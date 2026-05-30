|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2026
|27 May 2026
|Quarterly Results & Audited Results. Ruparel Food Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Approval of Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026, along with the Auditors Report of the Statutory Auditor for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair.
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2026
|9 Feb 2026
|Ruparel Food Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for Quarter and nine months ended December 31 2025
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2025
|11 Nov 2025
|Ruparel Food Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results together with the draft Limited Review Report Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Statement of Cash Flows for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025 Attached herewith is the Outcome of Board Meeting for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) For Quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 14.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2025
|11 Aug 2025
|Ruparel Food Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held for approval of Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for June 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2025
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