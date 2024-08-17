Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹1,174.3
Prev. Close₹1,186.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹5,824.83
Day's High₹1,202.7
Day's Low₹1,162.1
52 Week's High₹1,202.7
52 Week's Low₹716.6
Book Value₹118.3
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25,339.32
P/E72.89
EPS16.38
Divi. Yield0
The estimated sale value of these shares is about ₹2,500 Crore. As per reports, the transaction shall take place at a floor price of ₹860 per share.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Tata Motors, Sai Life Sciences, etc.
The IPO that was opened between December 11 and December 13, 2024 aggregates to ₹3,042.62 crore and has had a price band of ₹533-549 per equity share.
Investors can bid for up to 27 shares in a single lot, with the company setting a price range of Rs 522-549 per share.
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
20.89
17.66
17.62
17.23
Preference Capital
0
0.39
0.39
0.39
Reserves
2,146.58
993.15
894.72
873.42
Net Worth
2,167.47
1,011.2
912.73
891.04
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
2,192.49
1,694.57
1,465.18
1,217.14
869.59
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,192.49
1,694.57
1,465.18
1,217.14
869.59
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
49.13
36.78
29.09
27.97
28.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,788.8
|142.97
|4,29,145.05
|608.7
|0.89
|4,887.27
|93.23
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,521
|64.98
|1,72,988.62
|756
|0.46
|2,793
|629.49
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
4,410.4
|67.49
|1,49,322.13
|467
|0.86
|2,677
|249.73
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,387.9
|32.58
|1,12,149.13
|384.64
|0.94
|3,840.92
|423.36
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd
ZYDUSLIFE
1,087.6
|29.63
|1,09,422.92
|1,722
|0.09
|3,564.6
|235.25
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Exec. Director
Ranga Raju Kanumuri
Managing Director & CEO
Krishnamraju Kanumuri
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ramesh Iyer
Independent Non Exe. Director
Suchita Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dinesh V Patel
Whole Time Director & CFO
SIVARAMAKRISHNAN CHITTOR
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
RUNA KUMAR
Plot #.DS-7 IKP Knowledge Park,
Turkapally (V) Shameerpet Md,
Telangana - 500078
Tel: +91 40 6815 6000
Website: http://www.sailife.com
Email: investors@sailife.com
Karvy Selenium Tow-B,
31&32 Financial Dist, Nanakramguda,
Hyderabad-500032
Tel: 91-40-67162222
Website: www.kfintech.com
Email: einward.ris@karvy.com
Summary
Sai Life Sciences Limited was originally incorporated as Sai Dru Syn Laboratories Limited as a Public Limited Company, dated January 25, 1999, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh at H...
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Reports by Sai Life Sciences Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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