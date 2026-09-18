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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
5.42
1.25
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.36
5.95
3.58
2.86
Net Worth
19.78
7.2
4.58
3.86
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DOMS Industries Ltd
DOMS
2,105.25
|62.49
|12,927.53
|42.87
|0.17
|603.27
|192.82
Navneet Education Ltd
NAVNETEDUL
126.35
|18.64
|2,767.38
|148
|1.19
|785
|98.42
Flair Writing Industries Ltd
FLAIR
234.85
|21.62
|2,497.34
|24.76
|0.21
|258.05
|104.62
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd
KOKUYOCMLN
78.19
|35.16
|775.85
|7.3
|0.39
|228.48
|32.1
Linc Ltd
LINC
91.54
|15.78
|542.54
|5.1
|1.64
|135.65
|43.9
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
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Website: http://www.skoffset.com
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Summary
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Reports by S. K. Offset Ltd
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