To The Members of Sai Life Sciences Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Sai Life Sciences Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2025, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2025, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAO together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Revenue recognition for fixed price contracts. The Company enters into fixed price contracts with customers. In line with Ind AS 115, revenue in respect of such contracts is recognized over time under the percentage completion method, where it is assessed that the performance obligations are satisfied over time. Refer Note 4 and 26 of the standalone financial statements. Principal audit procedures performed included the following: Significant judgement and/or estimates are involved in assessing the timing of satisfaction of performance obligations under the aforesaid contracts and the extent of completion of the performance obligations at the balance sheet date. - Evaluated the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies and compliance with applicable accounting standards. Given the above and its significant impact on the financial statements, revenue recognition for fixed price contracts is identified as a Key Audit Matter. - We have performed walkthrough and obtained detailed understanding of the Companys revenue recognition process. Recoverability of investment in Sai Life Sciences Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (Refer note 9 to the standalone financial statements) - Evaluated the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of Companys internal financial controls with respect to revenue recognition. The Company has total investment of 1,005.16 million in Sai Life Sciences Inc. which is carried at cost. - Evaluated the integrity of the general information and technology control environment and tested the operating effectiveness of IT controls over recognition of revenue. The Company assesses the recoverable amounts of the investment when impairment indicators exist by using value in use approach. - We have analyzed customer contracts on sample basis to identify arrangements entered by the Company for compliance with Ind AS 115 to evaluate appropriateness of recognition of revenue. The key assumptions used in managements assessment of the value in use include, but are not limited to, projections of future cash flows, growth rates, discount rates, estimated future operating and capital expenditure. Changes to these assumptions could lead to material changes in estimated recoverable amounts, resulting in either impairment or reversals of impairment taken in prior years. - We have reviewed the estimation of project costs and the methodology used to measure progress towards project completion. Due to the significance of the balances involved and the inherent subjectivity which involves significant management judgment in predicting future cash flow projections, recoverability of investment in subsidiary is identified as Key Audit Matter. - We have performed substantive testing by selecting samples of revenue recorded during the year and verifying the underlying documents which include sales invoice, customer contracts, delivery documents. - Evaluated the adequacy of the disclosures related to revenue recognition and significant estimates in the standalone financial statements. Our key audit procedures included the following: - Obtained an understanding of the managements process for identification of impairment indicators. - Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of controls over impairment assessment of investments. Obtained the Companys computation of recoverable amount and tested the mathematical accuracy and reasonableness of key assumptions. - Evaluated the objectivity, competency and independence of the experts engaged by the Company and reviewed the valuation reports issued by such experts. - Assessed the cash flow forecasts through analysis of actual past performance, and comparison to previous forecasts. - Assessed the conclusions reached by management and those charged with governance on account of various estimates and judgements. - Evaluated the disclosures in the standalone financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and

Auditors Report Thereon

• The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Directors report, Corporate Governance Report and Management Discussion and Analysis Report (but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon) which we obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, and the Annual report, which is expected to be made available to us after that date.

• Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

• In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

• If, based on the work we have performed on the other information that we obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

• When we read the Annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance as required under SA 720 ‘The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information.

Responsibilities of Management and Board of Directors for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a materia misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced.

We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal financial controls that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report, that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company which are companies incorporated in India so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2025 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer note 41 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the note 42 to the standalone financial statements no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the note 42 to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has not proposed final dividend for the year.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the year ended 31st March 2025 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

Additionally audit trail has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

Report on Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT (Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Sai life Sciences Limited (the "Company") as at 31st March 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on the internal control with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March 2025, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT (Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that,

(i) (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property Plant and Equipment including capital work-in-progress and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) Some of the Property, Plant and Equipment, were physically verified during the year by the Management in accordance with a programme of verification, which in our opinion provides for physical verification of all the Property, Plant and Equipment, at reasonable intervals having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its activities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on the examination of the registered sale deed/ conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, of all the immovable properties of land and buildings, disclosed in the standalone financial statements included in property, plant equipment, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. Immovable properties of land and buildings whose title deeds have been pledged as security for loans are held

in the name of the Company based on the confirmations directly received by us from lenders. In respect of immovable properties of land and buildings that have been taken on lease and disclosed as right of use assets in the standalone financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company, where the Company is the lessee in the agreement.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March,

2025 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and based on information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations.

No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements comprising working capital positions and revenue figures filed by the Company with such banks or financial institution are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters.

(iii) The Company has made investments in, provided guarantee and granted loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year, in respect of which.

(a) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or provided security to any other entity during the year. The Company has provided guarantee and details of which are given below:

Guarantees (in miNion) A. Aggregate amount granted during the year: A. Subsidiaries 37.10 B.. Others - B. Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases C. Subsidiaries 37.10 D. Others -

(b) The investments made and guarantees provided, during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans. Hence, reporting under clause (iii) (c) (d) (e) and (f) of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of making investments and guarantees provided, as applicable.

The Company has not granted loans and given securities.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended, prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained by the Company.

We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

.(vii) (a) Undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and

Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have generally been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Customs Duty, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March, 2025 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub- clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on 31st March, 2025 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Forum where Dispute is Pending Period to which the Amount Relates Amount Involved ( Million) Amount unpaid ( Million) Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax High Court, Mumbai 2012-2014 12.36 3.64 Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty Central Excise Service Tax Appellate Tribunal 2007-2012 7.25 5.44 Maharashtra Value Tax Act, 2002 Value Added Tax Maharashtra Sales Tax Tribunal 2009-2014 44.73 42.65 Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax Deputy Commissioner of State Tax (Appeals) 2017-2018 4.22 3.99 Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax Deputy Commissioner Commercial Taxes- Audit 2020-21 87.88 87.88 Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax Joint Commissioner of State Taxes (Appeals) 2018-2021 5.98 5.49 Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (Appeals) 2017-2022 369.73 348.88 Income-tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Commissioner of Income-tax (Appeals) 2018-2019 2021-2022 27.01 27.01 The Customs Act, 1962 Custom Duty Commissioner of Customs (Appeals) 2018-2020 0.06 0.06 Employees Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 Provident Fund Central Government Industrial Tribunal 1996-2018 21.89 21.89

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix) (a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. The Company did not have any associate or joint venture during the year.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. The Company did not have any associate or joint venture during the year.

(x) (a) In our opinion, moneys raised by way of initial public offer during the year, have been, prima facie, applied by the Company for the purposes for which they were raised, other than temporary deployment pending application of proceeds. The Company has not raised moneys by way of debt instruments.

(b) The Company has made preferential allotment of equity shares during the year. For such allotment of shares, the Company has complied with the requirements of Section 42 and 62 of the Companies Act, 2013, and the funds raised have been, applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of (fully or partly or optionally) convertible debentures during the year.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-Section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and upto the date of this report.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the draft of the internal audit reports that were issued after the balance sheet date covering the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under

Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(a), (b) and (c)of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Group ("Companies in the Group" as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions) does not have any CIC (Core Investment Company) as part of the group as per the definition of Group contained in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company has fully spent the required amount towards

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there are no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-Section (6) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.