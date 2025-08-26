Intimation for 26th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, 11 September 2025 at 10:30AM (IST) Please Refer enclosed Intimation. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.08.2025) Proceedings of the 26th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Disclosure of Voting Results along with the Consolidated Scrutinizers Report - 26th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:11.09.2025)