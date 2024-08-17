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Sai Life Sciences Ltd Share Price Live

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1,194.6
(0.69%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,174.3
  • Day's High1,202.7
  • 52 Wk High1,202.7
  • Prev. Close1,186.4
  • Day's Low1,162.1
  • 52 Wk Low 716.6
  • Turnover (lac)5,824.83
  • P/E72.89
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value118.3
  • EPS16.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)25,339.32
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Sai Life Sciences Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

₹1,174.3

Prev. Close

₹1,186.4

Turnover(Lac.)

₹5,824.83

Day's High

₹1,202.7

Day's Low

₹1,162.1

52 Week's High

₹1,202.7

52 Week's Low

₹716.6

Book Value

₹118.3

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

25,339.32

P/E

72.89

EPS

16.38

Divi. Yield

0

Sai Life Sciences Ltd Corporate Action

8 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2025

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21 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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Sai Life Sciences Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

TPG Asia may pare stake worth ₹2,500 Crore in Sai Life Sciences

TPG Asia may pare stake worth ₹2,500 Crore in Sai Life Sciences

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The estimated sale value of these shares is about ₹2,500 Crore. As per reports, the transaction shall take place at a floor price of ₹860 per share.

26 Aug 2025|07:01 AM
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Top Stocks for Today - 26th August 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 26th August 2025

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Tata Motors, Sai Life Sciences, etc.

26 Aug 2025|06:58 AM
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Sai Life Sciences Debuts at ₹650 on December 18, 2024

Sai Life Sciences Debuts at ₹650 on December 18, 2024

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The IPO that was opened between December 11 and December 13, 2024 aggregates to ₹3,042.62 crore and has had a price band of ₹533-549 per equity share.

18 Dec 2024|11:19 AM
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Sai Life Sciences IPO Launches This Week

Sai Life Sciences IPO Launches This Week

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Investors can bid for up to 27 shares in a single lot, with the company setting a price range of Rs 522-549 per share.

9 Dec 2024|01:06 PM
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Knowledge Center

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Trading Account

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Sai Life Sciences Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:30 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.66%

Foreign: 1.66%

Indian: 32.94%

Non-Promoter- 52.70%

Institutions: 52.70%

Non-Institutions: 12.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Sai Life Sciences Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

20.89

17.66

17.62

17.23

Preference Capital

0

0.39

0.39

0.39

Reserves

2,146.58

993.15

894.72

873.42

Net Worth

2,167.47

1,011.2

912.73

891.04

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

2,192.49

1,694.57

1,465.18

1,217.14

869.59

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,192.49

1,694.57

1,465.18

1,217.14

869.59

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

49.13

36.78

29.09

27.97

28.15

Sai Life Sciences Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,788.8

142.974,29,145.05608.70.894,887.2793.23

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,521

64.981,72,988.627560.462,793629.49

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

4,410.4

67.491,49,322.134670.862,677249.73

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,387.9

32.581,12,149.13384.640.943,840.92423.36

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd

ZYDUSLIFE

1,087.6

29.631,09,422.921,7220.093,564.6235.25

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sai Life Sciences Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

Ranga Raju Kanumuri

Managing Director & CEO

Krishnamraju Kanumuri

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ramesh Iyer

Independent Non Exe. Director

Suchita Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dinesh V Patel

Whole Time Director & CFO

SIVARAMAKRISHNAN CHITTOR

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

RUNA KUMAR

Registered Office

Plot #.DS-7 IKP Knowledge Park,

Turkapally (V) Shameerpet Md,

Telangana - 500078

Tel: +91 40 6815 6000

Website: http://www.sailife.com

Email: investors@sailife.com

Registrar Office

Karvy Selenium Tow-B,

31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,

Hyderabad-500032

Tel: 91-40-67162222

Website: www.kfintech.com

Email: einward.ris@karvy.com

Summary

Sai Life Sciences Limited was originally incorporated as Sai Dru Syn Laboratories Limited as a Public Limited Company, dated January 25, 1999, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh at H...
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Reports by Sai Life Sciences Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Sai Life Sciences Ltd share price today?

The Sai Life Sciences Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1194.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sai Life Sciences Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sai Life Sciences Ltd is ₹25339.32 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sai Life Sciences Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sai Life Sciences Ltd is 72.89 and 10.10 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sai Life Sciences Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sai Life Sciences Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sai Life Sciences Ltd is ₹716.6 and ₹1202.7 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Sai Life Sciences Ltd?

Sai Life Sciences Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 56.22%, 6 Month at 38.89%, 3 Month at 17.49% and 1 Month at 7.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sai Life Sciences Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sai Life Sciences Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 34.61 %
Institutions - 52.71 %
Public - 12.68 %

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