II (29) of Schedule Q to the financial
statements wherein it is stated that Provision has not been made in respect
of possible loss if any, arising on account of diminution in value of the
investments of Rs.137,396,857 and non recoverability, if any, of advances
and interest recoverable of Rs.449,032,804 from Regius Overseas Holding
Company Limited a wholly owned subsidiary.
5. Without qualifying our opinion, we draw attention to Note II (28) of
Schedule Q regarding preparation of accounts on going concern basis, taking
into account managements assessment of growth of business, proposed
restructuring and financial support by the companys holding company,
Religare Technova Limited and the promoter group of the holding company.
6. Further to our comments in the Annexure referred to in paragraph 3
above, we report that:
(a) Subject to our remarks in paragraph 4 above, we have obtained all the
information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief
were necessary for the purposes of our audit;
(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been
kept by the company so far as appears from our examination of those books;
(c) The Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and Cash Flow Statement
dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;
(d) In our opinion, the Cash Flow Statement and, subject to our remarks in
paragraph 4 above, the Balance Sheet and Profit and Loss Account dealt with
by this report comply with the accounting standards referred to in sub-
section (3C) of Section 211 of the Act;
(e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors, as
on March 31, 2009 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of
the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2009 from being appointed as
a director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of Section 274 of the
Act;
(f) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the said financial statements together with the
notes thereon and attached thereto give in the prescribed manner the
information required by the Act and subject to our remarks in paragraph 4
above, give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting
principles generally accepted in India:
(i) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the
company as at March 31, 2009;
(ii) in the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the loss for the year
ended on that date; and
(iii) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the
year ended on that date.
Sd/-
Dibyendu Majumder
Partner
Membership Number 57687
For and on behalf of
Place: Bangalore Price Waterhouse
Date : June 25, 2009 Chartered Accountants
ANNEXURE TO AUDITORS REPORT
[Referred to in paragraph 3 of the Auditors Report of even date to the
members of Religare Technova Global Solutions Limited (formerly Asian CERC
Information Technology Limited) on the financial statements for the year
ended March 31, 2009]
1. (a) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars
including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.
(b) The fixed assets of the company have been physically verified by the
management during the year and no material discrepancies between the book
records and the physical inventory have been noticed. In our opinion, the
frequency of verification is reasonable.
(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, a substantial part of fixed assets has not been disposed of by the
company during the year.
2. The Company does not have any inventory at any time during the year and
accordingly clauses (ii)(a), (ii)(b) and (ii)(c) of the Order, are not
applicable.
3. (a) The company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to
companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under
Section 301 of the Act and accordingly clauses (iii)(b), (iii)(c) and
(iii)(d) of the Order, are not applicable.
(b) The company has not taken any loans, secured or unsecured, from
companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under
Section 301 of the Act and accordingly clauses (iii)(f) and (iii)(g) are
not applicable.
4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, having regard to the explanation that certain items purchased are of
special nature for which suitable alternative sources do not exist for
obtaining comparative quotations, except the time and revenue application
system which needs to be further strengthened, there is an adequate
internal control system commensurate with the size of the company and the
nature of its business for the purchase of fixed assets and for the sale of
services. Further, on the basis of our examination of the books and records
of the company, and according to the information and explanations given to
us, we have neither come across nor have been informed of any continuing
failure to correct major weaknesses in the aforesaid internal control
system.
5. According to the information and explanations given to us, there have
been no contracts or arrangements referred to in Section 301 of the Act
during the year to be entered in the register required to be maintained
under that Section. Accordingly, commenting on transactions made in
pursuance of such contracts or arrangements does not arise.
6. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the company has complied with the directives issued by Reserve Bank
of India and the provisions of Sections 58A and 58AA or any other relevant
provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules,
1975 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public. According to the
information and explanations given to us, no Order has been passed by the
Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India
or any Court or any other Tribunal on the company in respect of the
aforesaid deposits.
7. In our opinion, the company has an internal audit system commensurate
with its size and nature of its business.
8. The Central Government of India has not prescribed the maintenance of
cost records under clause (d) of sub-section (1) of Section 209 of the Act
for any of the products of the company.
9. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the
records of the company examined by us, in our opinion, the company is
generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including
provident fund, investor education and protection fund, employees state
insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, wealth tax, service tax, customs duty,
excise duty, cess and other material statutory dues as applicable with the
appropriate authorities.
(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the
records of the company examined by us, there are no dues of income-tax,
sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty and cess
which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.
10. Read together with our comments in paragraph 4 in the Audit Report, the
company has accumulated losses as at March 31, 2009 and has incurred cash
losses in the financial year ended on that date but not in the immediately
preceding financial year.
11. According to the records of the company examined by us and the
information and explanation given to us, the company has not defaulted in
repayment of dues to any financial institution or bank or debenture holders
as at the balance sheet date.
12. The company has not granted any loans and advances on the basis of
security by way of pledge of shares, debentures and other securities.
13. The provisions of any special statute applicable to chit fund / nidhi /
mutual benefit fund/societies are not applicable to the company.
14. In our opinion, the company is not a dealer or trader in shares,
securities, debentures and other investments.
15. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given
to us, the company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others
from banks or financial institutions during the year.
16. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given
to us, on an overall basis, the term loans have been applied for the
purposes for which they were obtained.
17. On the basis of an overall examination of the balance sheet of the
company, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations
given to us, there are no funds raised on a short-term basis which have
been used for longterm investment.
18. The company has not made any preferential allotment of shares to
parties and companies covered in the register maintained under Section 301
of the Act during the year.
19. The Company has not issued any debentures during the year
20. The company has not raised any money by public issues during the year.
21. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the
company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing
practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given
to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud on or by the
company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of
such case by the management.
Sd/-
Dibyendu Majumder
Partner
Membership Number 57687
For and on behalf of
Price Waterhouse
Place : Bangalore Chartered Accountants
Date : June 25, 2009.