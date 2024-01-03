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Safety Controls & Devices Ltd Balance Sheet

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

13.3

10.5

9.5

9.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

28.87

6.98

6.91

5.13

Net Worth

42.17

17.48

16.41

14.63

Minority Interest

Debt

33.84

29.8

18.52

14.69

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.03

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

76.04

47.28

34.93

29.32

Fixed Assets

4.73

0.32

0.47

0.48

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.02

0.02

0.02

Networking Capital

71.29

46.79

34.38

28.7

Inventories

12.02

10.35

4.66

0.75

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

87.32

47.3

39.87

18.02

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

16.18

16.86

20.33

28.31

Sundry Creditors

-19.14

-15.83

-20.39

-9.49

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-25.09

-11.89

-10.09

-8.89

Cash

0.04

0.14

0.06

0.13

Total Assets

76.06

47.27

34.93

29.33

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