Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorFMCG
Open₹150.4
Prev. Close₹151.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹159.45
Day's Low₹150.4
52 Week's High₹226.8
52 Week's Low₹96.05
Book Value₹15.28
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)49.14
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3.08
3.08
3.08
3.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.79
1.93
1.98
2.17
Net Worth
4.87
5.01
5.06
5.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
4.16
0.03
-0.19
-0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
3.43
4.99
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.43
4.99
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,109.2
|32.47
|4,95,575.79
|2,930
|1.94
|15,599
|209.49
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
1,399.45
|78.27
|2,69,857.95
|1,114.11
|0.86
|6,723.75
|27.53
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
521.85
|63.33
|1,76,505.12
|787.91
|0.29
|4,500.55
|55.47
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
5,079.15
|47.76
|1,22,340.62
|685.47
|1.78
|4,512.36
|192.68
Marico Ltd
MARICO
808.65
|54.09
|1,04,988.7
|336
|0.5
|2,205
|44.73
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Pankaj Ruparel
Managing Director
Vishal Ruparel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anand Jagdish Chandra Thakkar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anand Dilip Ruparel
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Trupti Vishal Ruparel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sanjay Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Jinal Shah
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Shyam Ruparel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
KHYATI DIPAK GANDHI
4 Gr Fl Law Garden Appt SchI,
Opp Law Garden Ellisbridge,
Gujarat - 380006
Tel: 91-079-26565566-72
Website: http://www.mehtahousing.com
Email: mehtahousingfinanceltd@gmail.com
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301
Website: www.purvashare.com
Email: support@purvashare.com
Summary
Ruparel Food Products Limited was initially incorporated as a private limited Company as Mehta Housing Finance Private Limited. It was converted into a Public limited Company in August 1994 and the na...
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Reports by Ruparel Food Products Ltd
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