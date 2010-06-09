Religare Technova Global Solutions Ltd merged Share Price directors Report
RELIGARE TECHNOVA GLOBAL SOLUTIONS LIMITED
(FORMERLY ASIAN CERC INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED)
ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009
DIRECTORS REPORT
Dear Members,
Religare Technova Global Solutions Limited
Your Directors have immense pleasure in presenting this 15th Annual Report
along with Audited Accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2009.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
The brief highlights of Standalone and Consolidated financial results of
the Company for the financial years 2008-09 and 2007-08 are as under:
(Rupees in Lacs)
PARTICULARS STANDALONE CONSOLIDATED
2008-09 2007-08 2008-09 2007-08
Total Income 2835.41 2685.26 8383.43 4591.24
Total Expenditure 3884.57 2132.94 10731.17 4066.21
Profit / (Loss) before Tax (1049.16) 552.32 (2347.74) 525.03
Net Profit / (Loss) after Tax (1024.68) 392.07 (2351.96) 217.57
Share of Minority Interest - - (163.63) 61.83
Net Profit for the period (1024.68) 392.07 (2188.33) 155.74
Balance Brought Forward 530.01 301.97 293.68 301.97
Balance taken over on Merger - (164.03) - (164.03)
Balance Carried Forward to
Balance sheet (494.67) 530.01 (1894.65) 293.68
OPERATIONS
The year under review witnessed a huge recession affecting all the
countries including India. All the sectors including IT have reported
decrease in Top Line as well as Bottom Line. The financial market on which
the companys performance is largely dependent has witnessed a meltdown to
the extent of 35% (Source BSE Sensex). However, in spite of aforesaid
turmoil, your Company has reported a growth of 150.15 Lacs in gross
turnover on standalone basis. The Consolidated Income of the Company is at
Rs. 8383.43 Lacs, which recorded an increase of 83% as compared to the
previous year. However at the same time the Company has recorded a
Consolidated Loss after Tax of Rs. 2188.33 Lacs. Due to the diversification
in business activities of the Company, there was requirement on account of
infrastructure and manpower. This resulted in increase in expenditure
relating to rent and ancillary charges and personnel expenses. The Company
has also incurred heavy expenditure on account of Interest and Finance
Charges on Inter Corporate Deposits on a consolidated basis.
DIVIDEND
Keeping in view the Companys growth plans, the Board of Directors decided
not to recommend any dividend for the year ended March 31, 2009.
RESTRUCTURING OF THE COMPANY
Religare Technova Limited (RTL), the Holding Company of your Company, has
initiated a process of restructuring the group business operations in the
IT vertical in order to give independent and increased focus by segregating
the product business and service business currently being run by it through
its various subsidiaries.
The products business under the RTL umbrella being catered mainly through
your Company and its step down subsidiaries including global operations is
a totally different line of business activity which requires different
business approach and strategy, particularly with regard to its respective
growth strategy viewed on a global basis. Moreover the valuation of the
products and services business is also different owing to difference in
Industry scenario and other market conditions. In view of the above, RTL
has proposed a composite scheme of arrangement to achieve the above
mentioned objectives, which, inter-alia, provides for amalgamation of your
Company with RTL to be the products company and demerger of the services
business of RTL into a separate listed company.
ACQUISITIONS
(1) OliveRays Innovations Private Limited Pursuant to Share Purchase
Agreement dated December 31, 2008 executed amongst the Company, OliveRays
Innovations Private Limited (OliveRays) and its Shareholders, your Company
acquired 100% controlling equity stake of OliveRays.
OliveRays cater to the needs of the broking, Investment Banking and Fund
Management segment by providing software for client relationships, internal
workflow and documentation.
This acquisition has integrated the product offering of the Company and one
shop/stop solution for all operations of stock broking can be offered to
the clients of the Company in both domestic as well as international
market.
