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Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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TPG Asia may pare stake worth ₹2,500 Crore in Sai Life Sciences

TPG Asia may pare stake worth ₹2,500 Crore in Sai Life Sciences

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The estimated sale value of these shares is about ₹2,500 Crore. As per reports, the transaction shall take place at a floor price of ₹860 per share.

26 Aug 2025|07:01 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 26th August 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 26th August 2025

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: IREDA, Tata Motors, Sai Life Sciences, etc.

26 Aug 2025|06:58 AM
Sai Life Sciences Debuts at ₹650 on December 18, 2024

Sai Life Sciences Debuts at ₹650 on December 18, 2024

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The IPO that was opened between December 11 and December 13, 2024 aggregates to ₹3,042.62 crore and has had a price band of ₹533-549 per equity share.

18 Dec 2024|11:19 AM
Sai Life Sciences IPO Launches This Week

Sai Life Sciences IPO Launches This Week

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Investors can bid for up to 27 shares in a single lot, with the company setting a price range of Rs 522-549 per share.

9 Dec 2024|01:06 PM

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