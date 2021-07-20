Revent Metalcast Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
373.56
55.56
55.56
75.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
84.24
-26.63
49.73
-1,912.01
Net Worth
457.8
28.93
105.29
-1,836.39
Minority Interest
Debt
11.85
233.06
204.93
7,333.84
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
469.65
261.99
310.22
5,497.45
Fixed Assets
407.75
264.49
318.88
4,057.6
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
689.35
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
425.25
Networking Capital
18.19
-5.46
-31.7
320.98
Inventories
24.69
27.16
22.64
261.81
Inventory Days
330.05
Sundry Debtors
20.92
18.45
22.26
114.52
Debtor Days
144.37
Other Current Assets
18.5
13.13
9.34
497.79
Sundry Creditors
-28.79
-40.34
-39.23
-117.59
Creditor Days
148.24
Other Current Liabilities
-17.13
-23.87
-46.71
-435.55
Cash
43.7
2.98
23.03
4.26
Total Assets
469.64
262
310.21
5,497.44
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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