Board Meeting 14 May 2026 21 Apr 2026

Sai Life Sciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the fourth quarter and year ended 31 March 2026. Considered and Approved the Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 14.05.2026)

Board Meeting 23 Apr 2026 23 Apr 2026

Allotment of 2,44,281 Equity Shares under ESOP Schemes of the Company.

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2026 22 Jan 2026

Sai Life Sciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the third quarter and nine months ended on 31 December 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on : 05.02.2026)

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2025 24 Oct 2025

Sai Life Sciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30 September 2025. Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and Half Year ended on 30 September 2025 Please refer attached intimation. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2025)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2025 21 Jul 2025

Sai Life Sciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30 June 2025 Considered and Approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended on 30 June 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07.08.2025) Reappointment of Mr. Krishnamraju Kanumuri as Managing Director and CEO of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2025)

Board Meeting 9 Jun 2025 9 Jun 2025