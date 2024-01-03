Safety Controls & Devices Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
13.3
10.5
9.5
9.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
28.87
6.98
6.91
5.13
Net Worth
42.17
17.48
16.41
14.63
Minority Interest
Debt
33.84
29.8
18.52
14.69
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.03
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
76.04
47.28
34.93
29.32
Fixed Assets
4.73
0.32
0.47
0.48
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.02
0.02
0.02
Networking Capital
71.29
46.79
34.38
28.7
Inventories
12.02
10.35
4.66
0.75
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
87.32
47.3
39.87
18.02
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
16.18
16.86
20.33
28.31
Sundry Creditors
-19.14
-15.83
-20.39
-9.49
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-25.09
-11.89
-10.09
-8.89
Cash
0.04
0.14
0.06
0.13
Total Assets
76.06
47.27
34.93
29.33
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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