(2) Religare Technova Global Solutions Pty Limited
Pursuant to Share Sale Agreement dated June 4, 2009 executed amongst Regius
Overseas Holding Co. Ltd., wholly owned subsidiary of your Company
(Regius), Wolli Holdings Pte Ltd.; Tracetext Pty. Ltd. and the Shareholders
of Religare Technova Global Solutions Pty Limited (RTGS) (formerly known as
Capital Market Solutions Pty. Ltd.), Regius has acquired balance 24% of the
issued capital of RTGS and consequently RTGS has become a wholly owned
subsidiary of Regius [a 100% step down subsidiary of your company].
SUBSIDIARIES
Pursuant to the application made by the Company under Section 212(8) of the
Companies Act, 1956 (the Act), the Central Government vide letter dated
6th July 2009 exempted the Company from attaching the copy of Balance Sheet
and the Profit and Loss Account of the Subsidiary Companies and other
document required to be attached under Section 212(1) of the Act to the
Annual Report of the Company. However, the Annual Accounts of the
subsidiary companies are open for inspection by any member/ investor and
the Company will make available these documents/ details upon request by
any member or investor of the Company or its subsidiaries Companies who may
be interested in obtaining the same. Further, pursuant to Accounting
Standard - 21, issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India,
Consolidated Financial Statements presented by the company includes
financial information of its subsidiaries.
CHANGES IN CAPITAL STRUCTURE
During the financial year ended March 31, 2009, the Paid-up Share Capital
of the Company was increased from Rs. 6,14,38,000/- to Rs. 11,18,25,000/-
consequent to the following:
1. Pursuant to Scheme of Amalgamation of Regius Infotech Private Limited
(Transferor Company) with the Company, the Company allotted 1,00,00,000
Equity Shares of Rs. 5/- each; and
2. Consequent to the vesting and exercise of Options granted under the
Employees Stock Option Plan - 2006 (ESOP), the Committee has allotted
77,400 Equity Shares of Rs 5/- each during the period under review. The
Equity Shares issued under ESOP of the Company shall rank pari-passu in all
respects including dividend with existing equity shares of the Company.
DIRECTORS
Mr. Kanwaljit Singh, Director, Mr. Sudhanshu Varma, Whole-time Director and
Mr. Manoj A Shah, Director of the Company have resigned from the Board of
Directors w.e.f. July 30, 2008, December 31, 2008 and June 25, 2009
respectively. The Directors place on record their appreciation for the
valuable services and guidance provided by them during their tenure as
Directors of the Company.
In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and Articles
of Association of the Company, Mr. Vikram Sahgal and Mr. Maninder Singh
Grewal retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being
eligible, have offered themselves for re-appointment as Directors.
Brief Resume of the Directors proposed to be appointed / re-appointed,
nature of their expertise in specific functional areas and name of
companies in which they hold Directorships and Memberships / Chairmanships
of the Board Committees and number of shares held in the Company, as
stipulated under Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement entered into with the
Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) , are provided in the Report on
Corporate Governance forming part of the Annual Report.
NAME CHANGE
During the year under review, the name of your Company has been changed
from Asian CERC Information Technology Limited to Religare Technova Global
Solutions Limited w.e.f. November 12, 2008, pursuant to the resolution of
the members passed through postal ballot process on November 05, 2008.
Consequent upon the name change, the scrip id of the Company on trading
platform of Bombay Stock Exchange has been changed from ASIANCE to
RELIGLOBE.
SHIFTING OF REGISTERED OFFICE
During the year under review, the registered office of the Company has been
shifted from 908A, Devika Tower, 6, Nehru Place, New Delhi - 110019 to 255,
First Floor, Okhla Industrial Estate, Phase - III, New Delhi - 110020 with
effect from November 25, 2008.
DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
Pursuant to Section 217(2AA) of the Companies Act, 1956 with respect to
Directors Responsibility Statement, it is hereby confirmed that:
(i) in the preparation of the Annual Accounts for the financial year ended
March 31, 2009, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and
there were no material departures from the same;
(ii) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them
consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and
prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the
Company as at March 31, 2009, and of the loss of the Company for the said
period;
(iii) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the
maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the
provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 for safeguarding the assets of the
Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;
and
(iv) the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern
basis.
