No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
3.45
0.02
0.02
0.02
Preference Capital
0.65
0.65
0.65
0.55
Reserves
291.71
182.94
146.43
27.41
Net Worth
295.81
183.61
147.1
27.98
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
98.2
|265.41
|1,03,689.14
|57.68
|10.18
|1,224.24
|55.7
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
83.6
|33.31
|22,572
|150.65
|1.2
|1,823.04
|10.53
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
CMPDI
230.95
|25.21
|16,489.83
|116.27
|0
|481.37
|31.97
International Gemological Institute Limited
IGIL
311.35
|22.45
|13,455.29
|154.6
|0
|286.16
|59.95
Rites Ltd
RITES
211.1
|25.01
|10,145.55
|71.8
|3.43
|497.99
|53.35
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
VENKATESH RATNAM PEDDI
Director
GEETANSH BAMANIA
Additional Director
KETAN KRISHNA
2nd Flr B Block Bhive Workspac,
#112 AKR Tech Park A 7th Mile,
Karnataka - 560068
Tel: 95918 74499
Website: http://www.rentomojo.com
Email: secretarial@rentomojo.com
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Rentomojo Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.