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Revent Metalcast Ltd Balance Sheet

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0.8
(6.67%)
Jul 20, 2021|08:58:06 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

373.56

55.56

55.56

75.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

84.24

-26.63

49.73

-1,912.01

Net Worth

457.8

28.93

105.29

-1,836.39

Minority Interest

Debt

11.85

233.06

204.93

7,333.84

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

469.65

261.99

310.22

5,497.45

Fixed Assets

407.75

264.49

318.88

4,057.6

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

689.35

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

425.25

Networking Capital

18.19

-5.46

-31.7

320.98

Inventories

24.69

27.16

22.64

261.81

Inventory Days

330.05

Sundry Debtors

20.92

18.45

22.26

114.52

Debtor Days

144.37

Other Current Assets

18.5

13.13

9.34

497.79

Sundry Creditors

-28.79

-40.34

-39.23

-117.59

Creditor Days

148.24

Other Current Liabilities

-17.13

-23.87

-46.71

-435.55

Cash

43.7

2.98

23.03

4.26

Total Assets

469.64

262

310.21

5,497.44

Revent Metalcast Ltd : related Articles

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