AUDITORS
M/s Price Waterhouse, Chartered Accountants, retires as Statutory Auditors
of the Company at the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting of
the Company and have confirmed their eligibility and willingness to accept
the office of the Statutory Auditors, if re-appointed.
AUDITORS REPORT
Auditors have made a qualification in the Auditors Report that provision
has not been made in respect of possible loss, if any, arising on account
of diminution in value of the investments of Rs. 137,396,857 and non
recoverability, if any, of advances and interest recoverable of Rs.
449,032,804 from Regius Overseas Holding Co. Ltd., wholly owned subsidiary
of the Company.
In respect of the above qualification, the Board of Directors has given an
undertaking to the Auditors that Religare Technova Limited, the Holding
Company of your Company, has confirmed that they along with their promoter
group will continue to provide adequate financial support to your Company
and its subsidiaries, by subscribing additional capital, if required, to
honour its obligations as and when required in near future.
Other than the above qualification, the report of the Auditors read
together with the Notes on Accounts are self explanatory and therefore in
the opinion of the Board, do not call for any further explanation.
EMPLOYEES STOCK OPTION PLAN
With a view to retain, motivate and reward the employees and to enable them
to participate in your Companys future growth and financial success,
Employees Stock Option Plan - 2006 (ESOP) was approved by the Members in
the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on March 3, 2006.
The brief details of the Plan are as follows:
ESOP Outstanding Remarks
Options as at
March 31, 2009
ESOP 2006 10,200** The special resolution passed by the
Shareholders of the Company on March 3, 2006
approved the grant of options under the ESOP
2006. Under the plan 4,00,000 Options were
authorised wherein the Company had granted
154000 options in August 2006. Due to
disassociation of employees of the Company,
5000 Options were cancelled during April
2007 to March 2008 and 1800 options were
cancelled during April 2008 to March 2009.
Particulars Details
Fiscal 2008 Fiscal 2009
No. of Options as at beginning of Fiscal 154000 89400
Options granted NIL NIL
Exercise price of options Rs.5 Rs. 5
Total options vested
(includes options exercised) 59600 87600
Options exercised 59600 77400
Total number of Equity Shares arising
as a result of full exercise of options
already granted 59600 87600
Options forfeited/ lapsed/ cancelled 5000 1800
Variations in terms of options NIL NIL
Money realised by exercise of options 298000 387000
Options outstanding (in force) 89400 10200**
Person wise details of options granted to
i) Directors and key managerial employees:
Name of employees Options Options Options
Granted Exercised Outstanding
as at March
31, 2009
1. Sudhanshu Varma 80000 80000 Nil
2. Madhur Uniyal 10000 10000 Nil
3. Hari Nair 10000 4000 6000
4. Pravin Gaonkar 10000 10000 Nil
5. Shailesh Chitre 10000 10000 Nil
6. Sameer Paddalwar 10000 10000 Nil
ii) Any other employee who
received a grant in any NIL
one year of options amounting
to 5% or more of the options
granted during the year
Identified employees who
are granted options, NIL
during any one year equal to
exceeding 1% of the issued
capital (excluding
outstanding warrants and
conversions) of the Company
at the time of grant
Fully diluted EPS# pursuant Standalone fully diluted EPS Rs. -5.93
to issue of shares on Consolidated fully diluted EPS Rs. -12.67
exercise of options in
accordance with the
relevant accounting standard
Vesting schedule (A) 40% on expiry of 12 months from Grant
Date.
(B) 60% on expiry of 24 months from Grant
Date.
