|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|24 Sep 2025
|28 Aug 2025
|AGM 24/09/2025 The 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company is schduled to be held on September 24, 2025. Notice for AGM along with Annual Report for 2024-25, will be circulated shortly. Further, the register of members and share transfer books of the Company shall remain close from September 18, 2025 to September 24, 2025 (Both days inclusive) for the purpose of the AGM Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, attached herewith is the summary of proceedings of 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 24/09/2025) Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report for the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2025)
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