Rentomojo Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
3.45
0.02
0.02
0.02
Preference Capital
0.65
0.65
0.65
0.55
Reserves
291.71
182.94
146.43
27.41
Net Worth
295.81
183.61
147.1
27.98
Minority Interest
Debt
233.13
192.13
147.37
92.74
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.94
67.09
0
0
Total Liabilities
537.88
442.83
294.47
120.72
Fixed Assets
471.74
327.74
163.99
79.5
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.79
22.04
6.01
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
45.46
67.09
0
0
Networking Capital
-17.6
4.86
57.17
1.23
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
41.56
30.77
23.99
18.5
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
53.03
48.24
93.6
27.64
Sundry Creditors
-42.95
-17.88
-13.1
-10.97
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-69.24
-56.26
-47.32
-33.94
Cash
32.48
21.09
67.29
40
Total Assets
537.87
442.83
294.46
120.73
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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