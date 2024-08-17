Revent Metalcast Ltd has been delisted from the stock exchange.
Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹0.8
Prev. Close₹0.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.01
Day's High₹0.8
Day's Low₹0.8
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-2.39
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)30.25
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
373.56
55.56
55.56
75.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
84.24
-26.63
49.73
-1,912.01
Net Worth
457.8
28.93
105.29
-1,836.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
289.53
296.4
459.47
525.22
yoy growth (%)
-2.31
-35.49
-12.51
-64.2
Raw materials
-144.98
-140.25
-232.62
-321.52
As % of sales
50.07
47.32
50.62
61.21
Employee costs
-42.6
-47.59
-63.8
-63.75
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-551.44
-512.19
-523.23
-1,135.91
Depreciation
-488.05
-492.77
-497.16
-474.83
Tax paid
0
0
0
0.02
Working capital
1,120.49
-16.71
-215.89
-1,290.1
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.31
-35.49
-12.51
-64.2
Op profit growth
335.26
-11.65
-51.91
-113.54
EBIT growth
6.92
-1.03
3.44
64.14
Net profit growth
7.66
-31.65
-58.5
73
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
289.53
296.4
459.48
525.22
1,467.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
289.53
296.4
459.48
525.22
1,467.2
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
19.43
7.91
1.21
11.67
1.47
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
169.69
|114.08
|1,72,653.97
|451.38
|0.37
|3,971.29
|37.71
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
50,490
|61.2
|1,46,064.69
|674.6
|0.55
|6,164.1
|5,232.85
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,373
|76.71
|78,535.54
|392.58
|0.19
|4,907.98
|109.58
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
925
|71.57
|57,766.39
|197.38
|0.37
|1,377.04
|100.61
Endurance Technologies Ltd
ENDURANCE
2,527.6
|43.52
|34,968.78
|213.48
|0.46
|3,752.73
|369.03
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Arvind Dham
Managing Director
John Ernest Flintham
Chairman & Independent Director
Sanjay Chhabra
Independent Director
Sanjiv Bhasin
Whole-time Director
Sanjay Arora
Director
Gautam Malhotra
Independent Director
Yogesh Kapur
Independent Director
BRAJINDAR MOHAN SINGH
Independent Director
Anuradha Kapur
Company Secretary
Nishant Pritam Raj
Village Narsinghpur,
Old Manesar Road,
Haryana - 123106
Tel: 91-0124-26373406/3407/3151-52/0769
Website: http://www.amtek.com
Email: info@amtek.com
Beetal House 99,
Madangir Behind LSC, Nr Dada Harsukhdar,
Delhi - 110062
Tel: 011 - 29961281 / 82
Website: -
Email: beetalrta@gmail.com
Summary
Amtek India is the largest manufacturer of gear shifter forks and forks in the country. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of machined and casting components for two wheelers, cars ...
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Reports by Revent Metalcast Ltd
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