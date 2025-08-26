|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|11 Sep 2025
|8 Aug 2025
|Intimation for 26th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, 11 September 2025 at 10:30AM (IST) Please Refer enclosed Intimation. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.08.2025) Proceedings of the 26th Annual General Meeting of the Company. Disclosure of Voting Results along with the Consolidated Scrutinizers Report - 26th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:11.09.2025)
The estimated sale value of these shares is about ₹2,500 Crore. As per reports, the transaction shall take place at a floor price of ₹860 per share.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Tata Motors, Sai Life Sciences, etc.
The IPO that was opened between December 11 and December 13, 2024 aggregates to ₹3,042.62 crore and has had a price band of ₹533-549 per equity share.
Investors can bid for up to 27 shares in a single lot, with the company setting a price range of Rs 522-549 per share.
Invest wise with Expert advice
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