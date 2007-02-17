Robokidz Eduventures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Equity Capital
1.75
0.5
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
8.86
3.88
Net Worth
10.61
4.38
Minority Interest
Debt
15.35
14.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
Total Liabilities
25.96
18.68
Fixed Assets
1.44
1.62
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.03
Networking Capital
24.25
15.38
Inventories
12.06
2.08
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
14.3
21.42
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
6.1
3.31
Sundry Creditors
-3.03
-8.56
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.18
-2.87
Cash
0.21
1.63
Total Assets
25.96
18.66
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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