Difference, if any, between If the compensation cost
employee compensation cost on account of stock
calculated using the intrinsic options granted was
value of stock options and computed using fair
employee compensation cost market value method, the
calculated on the basis of compensation cost
fair value of stock options for the financial year
2008-2009 would have
been higher by Rs.49,834
Impact on the profits of the As per Consolidated Financials
Company and on the earnings If the compensation cost on
per share (EPS)arising due account of stock options
to difference in the granted was computed using
accounting treatment and for fair market value method, the
calculation of the employee profit would be higher by
compensation cost (i.e. Rs.49,834
difference of the fair value
of stock options over the As per Standalone Financials
intrinsic value of the If the compensation cost on
stock options) account of stock options
granted was computed using
fair market value method,
the profit would be
higher by Rs.49,834
The impact on the EPS for the
financial year 2008-2009
would be NIL
Particulars Details
Fiscal 2008 Fiscal 2009
Weighted average exercise Exercise Price - Rs. 5
price and weighted average Fair value - Rs. 47.42
fair value of options whose
exercise price either equals
or exceeds or is less than
market price of the stock
Method and significant As per details below
assumptions used to
estimate the fair value of
options granted during
the year
Method used ESOP-2006
Black Scholes Option Pricing Method
Risk free interest rate 7.40 %
Expected Life 5.80 years
Expected Volatility 85.46%
Expected Dividends 1.81%
Price of underlying shares
in market at the time Rs. 55.40
of Option grant
#The Company has followed the intrinsic value method for calculating
employee compensation as per the ESOP Guidelines. The Intrinsic value per
equity share of the Company was Rs. 50.55 where as the exercise price is
Rs. 5/- per share.
** Since surrendered by the concerned employees. Hence no options are
outstanding as on date.
LISTING WITH STOCK EXCHANGE
The Equity Shares of the Company continue to remain listed on the Bombay
Stock Exchange Limited (BSE). The Company has paid the requisite Annual
Listing Fee to BSE for the financial year 2009-10.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
Report on Corporate Governance along with Certificate from Ms. Rachna
Batra, Practising Company Secretary, confirming compliance of conditions of
Corporate Governance as stipulated under the Clause 49 of the Listing
Agreement forms part of the Annual Report.
FIXED DEPOSITS
During the financial year ended March 31, 2009, the Company has accepted
Fixed Deposits aggregated Rs. 249.25 Lacs in terms of Section 58A of the
Companies Act, 1956 read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules,
1975. During the period, the Company has repaid deposit amounting Rs.167.25
Lacs and the deposits outstanding as at March 31, 2009 are Rs. 395.75 Lacs.
PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES
In terms of the provisions of Section 217(2A) of the Companies Act, 1956
read with the Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975, as amended,
statement of particulars of the employees are required to be set out in the
Annexure to the Directors Report. However, in terms of provisions of
Section 219(1)(b)(iv) of the said Act, the Annual Report excluding the
aforesaid statement is being sent to all the Members of the Company and
other entitled thereto. Any member interested in obtaining a copy of the
statement may write to the Company Secretary at the Registered Office of
the Company.
CONSERVATION OF ENERGY & TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION
In view of the nature of activities which are being carried on by the
Company, the particulars as prescribed under Section 217(1)(e) of the
Companies Act, 1956 read with Companies (Disclosures of Particulars in the
Report of the Board of Directors) Rules, 1988 regarding Conservation of
Energy and Technology Absorption are not applicable to the Company.
However, significant measures are taken to reduce energy consumption by
using energy-efficient computers and by purchasing energy efficient
equipment. We constantly evaluate new technologies and invest to make our
infrastructure more energy efficient.
Research and development of new services, designs, processes and
methodologies continue to be of importance to us. This allows us to enhance
quality, productivity and customer satisfaction through continuous
innovation.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO
The Company has incurred Rs. 61.62 Lacs (Previous Year: Rs. 139.39 Lacs) in
Foreign Exchange and earned Rs. 1060.29 Lacs (Previous Year: Rs. 364.09
Lacs) in Foreign Exchange during the year under review on a standalone
basis.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
Your Directors would like to express their sincere appreciation for the co-
operation and assistance received from the Bankers, Regulatory Bodies,
Investors, Suppliers, Distributors and other Business Constituents during
the year under review.
Your Directors also wish to place on record their deep sense of
appreciation for the commitment displayed by all executives, officers and
staff during the year and look forward to their continued support in the
years to come.
