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Ruparel Food Products Ltd Share Price Live

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159.45
(4.97%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:54:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open150.4
  • Day's High159.45
  • 52 Wk High226.8
  • Prev. Close151.9
  • Day's Low150.4
  • 52 Wk Low 96.05
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.28
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)49.14
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Ruparel Food Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

₹150.4

Prev. Close

₹151.9

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.01

Day's High

₹159.45

Day's Low

₹150.4

52 Week's High

₹226.8

52 Week's Low

₹96.05

Book Value

₹15.28

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

49.14

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ruparel Food Products Ltd Corporate Action

28 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2025

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28 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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27 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Ruparel Food Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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Ruparel Food Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:40 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.58%

Non-Promoter- 27.41%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Ruparel Food Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

3.08

3.08

3.08

3.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.79

1.93

1.98

2.17

Net Worth

4.87

5.01

5.06

5.25

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

4.16

0.03

-0.19

-0.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024

Gross Sales

3.43

4.99

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.43

4.99

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

Ruparel Food Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,109.2

32.474,95,575.792,9301.9415,599209.49

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

1,399.45

78.272,69,857.951,114.110.866,723.7527.53

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

521.85

63.331,76,505.12787.910.294,500.5555.47

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

5,079.15

47.761,22,340.62685.471.784,512.36192.68

Marico Ltd

MARICO

808.65

54.091,04,988.73360.52,20544.73

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ruparel Food Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Pankaj Ruparel

Managing Director

Vishal Ruparel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anand Jagdish Chandra Thakkar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anand Dilip Ruparel

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Trupti Vishal Ruparel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sanjay Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Jinal Shah

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Shyam Ruparel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

KHYATI DIPAK GANDHI

Registered Office

4 Gr Fl Law Garden Appt SchI,

Opp Law Garden Ellisbridge,

Gujarat - 380006

Tel: 91-079-26565566-72

Website: http://www.mehtahousing.com

Email: mehtahousingfinanceltd@gmail.com

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301

Website: www.purvashare.com

Email: support@purvashare.com

Summary

Ruparel Food Products Limited was initially incorporated as a private limited Company as Mehta Housing Finance Private Limited. It was converted into a Public limited Company in August 1994 and the na...
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Reports by Ruparel Food Products Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Ruparel Food Products Ltd share price today?

The Ruparel Food Products Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹159.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ruparel Food Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ruparel Food Products Ltd is ₹49.14 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ruparel Food Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ruparel Food Products Ltd is 0 and 9.94 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ruparel Food Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ruparel Food Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ruparel Food Products Ltd is ₹96.05 and ₹226.8 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Ruparel Food Products Ltd?

Ruparel Food Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.34%, 3 Years at -4.61%, 1 Year at -26.17%, 6 Month at 21.13%, 3 Month at 6.97% and 1 Month at 7.77%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ruparel Food Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ruparel Food Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.58 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.42 %

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