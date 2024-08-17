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Revent Metalcast Ltd Share Price Live

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0.8
(6.67%)
Jul 20, 2021|03:28:06 PM

Revent Metalcast Ltd has been delisted from the stock exchange.

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Revent Metalcast Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

₹0.8

Prev. Close

₹0.75

Turnover(Lac.)

₹2.01

Day's High

₹0.8

Day's Low

₹0.8

52 Week's High

₹0

52 Week's Low

₹0

Book Value

₹-2.39

Face Value

₹2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

30.25

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Revent Metalcast Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Revent Metalcast Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Revent Metalcast Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

15 Nov, 2026|07:18 AM
Sep-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.85%

Non-Promoter- 0.46%

Institutions: 0.45%

Non-Institutions: 52.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Revent Metalcast Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

373.56

55.56

55.56

75.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

84.24

-26.63

49.73

-1,912.01

Net Worth

457.8

28.93

105.29

-1,836.39

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

289.53

296.4

459.47

525.22

yoy growth (%)

-2.31

-35.49

-12.51

-64.2

Raw materials

-144.98

-140.25

-232.62

-321.52

As % of sales

50.07

47.32

50.62

61.21

Employee costs

-42.6

-47.59

-63.8

-63.75

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-551.44

-512.19

-523.23

-1,135.91

Depreciation

-488.05

-492.77

-497.16

-474.83

Tax paid

0

0

0

0.02

Working capital

1,120.49

-16.71

-215.89

-1,290.1

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.31

-35.49

-12.51

-64.2

Op profit growth

335.26

-11.65

-51.91

-113.54

EBIT growth

6.92

-1.03

3.44

64.14

Net profit growth

7.66

-31.65

-58.5

73

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

289.53

296.4

459.48

525.22

1,467.2

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

289.53

296.4

459.48

525.22

1,467.2

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

19.43

7.91

1.21

11.67

1.47

Revent Metalcast Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

169.69

114.081,72,653.97451.380.373,971.2937.71

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

50,490

61.21,46,064.69674.60.556,164.15,232.85

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,373

76.7178,535.54392.580.194,907.98109.58

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

925

71.5757,766.39197.380.371,377.04100.61

Endurance Technologies Ltd

ENDURANCE

2,527.6

43.5234,968.78213.480.463,752.73369.03

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Revent Metalcast Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Arvind Dham

Managing Director

John Ernest Flintham

Chairman & Independent Director

Sanjay Chhabra

Independent Director

Sanjiv Bhasin

Whole-time Director

Sanjay Arora

Director

Gautam Malhotra

Independent Director

Yogesh Kapur

Independent Director

BRAJINDAR MOHAN SINGH

Independent Director

Anuradha Kapur

Company Secretary

Nishant Pritam Raj

Registered Office

Village Narsinghpur,

Old Manesar Road,

Haryana - 123106

Tel: 91-0124-26373406/3407/3151-52/0769

Website: http://www.amtek.com

Email: info@amtek.com

Registrar Office

Beetal House 99,

Madangir Behind LSC, Nr Dada Harsukhdar,

Delhi - 110062

Tel: 011 - 29961281 / 82

Website: -

Email: beetalrta@gmail.com

Summary

Amtek India is the largest manufacturer of gear shifter forks and forks in the country. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of machined and casting components for two wheelers, cars ...
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Reports by Revent Metalcast Ltd

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