By Order Of The Board
For Religare Technova Global Solutions Limited
Sd/- Sd/-
Place : New Delhi Sanjay V. Padode Maninder Singh Grewal
Date : July 27, 2009 Managing Director Director
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This report contains forward-looking statements which may be identified by
their use of words like plans, expects, will, anticipates,
believes, projects, estimates or other words of similar meaning. All
Statements that address expectations or projections about the future,
including, but not limited to, statements about the companys strategy for
growth, product development, market position, expenditure and financial
results are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are
based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. The Company
cannot guarantee these assumptions and expectations are accurate or will be
realised. The Companys actual results, performance or achievements could
thus differ materially from those projected in any such forward looking
statements. The Companys assumes no responsibility to publiclyamend,
modify or revise any forward looking statements, on the basis of any
subsequent developments, information or events.
ECONOMY AND INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Year 2008-09, was a transformational year for the Indian Information
Technology sector, as it began to re-engineer itself to face the challenges
presented by a macro- economic environment which witnessed substantial
volatility in commodity prices, inflation and decline in GDP rates, cross-
currency movement, finally culminating in the economic downturn.
In an increasingly globalised world, significant complexity and uncertainty
is getting attached to this unprecedented economic crisis. The Indian
economy has also been impacted by the recessionary trends, with a slowdown
in GDP growth to seven per cent. The focus and exponential growth in the
domestic market has partially offset this fall and insulated the country,
resulting in net overall momentum.
In year 2008-09, Indian Economic growth decelerated to 6.7 percent. The
global financial meltdown and consequent economic recession in developed
economies have clearly been major factor in Indias economic slowdown.
Given the origin and dimensionof the crisis in the advanced countries,
which some have called the worst since the Great Depression, every
developing country has suffered to a varying degree. No country, including
India remained immune to the global economic shock. The Indian economy has
also been impacted by the recessionary trends, with a slowdown in GDP
growth to seven percent. The focus and the exponential growth in the
domestic market has partially offset this fall and insulated the country,
resulting in net overall momentum.
The IT Services segment aggregated export revenues of USD 26.9 billion,
accounting for 57 per cent of total exports. Indian IT service providers
have evolved from application development and maintenance companies, to
full service players providing testing services, infrastructure services,
consulting and system integration. Within these segments, it was IT
outsourcing that exhibited strong growth, in line with global trends.
Remote infrastructure management, expected to deliver almost 30 per cent
net savings to customers, continued its robust performance, with an above
average growth of 25 per cent expected in FY2009. Additionally, the
engineering, R&D and software products segment is also expected to grow by
14.4 per cent in the current fiscal, to touch USD 7.3 billion, which
highlights the strong impetus and renewed focus on improving IP driven
service capabilities in India.
Domestic IT services are expected to grow by 20 per cent in FY2009, driven
by increased acceptance of IT as a growth enabler and a competitive tool
for Indian corporations looking to compete in an increasingly globalised
environment. Increased IT adoption in not only the large/mid-sized
companies, but also the 35 million strong small and medium business (SMB)
segment is expected to drive growth in the future.
A. Industry Structure and Developments
Changing economic and business conditions, rapid technological innovation,
proliferation of the internet and globalization are creating an
increasingly competitive market environment that is driving corporations to
transform the manner in which they operate.
Customers are increasingly demanding improved services with accelerated
delivery times and at lower prices. To address these needs adequately,
companies are focusing on their core competencies and are using technology
to help improve productivity, develop new products, conduct research and
development activities, reduce business risk and manage operations more
effectively. There is an increasing need for highly skilled technology
professionals in the markets in which we operate. At the same time,
corporations are reluctant to expand their internal IT departments and
increase costs.
The role of technology has evolved from supporting companies to
transforming them. The ability to develop, implement and maintain advanced
technology platforms and solutions to address business and customer needs
has become a competitive advantage and a priority for companies worldwide.
The need for more dynamic technology solutions and the increased
complexity, cost and risk associated with these technology platforms has
created a growing need for specialists with experience in leveraging
technology to help drive business strategy.
