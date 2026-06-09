Ruparel Food Products Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3.08
3.08
3.08
3.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.79
1.93
1.98
2.17
Net Worth
4.87
5.01
5.06
5.25
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.87
5.01
5.06
5.31
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
2
2
2
2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.28
2.85
2.86
2.84
Inventories
0
2.01
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.13
0.46
0.46
0.46
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.18
0.41
2.56
2.54
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.03
-0.16
-0.16
Cash
0.59
0.15
0.21
0.47
Total Assets
4.87
5
5.07
5.31
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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