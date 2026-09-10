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Rentomojo Ltd Share Price Live

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Rentomojo Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

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Open

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Prev. Close

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Turnover(Lac.)

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Day's High

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Day's Low

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52 Week's High

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52 Week's Low

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Book Value

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Face Value

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Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

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P/E

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EPS

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Divi. Yield

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Rentomojo Ltd Corporate Action

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NEWS AND UPDATE

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SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

10 Sep, 2026|11:55 AM

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Share PriceShare Price

Rentomojo Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

3.45

0.02

0.02

0.02

Preference Capital

0.65

0.65

0.65

0.55

Reserves

291.71

182.94

146.43

27.41

Net Worth

295.81

183.61

147.1

27.98

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

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Rentomojo Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

98.2

265.411,03,689.1457.6810.181,224.2455.7

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

83.6

33.3122,572150.651.21,823.0410.53

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd

CMPDI

230.95

25.2116,489.83116.270481.3731.97

International Gemological Institute Limited

IGIL

311.35

22.4513,455.29154.60286.1659.95

Rites Ltd

RITES

211.1

25.0110,145.5571.83.43497.9953.35

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Rentomojo Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

VENKATESH RATNAM PEDDI

Director

GEETANSH BAMANIA

Additional Director

KETAN KRISHNA

Registered Office

2nd Flr B Block Bhive Workspac,

#112 AKR Tech Park A 7th Mile,

Karnataka - 560068

Tel: 95918 74499

Website: http://www.rentomojo.com

Email: secretarial@rentomojo.com

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Summary

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Reports by Rentomojo Ltd

Company FAQs

The Rentomojo Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rentomojo Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 10 Sep ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Rentomojo Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 10 Sep ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rentomojo Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rentomojo Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 10 Sep ‘26
Rentomojo Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of Rentomojo Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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