B. Opportunities and Threats
Strong fundamentals, a robust enabling environment and enhanced value
delivery capability are the hallmarks of the Indian IT Industry.
Strong fundamentals: Indias fundamental advantages-abundant talent and
cost-are sustainable over the long term. With a young demographic profile,
where over 3.5 million graduates and postgraduates are added annually to
the talent base, no other country offers a similar mix and scale of human
resources.
While some gaps in talent suitability exist, they are being addressed
through strong provider-level initiatives and industryled programmes. India
enjoys a cost advantage of around 60-70 per cent as compared to source
markets. Additional productivity improvements and the development of tier
2/3 cities as future delivery centres, is expected to enhance Indias cost
competitiveness.
Timely government policies and increased public-private participation have
played a key role in developing an enabling business environment for the
Indian IT industry. The Governments focus on education has helped create
the large talent base from where the industry draws its workforce.
Establishment of Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) stands out as a
seminal policy action, specifically targeted towards encouraging, promoting
and boosting the export of software and services from India. Public and
private enterprises have contributed by building the required capacities of
key business infrastructure, helping this sector enjoy world-class
facilities and services. The private sector is now, in partnership with the
Government, also beginning to play an increasing role in the overall
infrastructure development in the country.
In a globally integrated economy, outsourcing is leading to overall
benefits for the source economies, providing significant monetary and
employment benefits. The silver lining of the economic downturn is the
opportunity for the industry to enhance its overall efficiency. Companies
are increasingly looking inwards and focusing on process benchmarking,
enhanced utilisation of infrastructure and talent, increasing productivity
and greater customer engagement. Coupled with wage moderation and lower
attrition, these measures will help industry sustain its margins and invest
in future growth.
While your Company is best equipped to capitalize on the available
opportunities, it has well understood that the prospects expect the partner
to prove themselves in a relationship, building trust and being a trusted
advisor rather than a vendor selling them products and services. Your
Company already positioned globally through its subsidiaries in various
parts of the country to tap the potentials in this space, which is
indicative of the enormous growth potentially available to the Company.
In the present economic scenario, poses a global threat to the Industries
but your company is totally committed and confident upon it strengths and
is looking forward to overcome this economic meltdown soon. Though the
global competitors emerges as a threat to our business, yet your Company is
confident of handling the situations by enhancing their products and
providing more prompt and competitive services.
Fluctuation in foreign exchange also poses a threat but the company is
positive in mitigating this risk by adopting suitable hedging strategies.
C. Segment-wise or product-wise performance
Segment Reporting
i) Primary Segment - Business Segments:
The groups primary business segments are identified as those relating to
Trading Solutions (including customization, installation and support
services) and Information Services Division (subscription/data content
feed).
Segments have been identified in line with the Accounting Standard on
Segment Reporting (AS-17), taking into account the organization structure
as well as the differential risks and returns of these segments.
Segment revenue, results and capital employed figures include the
respective amounts identifiable to each of the segments and also amounts
allocated on a reasonable basis. Other unallocable expenditure includes
expenses incurred on common services provided to the segments which are not
directly identifiable to the individual segments as well asexpenses
incurred at a corporate level which relate to the group as a whole.
(Consolidated Figures in Lacs)
Particulars 2009 2008
SEGMENT REVENUE
(a) Information Services Division 369.90 89.20
(b) Trading Solution 7433.81 3947.68
Net Sales / Income From Operations 7803.71 4336.88
Segment Results
Profit (+)/Loss(-) Before Tax and
Interest From Each Segment
(A) Information Services Division 48.59 48.43
(B) Trading Solution 1036.63 1436.97
Total 1085.22 1485.40
Less: (A) Interest 812.15 86.97
(B) Other Un-allocable Expenditure 3038.69 773.40
Add: Interest Income 417.87 287.91
Total Profit/ Loss Before Tax -2347.74 525.03
Segment Information
ii) Secondary Segment - Geographical Segments
(Consolidated Figures in Rupees)
Particulars 2009 2008
SEGMENT REVENUE:
Within India 142,301,779 195,387,658
Within Australia 356,224,924 163,575,493
Others 281,844,272 74,725,237
TOTAL 780,370,975 433,688,388
Segment Assets:
Within India 1,018,271,998 1,146,107,211
Within Australia 161,418,118 300,296,406
Others 94,801,585 246,243,810
Total 1,274,491,701 1,692,647,427
Cost incurred for acquiring
segment assets:
Within India 66,178,715 28,767,090
Within Australia 7,615,091 5,566,004
Others 690,644 75,940
Total 74,484,451 34,409,034
Notes:
a. Segments have been identified in line with the Accounting Standard on
Segment Reporting (AS-17), taking into account the organisation structure
as well as the differential risks and returns of these segments.
b. The segment wise revenue and results relate to the respective amounts
directly identifiable to each of the segments.
D. Outlook
Key global sourcing drivers will continue to be cost, access to talent,
business improvements, increasing speed-to-market and access to emerging
markets. The future outlook for all these drivers is positive, leading to
increased momentum for global sourcing. The focus on cost reduction is
expected to increase, keeping in mind the current recessionary environment.
Environmental considerations such as climate change, global warming, social
responsibilities, and compliance issues are all adding up to increase
pressure on margins, which can be offset by increasing global sourcing to
keep tabs on spiraling costs.
Access to talent is likely to become more decisive as workforce
demographics indicate a shortfall in the long term, in all major developed
countries such as USA, UK, France, Germany, Japan and some developing
countries as well.
While the 2009 outlook for global technology related spending is affected
by the recessionary environment, a rebound is expected from 2010 onwards.
Worldwide adoption of outsourcing is also expected to rise significantly in
the coming years.
The size of the opportunity in hand can be gauged from the fact that India
currently accounts for just over 4 per cent of worldwide technology related
spend. Additionally, growth in global sourcing is estimated to be almost
four times that of technology related spend. India, with its fundamental
advantages can capture a large share of the opportunities available.
However, in order to achieve this goal, the key stakeholders need to work
in tandem.
Companies need to focus on increasing their levels of customer intimacy, as
well as developing the brand value of their organisations through product
and service differentiation.
The supportive policy environment created by the Government of India has
played a key role in the rapid development of this sector. The Governments
efforts on increasing the quality of talent from India needs to be stepped
up by laying special emphasis on the talent needs of knowledge intensive
industries, technology and innovation. The focus should be on improving the
quality of graduate and post graduate out-turn, enhancing capacity across
the country, policy de-regulation and nurturing clusters of research
institutes.
With enhanced competition from other low cost countries and the current
recessive scenario, support is needed from the Government to extend the tax
incentives under the Software Technology Parks Scheme (STPI). This would
enable small and medium companies to reinvest their profits back into the
business and invest for future growth. It would also make India competitive
vis-a-vis other destinations that are offering tax incentives and subsidies
on training and infrastructure costs. Removal of procedural obstacles-
service tax refunds, taxation of software products and clarity around
transfer pricing norms that are applicable to foreign companies is needed.
Efforts to enhance talent availability and quality need concerted action
from all the stakeholders-the government, academia and the industry. The
role of academia in fact is critical. Specific initiatives like Faculty
Development Programmes, upgrading the curriculum, setting up research labs,
launching internship programmes and industry-academia collaboration can
help to bridge the employable talent gap.
Efforts towards enhancing information and data security; participation in
public private initiatives in technology led development; proactively
working with academia to address quality of education and building an
integrated delivery model in leading cities. Expansion of new markets will
require different strategies and focus from the industry players. In the
developed regions, the industry will need to take a broader leadership role
and drive global sourcing to the next level of customers.
E. Risks and Concerns
The company continues to be plagued by risks associated with currency
fluctuation, market sentiments and more competition from global players.
The dependency of the company on human capital remains high and we see this
as a significant risk for the business.
The company has instituted robust processes for managing its resources and
is fairly confident of mitigating the above mentioned risks.
F. Internal Control Systems
The Company is equipped with adequate internal control systems for its
business processes, which determine the efficiency of its operations,
strengthens financial reporting and ensures compliance with applicable laws
and regulations.
The internal control systems are supplemented by extensive audits conducted
by internal auditors. Moreover, regular internal audit and checks ensure
that responsibilities are executed effectively across the organization. The
Audit Committee of the Board of Director reviews the adequacy and
effectiveness of the internal control systems and also suggest improvements
for strengthening the same.
The company has diligently worked on the QMS initiative during the year and
is now a ISO 9001:2000 certified Company. During the year under review,
Company has received CMMi level 3 certification which indicates highest
level of Standards in delivery and execution, applicable in software
product industry.
G. Financial Overview of the Company (based on stand alone financials)
Your company has been acknowledged as a domain expert in the capital market
space and the growth of this segment inthe country has boosted the revenues
and the profitability of your company. The globalization of the capital
market segment has also forced the management of the company to invest into
technologies and solutions that can enable it to become global player in
this space in the future.
On Standalone basis though the total turnover of the Company has increased
from Rs. 2685.26 Lacs for Financial Year 2007-08 to Rs. 2835.41 Lacs in
Financial Year 2008-09, however the Company has recorded a net loss of Rs.
1049.16 Lacs during the year under review as compared to Profit after Tax
of Rs. 552.32 Lacs in Financial Year 2007-08. The change in Revenue and
Profits is also visualized in following chart:
OPERATIONAL OVERVIEW OF THE COMPANY:
The Company again focused on improving its processes to enhance its scale
of operations efficiently. The Company continued to enhance its Offshore
Development Center (ODC) for its associate company Capital Market Solutions
Pty. Ltd. The ODC now not only develops software, but can also provide
design services.
The Company successfully completed the empanelment of its new age dealing
terminal in the MCX commodity exchange, thus delivering the only Dealing
Terminal in India providing access to NSE Equity, NSE Derivative, NSE
Currency Derivative, BSE Equity, MCX and NCDEX. The company also enhanced
its product portfolio by adding additional products such as Acquire,
Anysign, Chronicle, DigiSend, EnAct, Engage, Orchid, Mutex, InSense,
Scholar and Dedupe .The company has also successfully integrated the DMA
Platform in Religare Securities for a hedge fund over the internationally
standard FIX Protocol.
The Company also became one of the few vendors who have completed the
electronic trading integration with Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange
successfully. We partnered with Bombay Stock Exchange and successfully
implemented the Electronic Clearing and Borrowing system (E-bid).
The Company continued its customer acquisition spree. Some of the big names
that were added to the list of customers are: ENAM Securities, Matalia
Stock Broking, Yahoo, State Bank of India, RBS (Royal Bank of Scotland),
Sharekhan, Nomura Securities (Malaysia) and Bank of China International
(Hong Kong). Besides this the business from existing customers continued to
grow which clearly demonstrated the faith that such customers have reposed
on your company. This is highlighted by the renewal of substantial
contracts by Commonwealth Securities (Australia) and Cannacord Adams (UK).
The information business also had a difficult year but by enhancing our
offerings on the Portal development front and customising our packaged
information delivery, we basically protected this business in a very
difficult business environment.
Religare Technova Global Solutions Pty. Ltd. (RTGSPL) (formerly known as
Capital Market Solutions Pty. Ltd.) continued to invest in enhancing its
products to position the RTGSPL group for future growth. This investment
includes, but is not limited to, developing Custody and Margin
functionality primarily for the Singapore market, localizing NOVA for
institutional customers India and electronic trading functionality for
Vietnam.
H. Human Resources
Employees are our most important assets. At Religare Technova, we value our
employees as our Greatest Assets. The Company, therefore, strives for
continuous learning and development for each and every employee to align
the same with the business objective. The company has initiated various HR
Strategies to attract, motivate, develop and retain staff in order to make
it a productive workplace. Employee Training and Development, Employee
Selection and Recruitment, Employee Engagement and Rewards, Performance
Appraisal and Communication are the critical issues which HR targets to
accomplish.